Why So Many People Are So Scared Their Partners Will Leave

Our lives could be so much more comfortable and happier if we can at least feel less anxious about a lot of things.

Too often, we get overwhelmed by fear and anxiety which are sometimes fueled by deep-seated insecurity.

While feeling insecure and even anxious from time to time is quite normal, there’s a difference between temporary and justified insecurities, fear, and anxiety and an endless or a lasting feeling.

The thing is, we all have trouble with finding peace irrespective of what we do, where we find ourselves, or the situations we find ourselves in, etc.

But we sometimes make this struggle even more difficult for ourselves by letting our insecure and insatiable selves take the wheels in a lot of situations we find ourselves in.

No matter our skills or levels of expertise in our respective careers, how brilliant our ideas are, how hardworking and successful we are in our fields of expertise, how social we are…

Or how amazing and loving our partners are, some of us can’t kick the need to crave reassurance and validations in a bid to satisfy their insatiable doubts and insecurities they have about their abilities, ideas, careers, personalities, and even their relationships.

Talking about relationships, a lot of people helplessly have a cycling loop in their brains that forces them to endlessly seek reassurance that their partners still love them and at the very worst, they think and fear that their partners will leave them soon.

But the plain truth is that, worrying that a lover will leave or dump one will make it more likely.

And hence, if you find yourself becoming more desperate and clingy worse, getting increasingly insecure and anxious about your man leaving you, and you can’t help but wonder why…

Here is a common and the most ridiculous reason why a lot of women and men are so scared their partners will leave them anytime soon:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

They helplessly idolize their partners and relationships.

I often meet people who act and behave like their relationships and partners are golden prices they won despite being undeserving or unworthy of the prices.

Well, that’s simply an act of putting one’s partner on a pedestal maybe because of the dreamy and amazing looks of one’s partner or because of one’s partners’ successful career or any other thing.

Of course, it’s quite normal and healthy to admire and appreciate one’s partner’s looks or the hard work they put in to attain success in their careers.

But for the love of God, it shouldn’t be the only aspect of the relationship one should focus on.

From a logical point of view, putting one’s partner on such a ridiculous pedestal makes one feel inadequate and feel unworthy or undeserving of the relationship since placing one’s romantic partners above or below oneself defines one’s value based on the people in one’s life.

Hence, when someone idolizes his or her partner and relationship, the thought of life without him or her feels completely empty and dark, in fact, it feels utterly life-shattering.

Making him or her so insecure and scared that his or her partner will leave anytime soon.

But what’s important is that one should avoid putting his or her partner on a pedestal while putting him or herself in a position of less than and instead learn to value him or herself as

Kirstie Taylor

suggests:

If you struggle with feeling like you aren’t worthy of your relationship, then chances are, you don’t value yourself. Cultivating self-love is a beautiful remedy to feeling inadequate. Believing you deserve the best is going to help you rid any notions that you’re the only lucky one in the relationship. Because they are also lucky. You’ll only be able to accept someone’s love when you can love yourself. People nowadays are in relationships ridden with insecurities and wondering why things aren’t working out. It’s because they can’t believe that their partner loves them; how can they when they don’t love themself?”

As Kirstie said, unlike most things we do in our lives without putting ourselves first, loving someone can’t be easier if one doesn’t love him or herself first.

A self-loving heart that believes someone is also lucky to have it, will be much more likely to accept and love better than one that doesn’t love or value itself.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—

Photo credit: Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash