Why Teaching Black Kids To Swim Is Important

Transcript
historically
the water has been a traumatic place for
the black community
when we were forced out of our homelands
we were brought on ships
that sailed across treacherous seas
seas that swallowed some of us up and
for others foreshadow what waited for us
in america
swimming pools were segregated until
july 19 1950
and even thereafter
we were not welcomed in the water
hate-filled individuals would despise us
enjoying what we all had the right to
inner-city pools closed and swimming
became something that only the affluent
could afford to do
as a result we as a people are not
accustomed to the water
here are some stats from the u.s
swimming foundation but one i’d like to
point out is that today black children
die at a rate that is at least three to
five times higher than their white peers
in the christian faith water is where we
find our solace
where we are cleansed
where we are given new life by jesus
the black community has entire
generations of people who have never
learned to swim because they were told
it wasn’t for them and also because of
the kinds of trauma we experience
through our people’s history is the kind
that carries on until it is manually and
intentionally dismantled
i want the water to be a place of peace
for my children
i want them to go to the beach and feel
amazing in their beautiful black skin
and not be afraid to dive into the ocean
i want them to know that there is no
place
activity or otherwise that is not for
them because of their blackness
i want them to know
that they will exist in whatever spaces
they decide
not despite their blackness
but because of it but because of it
daddy i’m not leeway yes you are no i’m
not okay yes you are no i
any know
from you
you slept i thought i was a goner with
your voice you make everything calmer
who knew
[Music]
you
[Music]
maybe in the furnace i know that is
[Music]
[Music]
is
[Music]
is
[Music]
is
[Music]
is
[Music]
[Music]
is
[Music]
hey
[Music]
oh
[Music]
you
