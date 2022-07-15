Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Parents (And Grandparents) Need Care Packages Too

Why Parents (And Grandparents) Need Care Packages Too

Sending our love in physical form isn’t just for kids at camp.

by Leave a Comment

For years, I have thoughtfully constructed care packages for my children.

First, I assembled boxes full of healthy treats, Captain Underpants books for my son, and always stickers for my daughter when they’d spend weeks in the summer with their dad and his girlfriend.

Then, when they both went away to school, it was exam care packages full of nuts, protein bars, and immune-boosting teas.

Now, my parents are in their 80’s. We’ve moved farther away so don’t get to see them as often as we used to. I wanted them to know how much we think about them and love them so I had a brainstorm. I would send them a care package!

I asked both my kids to write a note. I and my partner did as well. Then, I got them each their favorite treat — for my dad, a bag of black licorice, and for my mom, a Hershey bar.

I dropped the box — for no reason at all except that they’re in my thoughts —at the post office and it is due to arrive by the end of the week.

Can’t wait to hear their reaction!

If you have parents or grandparents (or someone else) who could use a reminder of your love, send them a care package. They deserve it too!

 

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Susie Arnett

Curiousity leads me to the most interesting and unusual ways to make life better. Sometimes the answer is in cutting edge tech, othertimes I find it in a dusty old book written long ago. Regardless, I am always uncovering what really can make a difference and I love sharing what I discover.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@susiearnett

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x