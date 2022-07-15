Why Parents (And Grandparents) Need Care Packages Too

For years, I have thoughtfully constructed care packages for my children.

First, I assembled boxes full of healthy treats, Captain Underpants books for my son, and always stickers for my daughter when they’d spend weeks in the summer with their dad and his girlfriend.

Then, when they both went away to school, it was exam care packages full of nuts, protein bars, and immune-boosting teas.

Now, my parents are in their 80’s. We’ve moved farther away so don’t get to see them as often as we used to. I wanted them to know how much we think about them and love them so I had a brainstorm. I would send them a care package!

I asked both my kids to write a note. I and my partner did as well. Then, I got them each their favorite treat — for my dad, a bag of black licorice, and for my mom, a Hershey bar.

I dropped the box — for no reason at all except that they’re in my thoughts —at the post office and it is due to arrive by the end of the week.

Can’t wait to hear their reaction!

If you have parents or grandparents (or someone else) who could use a reminder of your love, send them a care package. They deserve it too!

