Why My Brutal Breakup Is the Best Thing That Happened to Me

One year ago, my girlfriend, with whom I held a lot of life plans suddenly told me that she wasn’t in love with me anymore… It was a straight strike right in the heart which almost destroyed me. However, today I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Through my story, I hope you will be able to go ahead and accept whatever painful events happen to you to become a better person.

The unexpected can hurt

I was with her since 2013 and I grew up with her from 17 to 23 years old. For a guy who is 24 now, she symbolizes a big part of my life. I think that what hurt me the most was that it was unexpected from. I did not see it coming. It was a winter evening after an excellent restaurant time. Before leaving, she told me that she had something to say to me. After that, everything collapsed.

When I found myself alone, I felt hollow. I was utterly broken and It was like I would have lost everything I’ve got. The bright future that awaited me became a dark path without any excitement.

My job, which requires me to be mostly motivated, was tough during this period. I was walking like a zombie as I did my tasks. Nothing had savor anymore. Like something was glued on me that constantly recalled the pain.

Two months went by and I started to open my eyes.

It is above all important to leave time to grieve.

I determined my future self

I began to appreciate this loneliness. The cage where I used to feel stuck became a vast plain with total freedom. I now had time to refocus on myself and get a picture of the new things I wanted.

I went to see my best friends again and spent time appreciating things that I wasn’t doing anymore. For example:

Participate in parties with old friends.

Stay up all night to play video games with best friends.

Stroll along in the shops.

Try a new outfit style.

…

At this point, It was like I could do whatever I wanted; I was the only one impacted.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I even did crazy things I never dared to do! I went to “Les Vosges” in France (a very mountainous region) with two friends. The challenge was to live in the woods one full week without any initial water and food. To be honest, nothing happened as we wanted. Mosquitoes devoured us, and we didn’t find any food. After two days we decided to sleep for the rest of the week in a public campsite. In the end, it was one of the best moments of my life. We ate a barbecue every evening after big days of walking. This linked us much more than the initial plan.

What a cool and crazy experience! I enjoyed it and felt like I was reviving. These moments helped me to take a step back from my situation.

Looking behind is not reversing, giving up; on the contrary. It’s just going on.

I set myself new goals

The next step was to set achievable goals. This new ambition detached me from my old habits. Not that those habits were all bad, but I needed to challenge myself. It helped me to recover my self-confidence.

As an example, here is what I did:

I refocused on my studies: Some habits had resulted in a loss of productivity. The breakup made me realize it, and I refocused on my engineering studies. I now have the job I always wanted because I opened the eyes at the right time. For someone else, it could have been the time to double the effort to get this professional bonus. Or maybe follow online courses to acquire new skills. All of this effort is rewarding and helps to go ahead.

I went on a healthy diet: I was no longer paying too much attention to my body. So I decided to lose this excess of fat that I had accumulated this past year. The result is that I lost around 15kg (33 lbs) in 6 weeks! I was motivated to refine my silhouette to gain self-confidence. It was time to go back to the gym and start a new sport. I felt good and the people around me felt it.

I developed new habits: I was at a turning point in my life. It was the occasion to implement new habits into my daily routine. I decided to get rid of unproductiveness. I suppressed all of my bad habits and followed an “improvement checklist” (that I’m still supporting daily).

Those new life habits accompanied me to detach myself from this old life.

A new life can only be started by making new resolutions.

I found someone who loves the new person I became

All this effort has not been useless. I had done the most significant part. From this point, I was more self-confident and I had new good habits. But the most important is that I learned from this challenging time!

I only had to enjoy the new life I created myself. And one day, I found someone that loved the man I became. Believe me, I will not make the same mistakes with her. This person knows me from this fresh start I allowed myself. This is how I’ll continue to go in the right direction.

From this experience, I can tell you that love mostly comes at the time when you least expect it.

Enjoy your life, and someone will want to share it with you.

A bad experience simply prepares you for the best to follow

What happened to me now allows me to tell you the following:

You have to keep in mind that every time something goes wrong in your life, it will allow you to grow. You will get out of this lousy mood stronger than ever and prepared for a new life reasonable start.

If you drag this ball too much time, you will miss many beautiful things. You should not forget your past, but use it to your advantage. I know this is easier said than done. Still, you have to learn from all of your experiences whether negative as positive. It’s like the bricks which build the exceptional person that you are!

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” Friedrich Nietzsche

I will never know how to thank my ex-girlfriend enough. Looking back on the situation, I realized that we grew up together and both of us changed. We were in the same position, love had left our hearts, but only she has had the guts to leave this comfortable life we had together to go ahead. I wasn’t ready, and this is why it has been hard at the time.

However, I know she made the right choice…

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash