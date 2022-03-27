Why Teaching Black Kids To Swim Is Important

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

historically

the water has been a traumatic place for

the black community

when we were forced out of our homelands

we were brought on ships

that sailed across treacherous seas

seas that swallowed some of us up and

for others foreshadow what waited for us

in america

swimming pools were segregated until

july 19 1950

and even thereafter

we were not welcomed in the water

hate-filled individuals would despise us

enjoying what we all had the right to

inner-city pools closed and swimming

became something that only the affluent

could afford to do

as a result we as a people are not

accustomed to the water

here are some stats from the u.s

swimming foundation but one i’d like to

point out is that today black children

die at a rate that is at least three to

five times higher than their white peers

in the christian faith water is where we

find our solace

where we are cleansed

where we are given new life by jesus

the black community has entire

generations of people who have never

learned to swim because they were told

it wasn’t for them and also because of

the kinds of trauma we experience

through our people’s history is the kind

that carries on until it is manually and

intentionally dismantled

i want the water to be a place of peace

for my children

i want them to go to the beach and feel

amazing in their beautiful black skin

and not be afraid to dive into the ocean

i want them to know that there is no

place

activity or otherwise that is not for

them because of their blackness

i want them to know

that they will exist in whatever spaces

they decide

not despite their blackness

but because of it but because of it

daddy i’m not leeway yes you are no i’m

2:06

any know

any know

from you

you slept i thought i was a goner with

2:17

your voice you make everything calmer

2:20

who knew

you

maybe in the furnace i know that is

is

is

is

is

is

hey

oh

you

