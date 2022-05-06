Why Micromobility Is One of the Keys to the Future of Our Cities

Last Friday, defying the “Friday curse” which means that few events take place that day, IE Business School presented a report (in Spanish) on micromobility and sustainable urban mobility, on which Gildo Seisdedos and I have been working for the last few months.

The study is a review paper that includes a huge amount of material published since the growth of urban micromobility, specifically since some companies unilaterally began to deploy fleets of untethered and equally importantly, unregulated bicycles or scooters.

That initial free-floating phases has seen city halls around the world try to impose regulations on the use of bikes and scooters while trying not to erode the possibilities that this type of vehicle could offer urban mobility while protecting pedestrians from scooter riders using the sidewalk and then blocking it when they dump their rides after reaching their destination.

The pattern of technological diffusion has been similar to other innovations: misinformation about high accident rates or criticism that these initiatives do little to reduce traffic. In practice, as the report shows, there are three stages in this process: the first, free-floating and a certain degree of anarchy; a second, when cities begin to legislate and open tenders for different providers, which usually results in a hyperabundance of supply and the need to install a large number of apps in order to access this type of vehicle with a minimum of convenience; and a third, characterized by consolidation and regulation, which means that the providers — fewer and fewer, until they are reduced to two or three — must meet not only supply and safety requirements, but interoperability, data sharing with city hall, or long-term commitment and establishment of parking infrastructures, etc. to enable more orderly use.

Cities like Paris, which are now limiting the areas cars can use while increasing the amount of lanes dedicated to micromobility, have greatly reduced emissions, closing parts of the city to traffic such as the iconic Rue de Rivoli and intend to do the same with a large section of the Champs Elysées, are part of an avant-garde that understands that cities must enter a new era in which the automobile plays an ever-smaller role. At the same time, pedestrian access, public transport and micro-mobility will be the focus, while logistics and passenger transportation are converging towards electrification. London is a similar case, which differs from Paris in its aggressive use of congestion pricing and tolls of various kinds, and which has also recently dramatically expanded the role of micro-mobility to allow residents to forgo their cars and instead use combinations of different types of transportation.

At the center of this evolution are electric bikes and scooters, the latter still not taken seriously. People who have no problem with bicycles or motorcycles parked on sidewalks or chained to street furniture, seem offended to see scooters in similar situations, when, in reality, they take up considerably less space. In the same way, there is talk of supposed accident rates derived from the use of scooters that, in practice, are never reflected in real data and statistics (as befits a vehicle of low weight and whose speed, moreover, can be limited even when traveling downhill). The solution, logically, is to abandon the free-floating model and plan the parking of these vehicles in designated parking spaces, replacing those previously reserved for cars. Between 10 and 20 scooters can be parked comfortably and neatly in a parking space, and mobility apps can oblige users to upload a photograph of the parked vehicle to ensure it is not a hazard, under penalty of sanctions, just as they can use geo-fencing to limit speed or prevent them from circulating on sidewalks or pedestrian areas.

In short, we are moving toward a new urban model in part due to the restrictions developed during the pandemic, that consolidates the use of our streets for more reasonable uses, from open-air cafes to bicycle or scooter parking, finally righting the historical wrong of planning our cities around the automobile. When, years from now, we look back at old photographs of the cities we live in, with cars parked everywhere, deadly pollution levels and huge areas closed to pedestrians, we will wonder how our forebears could live like this. We have to take action now to make the cities of the future very different places.

