Why Sex With You Doesn’t Mean His Heart Is With You

Human sexuality today is broad and diverse. However, we continue to portray men as hypersexual-focused people, tripping over their own urges and hormonal bodies in the devious pursuit of women they want to sleep with.

Popular stereotypes view men as visual creatures awakened by looking at erotic images, while women take an emotional approach to arousal.

But, how true is this belief?

The link between sex and love for men

There are a lot of annoying and frustrating myths that get tossed around about how men think and feel about sex.

A research study by scientists found that nervous system responses to sexual and erotic images weren’t tied to the genes assigned to individuals at birth.

Both men and women show increased activation in many cortical and subcortical brain regions thought to be involved in the response to visual sexual stimuli.

In other words, a man’s brain didn’t have a stronger reaction to erotic images than a woman’s.

The study also discovered the most intense sexual desire for men might be rooted in new sexual images or fresh experiences with new partners.

Men respond to sexual images quicker than none sexual images. But when the same sexual images are shown to them multiple times, men have decreased reaction to the images.

Similarly, when we are in new relationships, the early stages, are filled with kisses, sex, and lust. We feel an intense desire to be with that person every minute.

But as the relationship progresses to the commitment stage, you become more of friends with a strong bond to protect and comfort each other. At this stage, lust is replaced by love but sexual attraction is diminished. We feel genuine affection for the person, however, as sex dwindles, we grow apart too.

Both men and women go through these stages in a relationship. As our brains move into the ‘secured’ place (the commitments stage) we begin to yarn for something new to make us feel attractive again.

Why sex doesn’t equate to love

Love is still something we feel and experience, but it isn’t always physically measured.

Unfortunately, both men and women rate sex with feelings of love, which misleads most people into believing they are in love or someone is in love with them.

When a man finds a woman desirable, every flirtation, smile, hint, smoky body, or sexual image, fantasy or real, affects the man’s brain.

His brainwaves spike with elation just at the hint of something or someone reminding him of sex.

It’s difficult to draw broad generalizations about what sex means for men because people are all different.

However, sometimes sex could be a comfort to men- a way to emotionally connect with their partner.

Or it could be a solution to sexual starvation. People who cheat in monogamy relationship is predictably linked to low sexual satisfaction with the current partner, usually, because the lust stage has faded out.

But most times, sex can be an affirmation of who they are. Men have sex to prove their manhood. Sex for affirmation happens in the lust stage if he wants to ascertain his charm, desirability, or endurance for a woman.

Signs he only likes sex with you and nothing more

Guys are pretty obvious when they are not in love but women overthink everything and often miss the signs he gives to prove he is not on the same page with you.

When a guy is all about sex with you, every little conversation with him turns sexual. You may be telling him about your day or having a casual discussion about a TV show, and the conversation turns to “what are you wearing under?” or “you look hot in that pj. I feel like f**king you right now.”

You can rarely get him to engage in a conversation over a sensitive topic. Even when you are talking about your emotional distress, he’s thinking of how to give you a mind-blowing sex to calm your nerves.

Another sign is that he’s practically a ghost in the relationship until he needs sex. He never answers your call or replies to your texts. Your confrontation is always met with “I was busy” or “I was dealing with something” which leaves you in the uttermost state of confusion.

Finally, he never attempts to let you into social life. You always go on date together but never in a group with his friends.

If you’ve been dating for a while but he hasn’t introduced you to his friends or agreed to meet you, that’s a typical sign of a staged relationship.

The real reason your relationship doesn’t flow through the natural course could be that your boyfriend is only in it for the sex. He believes there is no point in investing his time and his energy to foster bonds with you on a deeper level.

