Why the End of the Oil Era Will Come Through the Courts

The Financial Times has a very good article about the Dutch lawyer Roger Cox, who was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in 2021 after winning a landmark case against Shell in May, which marked a turning point for the fossil fuel industry about its key role in provoking the climate emergency that threatens the existence of life on the planet.

Shell and other oil majors, along with coal companies and the automotive sector, have denied the effects of their products for many decades, intimidating those who tried to raise the alarm, and insisting that fossil fuels would run out before they became a threat. A vast exercise in hypocrisy and irresponsibility, on a par with genocide, and that should be punished with long prison sentences for those at the head of these companies.

Sadly, there are many people who do not want things to change, and are happy to continue burning fossil fuels, generally backed up by childish justifications. But the reality, defended by the entire scientific community, which has been attacked by some politicians and business leaders, is that burning fossil fuels is increasingly the greatest threat to all life on the planet, and ending it is not only fundamental, but completely existential, no matter the short-term cost. Extending the life of fossil fuels is the most irresponsible thing imaginable: they must disappear as soon as possible, no matter how much we think we cannot live without them and no matter how much it costs us in economic terms or makes life uncomfortable. There is no other possibility.

With his case in the Netherlands, Roger Cox succeeded in getting a judge in The Hague to force Shell to cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030, in a verdict that is expected to trigger hundreds of similar cases around the world against other oil companies, as well as related sectors such as the automotive industry and specific individuals. Basically, we have to defend ourselves against those who would destroy it.

As Cox himself puts it,

One of the big reasons for the judiciary to exist is to bring balance in society and to protect us from human rights violations from our governments and other large entities.

It is time to do to the oil industry and others related to it what was done to big tobacco in the 1990s. It is astonishing that there are still people who do not realize the magnitude of what is at stake or who are so selfish they think that climate change will not affect them because they will probably die first. In response we have to step up campaigns and action and continue to raise awareness about the existential danger we face.

If you think you will escape the consequences of the harm the oil industry has caused, you need to wake up. If you work for an oil company, get another job. And if you invest in an oil company, as fewer and fewer funds and shareholders do, then sell your shares, firstly because they offer a diminishing return, and secondly, because if you still have any, you lack any sense of responsibility.

The situation is much, much worse than we have been told. Leaving fossil fuels behind by whatever means is essential. And everything, absolutely everything, is justified in doing so.