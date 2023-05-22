Why Morning Sex Can Improve Your Day and Your Health

Having sex in the morning makes us feel really happy and connected to our partner because our body releases special chemicals called endorphins and oxytocin.

It also gives us a boost of energy and helps us focus better for the rest of the day.

Having sex in the morning can be good for our bodies. It helps our blood flow better and makes our immune system stronger.

It might even help keep our hearts healthy and our blood pressure low.

But how can we incorporate regular morning sex into our routine? Here are some hints:

Try to wake up a little earlier so you can cuddle and spend special time with your partner in the morning.

Talk to your partner and make sure you both agree to have sex in the morning.

If your partner doesn’t want to, you should listen to them and not make them uncomfortable.

Get everything ready to make a special place that feels good and comfortable for you and your partner to have a romantic time together.

This includes things like making the bed, choosing nice music, and setting the lights to create a cozy and romantic atmosphere.

Try new things during sex like different positions or toys. Remember that sex should be fun and make you both happy.

Having sex in the morning can make us feel better and less worried. Just like doing any activity, sex releases chemicals in our body that make us feel happy and less stressed.

It also helps us feel closer to our partner, which can make us feel less anxious.

Having sex in the morning can also help us sleep better at night. Sex releases endorphins in our body which make us feel relaxed and calm.

This can help us have a good night’s sleep and feel better overall.

When we wake up in the morning, our bodies have a lot of a special hormone called testosterone.

This hormone makes us want to have sex and also helps us feel more awake, happy, and strong.

So, having sex in the morning can make us feel really good!

When we hug or kiss someone we love, our body makes a special chemical called oxytocin.

It can make us feel happy and less worried. It’s like a magic love potion!

Even if we don’t have someone to have sex with, we can still feel good in the morning by ourselves.

Masturbating can make us feel happy and less stressed. It’s like hugging ourselves!

If your special someone is far away or you can’t be together in the morning, there are other ways to feel close and happy.

You can talk on the phone and send messages that make you feel sexy. This helps you stay connected and close to each other.

Remember, not everyone likes morning sex. Each person is different and has their likes and dislikes.

If you don’t feel comfortable or interested in having sex in the morning, you don’t have to do it.

If it’s not enjoyable or satisfying, it’s not worth doing.

Having sex in the morning can make you feel better in many ways, like making you less stressed and helping your body stay healthy.

If you want to try it, talk to your partner and make a good atmosphere. But it’s okay if you don’t like morning sex.

There are other ways to have a healthy sex life, and the important thing is to do what feels good for you and enjoy your body.

