“Why should I give up my stuff?” What White Fear Misses About Letting Go

One of the most common reactions of white people responding to the need for reparations and an equitable society is: Why should I give up my stuff?

I think the Ta-Nehisi Coates’s article in The Atlantic is still one of the most nuanced and persuasive arguments on reparations.

I had an insight today, rethinking of many moments of cultural-clash when I was, a 10-year old girl, raised in the Bronx from Italian parents who decided to move back to small-town Italy.

In the Bronx in the 80s, (shout out to P.S.97!!!) collecting stuff and trading stuff were a BIG thing. We collected stickers, jelly bracelets, charms for our plastic necklaces. I’d learn much later in a college anthropology class that collecting is part of growing up: a way of interacting with the variety of the world by trying to own it — and attempt of learning to belong to the world by having it belong to you.

When we moved from The Bronx to small-town Italy, my collections sparked curiosity and a lot of envy. I had seen a side of the world most of the little girls in that little Italian town would never see. I owned more stuff than any Italian little girl did. By New York standards we were a steady, very new middle class. Had we stayed in NY we would have been upper-middle-class within, my guess, 5 to 10 years. We owned a small home in the Bronx. Dad was a tailor and earned well working 7 days a week. Mom was at home with my brother and I.

I remember having more stuff than the kids of color in my class — kids who who were being bussed to our white section of the Bronx. I assumed they were poor, but didn’t really know them well enough to really know. I didn’t have bigger collections than anyone else on the block, who lived in the skin I was in. The items we collected costed between 25 cents and at most a dollar. I remember mom letting be buy four of the 25 cents ones, but not the dollar “overpriced” ones. So in the Bronx, I remember having stuff. Having more than some, but not more than everyone. Back then, I never asked myself why.

Italy was a whole other story. I had more ceramic dolls than my peers had ever seen all at once — including in stores. I had 5 large wedding-size photoalbums of stickers, and 30 charms on my charm necklace.

Here comes the cultural conflict. It’s not just that these things were foreign in Italy. It was also that they were collections. To my Italian peers, I had a of stuff that look a whole lot alike.

Italian little girls at the time, didn’t trade, they gave gifts!

Take the charm necklace. I remember the first day I wore my charmed necklace to the church Saturday school. Ten little girls circled around me, admiring each charm. Touching them one by one: “Me lo Regali?” — would you gift it to me? In my rudimental knowledge of Italian, I didn’t recognize the word gift.

The girls kept trying to explain the word gift to me by trying to detach a charm and and gesture they’d take it home with them: casa mia — my home. I knew those words. The physical contact was jarring enough. 10 girls all touching my necklace at the same time, then trying to actually take the charms without my permission. Why are they taking my stuff?

Confused, I was trying to find out what they intended to give me in exchange, but didn’t know how to say it. I don’t remember how it ended, but knowing me at the time, I probably got up, annoyed, and walked away angry. I never wore the necklace again. I kept it hanging on my wall at home.

With time, I’d learn Italian more and discover that it wasn’t me who wasn’t understanding the trade. There was no trade. For years, it would drive me mad, how little girls asked for my stuff without trying to give me something of equal value back. One things P.S. 97 taught us well, in the age of children being kidnapped for a rise in child pornography was how to say: NO! So I said no loudly and frequently — coming across as…you can just imagine. Mom supported my right to say no, as well.

Looking back now, I see another layer. A lost opportunity. As a little girl coming from the USA context, I didn’t understand generosity. It felt like violence to me.

Generosity is based in faith. Faith in a higher power and faith in community. To be generous is to assume you won’t be left without — because something greater than you will provide when you need it: be it the community, or a higher power. The little girls in Italy knew how to give away things they loved just to honor the closeness of a friendship. Sometimes they gave away gifts just to start a friendship. Gift-giving was a way of saying: I like you, I feel connected to you, so it brings me joy to bring a smile to your face by giving you a gift.

Needless to say, for years I didn’t receive gifts from Italian girls in this spontaneous way. I don’t remember when that changed, I just remember, that at some point it did. I began to feel the connection between two people and feel that the connect that brought us closer was more important than the object. I learned that relationships are more important than things.

I’ve thought about the charm-necklace a lot, but just I see the connection with issues of race and white privilege. The knee-jerk reaction many white people have about reparations is: Why should I give up my stuff? Is based in fear. Fear that I won’t have enough for me. Just like I, little girl, did a quick calculation: if I give each of these ten girls a charm what will be left of my necklace? It’s a I-you, I-they juxtaposition. The fear that you won’t come through for me, when I need you to. Fear that no one will come through for me when I need them to. That’s why we value things more than relationships, because we don’t trust the depth of the relationships we have. We don’t trust people to come through in the moment of need. Our communities are so fractured. We don’t believe the peeople we love will be there for us. We don’t even believe that a Higher Power will be there for us. So we have to hang on to stuff to survive.

I like to think back on what would have happened if I actually had given away 10 charms that day. I could have gone home and asked mom how to learn how to say “trade” and taught the little girls in my little town how to play trade, as I did back in the Bronx. I could have created something familiar to me in this so unfamiliar place. I could have taught the girls how we invented stories weaving all the charms together. Italian little girls are resourceful — we could have added other things to the collection — why did it have to be only the Chinese-made plastic charms sold in NYC? It could have been anything. I could have come back the following week with the new story I had invented, to learn that even with 20 charms the story was beautiful, just the same. If I had started a new trend, shared a new game, maybe I would’ve been seen as a better friend. It would have been easier to make friends.

Of course, reparations are not about gift-giving or making friends. It’s about making right what is wrong. But the reasons we don’t want to let go is the same, same fears. Equity and reparations are good for us white folks. Giving up our stuff, willingly, is good for us. Many studies have shown that the quality of one’s life is determined by the quality of one’s relationships. When we give something up, we get to start trusting our relationships more: trusting that there are people who will come through for us, if we need it. That our Higher Power will come through for us. That our community will come through for us.

We get to learn that each relationship is sacred and a lot more important than stuff. Time to grow up and give-up trying to belong to the world by owning it. Time to belong, just to belong.

Justice is good for us.

