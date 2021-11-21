Why Staying Together for the Children Isn’t Always the Best Solution

The little girl cowered in the hall closet, holding her hands over her ears. Her parents were shouting again. She was terrified something awful was going to happen.

She’d had nightmares that her Mom would be killed. Even though her father hadn’t hit her Mom in front of her, she was terrified he would, just by the hateful things he said to her Mom daily.

Not long after that, her parents divorced. It was hard not seeing her Dad as much, but there was peace in their home again. She no longer hid in the closet.

Yet many parents don’t divorce. They stay together because of the children. They don’t want to disrupt their family life. Yet what they don’t realize is that their family life is already impacted.

Children can hear their parents fighting. They hear them long after their parents think they are asleep. They know when they hear raised, angry voices. They know when their parents are giving each other “the silent treatment.”

They hear the vicious words hurled at their parents. They know when a parent isn’t coming home for dinner. They can see that their Mom and Dad don’t hug or kiss each other anymore.

They are perfectly aware that they are in an unhappy family. So why do their parents think differently?

Yet. I can’t even count the number of people who stay in their unhappy marriage because of the children. They can’t stand their spouse, and they vent to their friends about it. They think they’re fooling the children. They’re not.

They think that their children are better off in a two-parent home, no matter what the circumstances. Although the divorce statistics are depressing, other research shows that children can do well in a single-parent home after divorce, once they’re in a more peaceful situation.

Children sense the tension in the home

Children can feel the tension in their homes. When Dad can’t wait to leave the house after an unpleasant interaction with Mom, the children witness his unhappiness.

When Mom starts crying in the middle of the afternoon after talking to their Dad, they witness it.

They can tell their parents are upset with each other. They see the angry looks and feel the distance.

They know something is wrong, but don’t want to confirm their fears by confronting their parents with it.

Children hear the fighting

When children hear their parents fighting, they’ll start to worry. They’ll wonder if it’s their fault that their parents are unhappy. They might fear it was something they did.

Arguing parents will disrupt their pleasant dreams at night.

Sometimes children will do things to try to stop their parents from fighting. They’ll try to do extra around the house to please their parents. They’ll bring home better grades, hoping that will make their parents happy. Yet, just as many or more will become disruptive, to try to take their parent’s focus off each other. If the parents are focused on the children’s problems, they hope they might stop arguing with each other.

One young boy would get between his Mom and Dad when his father became abusive. He was trying to protect his mother. Children should never be put in harmful situations like this.

If the adults are civil

If you have two mature parents who don’t love each other anymore that are staying together for the children, sometimes it can work.

If they are polite with each other, can remain friends, and provide some family time with their children minus the drama, it could turn out well.

That is if they are mature enough to put their feelings aside to make it work.

Divorce is tough. It’s traumatizing for everyone. If you can avoid that path, and be the two cool parents who present a friendly united front for the sake of the children. If you don’t badmouth each other, or fight, then it could work out well. But most couples can’t.

Sometimes Divorce is a better idea

If children are living in homes with constant tense silence or overt hostility and fighting, it’s often better for parents to go their separate ways. Yes, it’s not going to be easy. The children will feel like their world has exploded.

After my divorce, things were hard. Our financial situation had never been good, so it didn’t affect us as strongly as other households, but it was still hard. Yet we learned to cope. There was financial aid for college, school fundraisers so that my 4 children could go on school trips, and friends who were more than helpful during that difficult time. We all became more resourceful.

My children did remarkably well after the divorce. They all went to college and married. They defy all the statistics.

After the divorce

After divorce, children may be resentful. They may feel like they want to side with one of the parents against the other. It’s a tough time to go through. No matter how difficult it is, it’s important to never talk badly about the other parent. We must remember the child has two parents. They want to love and respect both of them.

The children don’t want to know how bad things were between you. They saw it. They don’t want to hear you complain about child support. They don’t want to be the go-between with their parents. They want a normal life, and many of them wish their parents would get back together. They haven’t been in their parents’ shoes, and don’t want to know what it’s like. They only know their own.

They don’t want to know how much their Mom or Dad suffered. They are concerned about making it through their day.

It will take a while for them to get used to the new living arrangements. It will be tough to see their parents involved with new partners. Yet sometimes, the divorce route becomes a happier ending for all.

No more hiding in the closet for little children. Their home is now a place of peace and safety.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

