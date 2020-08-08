Why the World Needs More Good Men and Women Who Are Trained Healers. Could That Be You?

No one has to convince us that people are suffering. The evidence is all around us. The Coronavirus is killing people, the economy is in disarray, our health-care system is overloaded, our political process divides us into hostile camps, and many are in despair and wonder if our children have a future and whether humanity will survive. But there is good news now and better news coming. The immediate good news is that a new breed of entrepreneurial, activist, healers are coming together to help change society. Could you be one of them? Find out here.

America is finally confronting racism and Black Lives Matter has become a call to action not just a slogan. Sexual harassment and abuse are no longer tolerated and men in power are being confronted by women who will not be silenced. Privileged, straight, white men are breaking away from the Man Box culture and are learning to heal their homophobia, reduce their fear of women, and come to peace with LGBTQ+ people and non-binary sexuality. The military might of the U.S. police state, long known to other countries, is out in all its camouflaged ferocity in Portland Oregon, while 70 mothers form a Wall of Moms to shield protestors while chanting “Moms are here! Feds stay clear!”

I’ve been an activist since I was three years old. I still remember going with my mother to picket the General Motors plant in support of workers’ rights and higher wages. Two years later I began my “career” as a healer when my father had a “nervous breakdown” when he couldn’t find a job to support his family. He was committed to Camarillo State Mental Hospital after taking an overdose of sleeping pills. I grew up what wondering what happened to my father, whether it would happen to me, and what I could do to help other families from suffering as we had.

When I held our first son, Jemal, as he came into the world on November 21, 1969, I made a vow to be a different kind of father than my father was able to be for me and to do everything I could to create a world where all men and their families were healed. I’ve been very fortunate to have created a successful career in the field of gender-specific healing and men’s health.

But for the last few years I’ve gotten a lot more requests for help than I can meet. I hate to turn people away but I can only help so many. I’ve tried to help more by writing books including international best-sellers Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places, Surviving Male Menopause, and The Irritable Male Syndrome. But people continue to come needing information, help, and support.

For the first time in my fifty-year career, I’ve decided to train, certify, and mentor 25 men and women who are ready to help more, earn more, expand their careers, and change the world for the better. Beginning September 3, 2020 this unique program will begin, and it will be the only one I will ever offer. I want to spend the rest of my career supporting and mentoring this group. Might you be one of the men and women I’m looking for? You can learn more here.

When Lisa Hickey, Publisher of The Good Men Project, heard about the program she asked me to briefly describe it. Here’s what I told her:

“I’m going to be offering a 10-month training program for a select group of entrepreneurial men and women who are ready to step up to the challenges we face and are committed to helping people survive and thrive now and in the future. I describe the program in a short video which people can view here and can get more information if they are interested in applying.”

Lisa liked that I’m planning to work with only 25 people and asked me to say more about why I’m doing that.

“I want to bring my 50+ years of experience to a small group of people. I want to share the things I’ve learned over the years so that these people can become successful and help 25 others, who can help 25 others, and so on. We can truly change the world, and in the words of Congressman, John Lewis, create some ‘good trouble’ together.”

Lisa also wanted to know why I felt this was a critical time for the training to occur. “There are five reasons why this is the right time for me to train and certify the next group of leaders,” I told her:

“First, the need is greater than ever. People are searching for help and there just aren’t enough well-trained and dedicated practitioners. Second, the health-care field is changing. When I began my work in 1965, people in need came to my office. Now, I can reach people all over the world through the internet. Third, through my well-known books and articles including–The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex, The 5 Stages of Love and Why Too Many Stop at Stage 3, and 7 Things That Make a Man Feel Loved—millions are ready to hear our message of hope and love. Fourth, the name Jed Diamond and my web platforms, MenAlive.com and TheIrritableMale.com, are well-known and respected throughout the world. Fifth, People are looking to stabilize and expand their career horizons. If you’re ready, I’m absolutely dedicated to joining with you. I want to combine your passion and what you’ve created thus far with my own work over the years to create something even more wonderful.

If this resonates with you, I'd like to tell you more.

—

