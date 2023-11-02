Why Men Don’t Feel Sexually Objectified in the Same Way as Women Do

It’s sad to say yes, we are definitely approaching a point of being overly sensitive to irrelevant matters. It feels like we derive joy in making a mountain out of a molehill.

The other day, I saw a Reddit post about a woman expressing her obsession over her husband’s penis and a few men commented that she was sexually objectifying her man.

They even accused her of being a man because “normally” no woman would publicly talk about her sexuality in the vile and obnoxious way she described her love for a penis.

However, 80 percent of men who commented on the post said otherwise. They expressed how lucky her husband was to have a woman who could confess and appreciate his manhood and wished their women did the same.

On the other hand, most women agreed they have a similar obsession with their male partner’s penis and that their partners don’t feel objectified at all.

Most men see penis worshipping as an ego boost. They like hearing women express their feelings for sex without shame. It gives men confidence to know they are the perfect fit for their women in the bedroom.

What’s interesting is that women feel differently when their men obsess over their breasts or vagina. A male sexual coach once told me that if the man isn’t chasing the woman around every day for sex, then there is something wrong with him. But some women think the man must be sick if he’s asking for sex every day.

The truth is, when you love someone, their private part can become more enticing and your obsession for them may develop almost immediately. You treat their private parts special because that is what stimulates your hormones and gives you euphoric pleasure.

But when there’s no love, their private parts become unattractive and just a regular part of the body.

The Double Standards at Play with Objectification

“Sexual objectification — separating people’s sexual body parts or functions from the entire person, reducing them to instruments, and regarding them as capable of representing the entire person.”

When The Game of Throne star, Calvin Harrison revealed his dehumanizing experience whenever his art is set aside for his sex appeal, Jezebel News shut him up with a post they published on their site, “Shut Your Pretty Little Whine Hole, Jon Snow,” saying no one cares if he’s objectified because women have it worse.

Sadly, we ignore male sexual objection but prosecute men who objectify women. Objectification is as dehumanizing for women as it is for men. Yet, we expect men to “man up and shut up,” when they are objectified so they do just that.

Women have been the primary focus of objectification particularly in mass media, while that of men has been ignored. Even worse normalized. Occasionally, we see advertisements of men who are clad in their underwear selling products in the hopes of appealing to women.

However, the impact of objectification between men and women is vastly different. Men can only experience objectification on the individual level, but the objectification of women operates in a structural and systematic context.

It’s important to emphasize that objectification for men isn’t the same as it is for women because of the power dynamics between both genders. Because we live within a power structure where male supremacy reigns, objectification of men shows strength and dominance.

According to Slate, “When it comes to coverage of male soccer, sexual objectification is the icing, not the cake.”

In contrast, female objectification shows a lack of autonomy. When women are objectified it signifies ownership, lack of boundaries and low self-worth. For centuries, womanhood has been a symbol of weakness. Therefore objectification disempowers women, they get raped, beaten and killed.

A poll conducted on job seekers found that men’s physical appearance was a bonus to their qualification, while women’s physical appearance was all the qualification needed to secure a job.

Being seen or treated as an object can have a profound impact on a person’s psyche. This robs a person of their humanity. This affects a person’s self-esteem and they can also develop destructive habits that involve substance abuse and self-harm.

Men can argue all they want that they are not masters of their own destiny and are subject to the same objectification imperatives as women, but we know this is far from the truth.

How Objectification Affects Romantic Relationships

While objectification reduces an individual to a mere object with no agency over their body, it can be wonderful in our sexual life.

Sex comes with a price. And sexual desire and objectification are inseparable.

Sex doesn’t just make us objectify our partners. It also makes us objectify ourselves. In order to satiate our sexual hunger, we cheat, we deceive and we pretend so the other person can find us attractive enough to have sex with us.

When we love someone, we do everything we can to make the person happy. We go as far as objectifying ourselves and our partners.

I had an interesting conversation with a writer here about bondage sex. Every aspect of BDSM is objectifying and yet, these participants do not feel sexually objectified. They drive pleasure in submitting their body to the dominant partner.

My affair with a French soldier showed me how far we go to sexualize our bodies and objectify our partners in a moment of ecstasy. While at dinner, my mind was lost in images of his bedroom prowess. I was civil throughout our conservative, but my head was imagining how much his manhood would rock me in the sanctuary of his room.

When we finally had sex, it was pure heaven. Because my head was already lost in his body before he entered my inner bits. I surrendered to the pleasure. He treated me with respect as he devoured every inch of my body. Just as I did his.

When we put sexual attractiveness above all other traits with everyone we meet, we fail to build real connections with them. Maybe this is why casual sex is trending nowadays. We treat people as objects of our pleasure when our only interest in them is ‘sex.’

As humans, the power of sexual urges and our capacity to divert from doing what is right can be a challenge. In other words, we tend to reduce the bodies of those we sexually desire as mere objects.

Also, certain jobs like cleaning, teaching, and gardening are beneficiaries of objectification. The same goes for the service recipients as their money is a tool for the service provider. So as dangerous as objectification is we can see it’s not always about violence. When we use people as a means to sexual pleasure that is objectification.

