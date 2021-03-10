Why Self-Awareness Is Not Enough

“Self-approval and self-acceptance in the now are the main keys to positive changes in every area of our lives.” — Louise Hay

Turn on the TV or jump online and we’re bombarded with quick fixes on how to get to know ourselves, or how to level up in our self-improvement game. These are all fine and dandy, but they’re not enough.

And let’s face it, in today’s world we’re challenged more than ever to perform at top-notch with everything — career, family, friends, education, self-improvement and with our significant other.

It’s not enough to put in our eight hours at the office. It’s not enough to get our two miles in every night at the gym. And, it’s not enough to swallow our weight in supplements everyday.

There’s always some new self-help book telling us how to dump the driftwood we were dating because they weren’t enough. Social media flaunts idealized lifestyles and Photoshopped images and throws it in our face that somehow we just aren’t enough.

And the fact is, if we’re stuck repeating what doesn’t positively serve us, or if we’re caught in a cycle of limiting self-beliefs or unhealthy habits, then being shown the latest workout trend or crash diet is only reinforcing why we don’t feel good enough.

In the words of Martin Seligman, …”if you find yourself stuck in the parking lot of life, with few and only ephemeral pleasures, with minimal gratifications, and without meaning, there is a road out. This road takes you through the countryside of pleasure and gratification, up into the high country of strength and virtue, and finally to the peaks of lasting fulfillment: meaning and purpose.”

…

Thus, we know whether or not we feel good enough. We see the areas we need to fine-tune when it comes to making better choices for ourselves. And, we know how much crap we’re willing to take before we decide we’ve had enough.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ve been in the fields of psychology and Applied Behavior Analysis long enough to know that awareness into why we feel stuck or unhappy in our lives isn’t always enough to get us unstuck and feeling happy.

Actually, awareness alone is rarely enough to silence the negative narrative that is stuck in our head on repeat — right along with the bad habits or muddled mindset we can’t seem to shake.

Self-awareness is gained when we feel stuck in our lives, but are often at a loss in how to change the narrative to a healthier one. This is the main limitation with self-awareness.

Feeling stuck is what operates as the heads-up that something doesn’t feel right in our lives. Believe it or not, this is actually a good thing because it gets our wheels turning with why we may feel bored, indifferent or disillusioned. Awareness into what we do and why, is an important first step in doing something to positively change things.

Yet, is awareness enough to light a fire under our ass and start changing things?

Not always…

The fact is, sometimes being made aware of what’s keeping us feeling stuck can feel more like a slap in the face than a call to action.

The problem arises when it becomes circular; when awareness into ourselves triggers shame or pain, so repeating what’s familiar, but keeps us feeling comfortably numb — and stuck — becomes a go-to bandaid.

So Why Self-Awareness, Then?

By now, you may be thinking why you should even care about gaining self-awareness if its only going to make you feel bad.

Relatable…

Yet, the upside of self-awareness outweighs the downside.

Self-awareness is about self-monitoring. It’s about digging deep with questions like, “How am I feeling right now in the present?”

Awareness, in this respect, means that we’re understanding our mind/body connection and becoming more in tune with triggers, habits or why we emotionally or mentally dodge certain situations.

Self-awareness is like doing a checks-and-balances in our lives, with what’s working for us, and with what’s working against us.

This can range from our daily tasks at work to the choices we make in our relationships, to the habits we keep, both good and bad.

And, whether these tasks, choices, and habits are healthy or toxic to our happiness and growth — eventually become awareness.

The easy part is recognizing what’s working well for us. After all, humans are hardwired for happiness and to feel good.

We aren’t hardwired to feel like crap or in dealing with crappy situations, especially with habits that start out relatively positive but veer into self-sabotage.

Without knowing the “what’s” of self-awareness, we can’t get to the “why’s”. And without getting to the “why’s”, it’s damn near impossible to get to the “how’s” in getting ourselves unstuck.

…

If Not Awareness, Then What?

“One can choose to go back toward safety or forward toward growth. Growth must be chosen again and again; fear must be overcome again and again.” — Abraham Maslow

As a psychologist and Behavior Analyst, in practice I’ve seen the full spectrum of behavior— with healthy and unhealthy. A common theme is that most of us know whether we’re shooting ourselves in the foot with our behavioral repertoire, or if we’re making positive choices for ourselves.

However, there’s a distinction I want to make about those who’ve invested in self-improvement, beyond awareness —and in skills taught and mastered along the way.

Monitoring & Tracking. The fields of psychology and Behavior Analysis are based on objective data. And, scientific data begins with watching, or observing our daily habits, and then tracking them throughout the day while looking for patterns that emerge.

For example, if you’ve noticed that the quality if your relationships have a lot to be desired, what are you observing?

How does your behavior and habits play out with friends, family or your S.O.?

What is your go-to habit when you’re stressed? And, how’s it working for you?

Are you emotionally present for yourself and those in your life, or is humor or other distractions used to sidestep vulnerability?

The goal is to not only fine-tune your self-awareness, but to create action by being forward-focused on personal growth.

Ongoing Feedback. Feedback, is definitely an F-word. The fact is, it can be tough to take feedback from others, especially if our Ego or pride are on the line. But, feedback is one of the most important ways to gauge our awareness and growth.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For example, cross-reference what you’ve jotted down in noticing your own daily habits and comparing your observations and data to what others are objectively saying.

The key here is to ask people whose opinions you trust, and to keep it neutral about tracking your own habits. You want their feedback based on honest observations and not a socially biased response.

By keeping it as objective as possible, you can gain important insights that can be used in continuing to reassess your self-awareness and growth.

Master The Lessons. This walks hand-in-hand with monitoring and tracking, because in order to change anything, two things need to happen:

There needs to be awareness of what you want to improve There needs to be an action plan

Lessons will keep repeating until the lessons have been learned and mastered.

We can’t advance in our careers until we’ve developed a solid foundation. We can’t advance in college unless we show we’ve met the requirements for advancing. So why should we think that self-improvement would be any different?

Mastering the lessons first means knowing there’s lessons worth learning and then learning what they’re trying to teach. We will continue having toxic situations entering our lives if we aren’t taking the time to learn from what previous situations tried teaching.

Solid lessons should include what your role in the situation was, or what you seem to be drawn to that keeps presenting itself as a lesson worth learning, so growth can emerge from it.

This is how awareness is formed.

Only then can we start piecing together a richer understanding of the quality of relationships we have with ourselves and others, and where our own habits and patterns could use an overhaul.

Aspirations, Not Expectations. All too often we get caught up in expectations of ourselves and others. Expectations are just that — expected. And if things don’t pan out the way you expected, it can set you up for disappointment.

Expectations are limiting, but not aspirations. Whereas expectations are based on assumptions and anticipated outcomes, aspirations are based on growth and forward-movement.

Aspirations don’t hold you to unrealistic demands that can set you up to fail, but are based on self-awareness and an honest assessment of both your strengths and areas for improvement.

Consistency. If the initial goal is self-awareness, we have to be consistent in accepting moments of insight, for our growth.

Each time. Every time.

If the goal is self-improvement, we have to be consistent in monitoring and tracking our habits, in approaching honest feedback, in mastering the lessons, and in applying aspirations towards our continued growth.

Each time. Every time.

Only then can we conquer knowing ourselves.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Gdegermain/unsplash