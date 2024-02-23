Why the People Who Run the Automotive Industry Should Be Tried for Crimes Against Humanity

Two news items this week illustrate the automotive industry’s total regard for the health of the planet, and the people living on it, in its determination to keep selling its fossil fuel-powered junk.

The car lobby has successfully pressured the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to delay the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030 to 2035. A ban that was crucial to achieving the emissions reductions needed to meet the Paris Agreement targets.

Cars are responsible for a large part of the emissions that have created the climate emergency, and what’s more, they create the most contamination in cities, which are essentially traps that poison their inhabitants. Recent research published by the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago shows that simply breathing the polluted air of cities has a more pernicious effect on life expectancy than smoking.

This week also saw the automotive industry succeed in getting the European Union to lower the emission reduction requirements for vehicles, delaying by two years the entry into force of new conditions (the so-called Euro 7 standard) for the emission of polluting gases. This regulation will not come into force until 2027 in the case of light vehicles and 2029 in the case of heavy vehicles. Considering the average useful life of these cars and trucks, we will continue to suffer the impact of their emissions, both on our lungs and on the planet in general, for many years to come.

Let’s look around us: the number of natural disasters such as cyclones, hurricanes, floods, heat waves and all kinds of extreme weather phenomena is increasing, generating tens of thousands of victims in some countries. Only the most blind try, against all the scientific evidence, to blame other factors, such as chance, in the case of the most naive, to supposedly inevitable issues such as geological or solar drift, in the case of the most ignorant and conspiracy theorists.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The reality, which has the consensus of all relevant scientists in the world, is that we have destabilized the planet’s climate through the emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and others. And in this, the automobile industry plays a fundamental role, because the number of cars in the world is enormous. You only have to stop and look at any traffic jam to grasp the madness of all those vehicles burning petrol and diesel.

The internal combustion engine is a highly inefficient technology — only about 20% of the energy generated by is converted into motion, while the rest is lost as heat. It is also outdated: no matter how much manufacturers try to squeeze more performance out of their obsolete engines, we are talking about a century-old technology that has been optimized to the limits of known engineering. It simply doesn’t cut it anymore. Its use, and worse, its abuse, condemns us to climate apocalypse, because that inefficiency is multiplied by the colossal number of cars on the roads of every country in the world.

We have the technologies we need to put an end to this barbarity. But instead of starting this transition to cleaner solutions, a selfish, irresponsible industry pressures governments to delay policies based on scientific consensus and common sense, and which were already too little too late. Since the marketing deadlines are, in reality, well before the date on which these vehicles will continue to circulate on our streets and roads, we are talking about a conspiracy to commit crime.

What we need to do is hold a latter-day Nuremberg Trial to assess the guilt of the people who run the automotive industry, together with those of the oil companies that have denied the effects of their products since the 1970s, revealing their crimes to the world, and hold them personally responsible for trying to squeeze to the limit an obsolete technology, for making a little money for a few more years, while pushing us over the precipice of unsustainability. From now on, every time you see advertising for traditional automotive brands, remember who they are and what they are doing to the world.

They make me sick.

—

This post was previously published on Enrique Dans’ blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock