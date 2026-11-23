1. Witnessed Kindness Generates Something Private Kindness Doesn’t

The mechanism: supply requires an audience

Kindness done privately, with no one to see it, produces nothing for a person whose sense of self depends on external reflection. The generosity was never really about the recipient. The room full of people watching was the actual point — the kindness was just the vehicle to get them looking.

2. Public Generosity Builds a Reputation That Can Be Cashed Later

The mechanism: reputation as currency

Every witnessed act of kindness deposits into an account of “everyone knows how good he is.” That account gets withdrawn from later — quietly, in private, when you try to describe a problem to someone who’s only ever seen the public version and can’t reconcile it with what you’re telling them.

3. It Manufactures Pressure on You Specifically

The mechanism: forced gratitude, performed in public

Witnessed kindness isn’t just for the crowd. It’s a specific pressure on the person closest to him — you’re now expected to visibly appreciate the gesture, in front of everyone, which makes any private complaint later look ungrateful by comparison to the performance everyone just watched.

4. It Makes Your Private Account Unbelievable

The mechanism: the alibi effect

This is the one that took me longest to see. A public reputation for generosity functions as an alibi. When you finally describe what actually happens behind closed doors, you’re not just competing with his denial — you’re competing with a room full of people who watched him change that stranger’s tire and can’t square that memory with your account.

None of this requires him to be lying about the good moments. The tire really did get changed. The generosity toward the audience was real. It just wasn’t ever really about them — or you.