Why My Ex Always Comes Back — Just When I’m About to Move On

Is it just me or exes do seem to always come back? Especially when you’re ready to move on.

Just last week my friend came to me asking if her ex actually wants her back.

“He’s been texting me nonstop for days now!” she said.

Whoa.

Let’s be honest — nothing beats that feeling of an ex expressing how much regret they had for leaving you.

But does it mean we should give them a second chance? Hold on.

It’s not that simple.

…

No one could actually change THAT fast

My mom’s best advice when it comes to exes is this: Don’t believe a man who claims he’s changed —just for the sake of being with you.

I’ve learned the lesson myself that no one actually wants to change themselves completely just for you. While they might show it for a couple of months, they’ll go back to square one again.

This is also why giving another chance to a cheater is a bad idea.

When we want someone back, of course, we’d be willing to do anything for them.

Quit smoking? Sure. Stop gaslighting? No worries will absolutely do it!

But just like most people, we become to be less invested the moment we get what we want. We take things for granted.

So when someone’s claiming they’ve changed just to be with you again, you shouldn’t take the statement literally. Give it time for them to actually prove it.

…

Where were you when I was highly invested?

This is the question you need to ask when your ex came back and is love-bombarding you again.

There’s a big reason why your relationship didn’t work out in the first place.

Remember how he made you feel like you had to beg for his attention?

When he made your needs seem so insignificant

When all of his friends got his time and attention except you

When he couldn’t give a single damn about your well-being

When you had to fight alone in the relationship

When abuse and gaslighting were involved yet he thought it was a “normal” thing to do

When he prioritized everything else in his life except the relationship

Seriously?

Where was he when you were so in love and committed?

I know it’s easy to overlook the pain from the past especially when you also did miss him. It’s 10 times easier to get back to your ex when being in a dating pool again doesn’t quite work out for you.

But all the effort you did to heal and move forward will be wasted if you don’t think it through and take your ex back JUST because you miss him.

…

When should you give an ex another chance?

You can forgive someone without giving them another chance.

Here are some reasons why an ex comes back into your life:

He’s lonely

He hasn’t been able to find someone else

He thinks the door is still open

He wants to remain, friends,

He needs something from you

He wants to see if you still want him

The last point is rare but it could happen. Over the years, I learned that most men specifically, want to come back because they’re lonely.

Simply feeling lonely isn’t enough reason to rekindle a past relationship. It needs more practical reasons to survive for the second time.

…

Trying to make it work after a breakup is actually harder because you know in order to move forward, you need to address and solve those past problems you both have.

Some time apart might heal the wounds and make the connection stronger, but after the honeymoon phase fades away, the same old problems will arise.

I hear stories all the time about a couple getting back together and they’d share how “brand new” the relationship feels like.

But very few couples share how hard it is to revisit those old unresolved problems and finally tacked them.

Because after all, what’s the point of getting back with your ex when you still stress out about the same problem with no solution at all?

One thing to remember when it comes to taking your ex back is how it’ll impact your life. You can no longer gamble and think, “I’ll give this a try” because you’ve given everything before and it failed.

So you have the right to take your time and make sure a 100% that your ex has changed and is highly invested.

You need to be damn sure that he’ll do anything to make it work.

You’ve learned how to pick yourself up again after that rough breakup. You know you’re all good just by yourself.

So when you decide to take your ex back, it’d better be worth it.

…

