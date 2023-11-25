Get Daily Email
Why Some Shooting Survivors Don't Seek Mental Health Help

Why Some Shooting Survivors Don’t Seek Mental Health Help

Shooting survivors may not seek the mental health services they need after experiencing gun violence due to stigma, fear, and a lack of trusted resources, new research finds.

by

By Leslie Wells-Indiana U.

For the study, published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers interviewed survivors of gun violence in the Indianapolis area, all of whom were between the ages of 13 and 34 at the time they were shot. The study did not include survivors of shootings that also involved fatalities.

Despite describing symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress and anxiety disorders, half of participants believed they were adequately coping without formal services. Thirty-nine percent said they did not seek professional help due to a fear of potential repercussions from peers for providing information to police or health providers; 56% said they did not seek mental health assistance because they did not trust providers.

Most survivors said that if they were to seek professional help, it was important the provider understood their lives and communities.

The researchers also found that survivors preferred receiving support from their existing networks instead of professionals. In fact, 83% of the survivors surveyed said they relied on their families and friends for physical and mental healing, whether serving as primary support or through connecting them to mental health care.

Responses from survivors also showcase the broad impact that nonfatal shootings have on their families—emotionally and in day-to-day life—highlighting a need for broader recovery support.

The results are critical for those seeking to help develop appropriate support systems for survivors of gun violence and their families, the researchers say.

The key takeaways include the need for trusted resources within communities for survivors and families and the importance of a credible provider who understands their life experiences.

Source: Indiana University

Original Study DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.40246

 

This post was previously published on FUTURITY.ORG and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Futurity

Futurity features the latest discoveries by scientists at top research universities in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The nonprofit site, which launched in 2009, is supported solely by its university partners in an effort to share research news directly with the public.

