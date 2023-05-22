Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Morning Sex Can Improve Your Day and Your Health

Why Morning Sex Can Improve Your Day and Your Health

Morning sex can improve your physical and emotional well-being.

by Leave a Comment

 

Having sex in the morning makes us feel really happy and connected to our partner because our body releases special chemicals called endorphins and oxytocin.

It also gives us a boost of energy and helps us focus better for the rest of the day.

Having sex in the morning can be good for our bodies. It helps our blood flow better and makes our immune system stronger.

It might even help keep our hearts healthy and our blood pressure low.

But how can we incorporate regular morning sex into our routine? Here are some hints:

Try to wake up a little earlier so you can cuddle and spend special time with your partner in the morning.

Talk to your partner and make sure you both agree to have sex in the morning.

If your partner doesn’t want to, you should listen to them and not make them uncomfortable.

Get everything ready to make a special place that feels good and comfortable for you and your partner to have a romantic time together.

This includes things like making the bed, choosing nice music, and setting the lights to create a cozy and romantic atmosphere.

Try new things during sex like different positions or toys. Remember that sex should be fun and make you both happy.

Having sex in the morning can make us feel better and less worried. Just like doing any activity, sex releases chemicals in our body that make us feel happy and less stressed.

It also helps us feel closer to our partner, which can make us feel less anxious.

Having sex in the morning can also help us sleep better at night. Sex releases endorphins in our body which make us feel relaxed and calm.

This can help us have a good night’s sleep and feel better overall.

When we wake up in the morning, our bodies have a lot of a special hormone called testosterone.

This hormone makes us want to have sex and also helps us feel more awake, happy, and strong.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, having sex in the morning can make us feel really good!

When we hug or kiss someone we love, our body makes a special chemical called oxytocin.

It can make us feel happy and less worried. It’s like a magic love potion!

Even if we don’t have someone to have sex with, we can still feel good in the morning by ourselves.

Masturbating can make us feel happy and less stressed. It’s like hugging ourselves!

If your special someone is far away or you can’t be together in the morning, there are other ways to feel close and happy.

You can talk on the phone and send messages that make you feel sexy. This helps you stay connected and close to each other.

Remember, not everyone likes morning sex. Each person is different and has their likes and dislikes.

If you don’t feel comfortable or interested in having sex in the morning, you don’t have to do it.

If it’s not enjoyable or satisfying, it’s not worth doing.

Having sex in the morning can make you feel better in many ways, like making you less stressed and helping your body stay healthy.

If you want to try it, talk to your partner and make a good atmosphere. But it’s okay if you don’t like morning sex.

There are other ways to have a healthy sex life, and the important thing is to do what feels good for you and enjoy your body.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex ..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything


—–

Photo credit: Dainis Graveris on Unsplash

 

About Arid MX

As a writer who focuses on love and relationships, I am passionate about exploring the complexity of human connection. I have a keen eye for the nuances of emotion and the ability to capture them in evocative prose. Through my writing, I aim to help others understand the complexities of love and navigate the challenges that arise in romantic relationships. My work is both insightful and relatable, drawing on personal experience and research to offer a unique perspective on the human heart.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@andreeaandreea1990

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x