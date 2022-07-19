Why More Women Should Be On Bumble Than on Other Dating Apps

A couple of months after one brutal breakup, I decided it was time to put myself out there. I hadn’t moved on completely but I figured hanging out with someone new would never hurt.

Just like what people do in modern dating, they sign up for one (or two) dating Apps to look for a partner. So that’s what exactly I did.

I signed up on Tinder because I didn’t know any better dating App out there. So it’s no surprise I came back with some bad experiences.

Too many people just want to hook up. Sigh.

Sure I might not be ready for a committed relationship right away but it felt so wrong to do casual dating. While people have a different take on such a dating lifestyle, I still think it brings more negatives than positives.

So I refused to meet people on Tinder just for the sake of having sex with them. I was also sure those types of people won’t even remember your name the next morning.

So why waste your time?

After about a month, I had enough of it. But I wasn’t tired of getting to know people, I was more tired of the way to find new people.

You can be so ready to be in a new relationship but if you’re in the wrong place, it won’t take long until you lose your motivation.

That’s what I needed — the right place.

So when a friend of mine in Bali told me there’s this new App called Bumble and how it makes women, in general, feel more comfortable, I signed up right away.

…

How Bumble works and why you should give it a try

If you’re a woman who feels tired of dealing with those random guys sliding into your inbox out of nowhere with their inappropriate pictures, you need to give a Bumble App a try (not sponsored obviously).

Here are a couple of reasons why:

You get to make the first move

Bumble lets you choose who you want to interact with in the first place. Women get to make the first move.

“It’s amazing!” I said to myself. I was so done with those creeps who wanted nothing but sending a di*k pict all the time.

Once it’s a match, it’ll then give the woman 24 hours to reach out to the guy. If nothing happens, then his name will disappear from your match line.

With that being said, you’ll know what to expect more. You’re the one who does the filtering even after it becomes a match. Not many App lets you do that.

Most just let you swipe and chat once matched. Of course, this isn’t to limit men in any way.

The idea of this feature (where women get to make the first move) is to filter out those creeps and make women feel safer in general. It also gives women more power to choose who they really want to be with.

From experience, this app also tends to have genuine people who actually want to have a conversation. Their bio is clear and more detailed which will give you a good start.

Tired of dating? Try BFF feature

When I didn’t feel like meeting someone new to date at the time, I’d switch to the BFF zone.

Bumble has this feature where it lets you pick whether you’re looking for someone to date or just new friends.

I’ve met good people along the way and have friends who said the same thing. Some people aren’t ready to date right away therefore this zone can be helpful for them to just hang out with someone new first.

Aside from that, Bumble is also a great place for you to connect with other people especially when you’re new in the city.

Many people who just moved to Bali are on Bumble BFF so they’ll have more fun during their stay.

It’s also easier to switch between the BFF feature and Date. So it’s still suitable for the older generations as it’s not confusing to navigate.

…

At the end of the day, what truly matters is this…

As much as I liked Bumble, I still won’t recommend putting yourself out there when you’re in a confused, sad, or heartbroken mental state.

This is important to know before going into the online dating pool because it’ll impact the result you’re going to get.

People who are more secure and actually ready to date again have a higher chance to make it work compared to those who are desperate.

It doesn’t matter where you’re looking for a partner, if you’re desperate and haven’t worked on your own issue post-break-up, then putting yourself out there on a dating app is never a good idea.

So take your time and heal those pains. Dating Apps won’t go anywhere. They can wait until you’re ready.

You got this, girl.

