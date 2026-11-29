* * *

You’re on the way home from the date.

And you’ve started a list.

You remembered the thing about his sister.

You laughed in the right places.

You paid for dessert.

You mentioned the promotion. Twice, actually.

Somewhere in the list, a thought arrives.

Did I do enough? If he could just see what I’m really like. If he could see how much I’d give.

Enough for what?

That question is the beginning of this post.

Because nothing about that list was wrong.

It’s the list itself that’s the problem.

* * *

A gift with the receipt still attached.

Imagine receiving a gift.

Beautifully wrapped. Clearly chosen with care.

And taped to the box, in plain view, is the receipt.

Not hidden.

Right there.

The price. The date. The shop.

Something changes in how you receive it.

It isn’t a gift anymore.

It’s a statement of account.

You can feel the weight of what’s owed.

Proving your worth is generosity with the receipt attached.

Every thoughtful gesture, every credential dropped into conversation, every ease you demonstrate, comes with a small note.

Look what I’ve put in.

Now tell me it was worth it.

* * *

What proving looks like.

It rarely looks like showing off.

It looks like being very, very good.

The perfectly researched restaurant.

The playlist made just for them.

The careful agreement with everything they said.

The achievements slipped into conversation.

The I’m so easygoing, I don’t mind either way.

Being extremely useful. Extremely low-maintenance. Extremely accommodating.

Each one is real kindness.

Each one also asks a question.

Am I enough?

And the other person, who came to have dinner, is quietly handed the job of answering.

Proving is a request disguised as a gift. The other person can feel the request even when they can’t name it. And a request for reassurance, delivered over dinner, is a lot to be handed.

* * *

Three things the receipt does.

Not because the other person is unkind.

Because this is how people tend to respond to being proven to.

It creates a debt.

A lot of giving, in a short time, tends to create a sense of obligation.

The other person feels they should match it.

Match the effort. Match the interest. Match the intensity.

And a person who feels they owe something often pulls back.

Not because the gift was unwelcome.

Because the debt feels heavy.

It turns them into a judge.

The moment you start proving, you hand them the role of evaluator.

Their job is to assess whether you’re enough.

And it’s hard to feel warmth toward someone while you’re quietly grading them.

You wanted to be seen.

Instead, you’ve asked to be scored.

It brings the need into the room.

Underneath the generosity is a small, quiet need for a particular answer.

People can often feel when someone needs something from them.

It doesn’t feel like warmth.

It feels like pressure.

Attraction tends to grow in ease. Proving brings debt, evaluation, and need into the room. Three things that are very hard to relax around.

* * *

Generosity is not the problem.

I’m not telling you to be stingy.

Or cold.

Or to stop caring about someone.

Generosity without a receipt is one of the best things you can offer.

The difference is whether you’re tracking it.

The receipt test.

Ask yourself.

Do I remember exactly what I’ve given?

Do I feel a small ache when it isn’t noticed?

Would I still do it if they never knew?

Am I watching to see how it lands?

If the answers lean toward yes, yes, no, yes, there’s a receipt on the box.

It isn’t shameful.

It’s just information.

And one more thing.

Sometimes people don’t call for reasons that have nothing to do with you.

The goal isn’t to control the outcome.

It’s to show up in a way you can stand behind.

* * *

What it costs to keep attaching receipts.

Three things. All compounding.

The first is the debt.

The more you give with strings, the heavier it gets for the other person.

They may start to feel crowded, or managed, or guilty.

And a person feeling those things rarely moves toward you.

The second is you.

Proving is expensive.

It takes constant effort, constant monitoring, constant managing of the impression.

When it isn’t returned, resentment grows.

And resentment leaks.

The people around you tend to feel it long before you say it.

The third is who stays.

This is the one nobody talks about.

If you always lead with proof, the people who respond best are those who like being proven to.

The people who enjoy being impressed, served, or managed.

Meanwhile, the people who would have liked you with no show at all may quietly step away.

You end up with a crowd selected for the performance.

A debt that makes people pull back, a strain that builds into resentment, and a crowd that likes the show rather than you. None of them are loud. All of them compound with time, and all of them ease when the receipt comes off.

* * *

How to take the receipt off.

Not by doing less of everything.

By changing what you’re tracking.

Give without keeping score.

If you can’t, give less, and give the part you can give freely.

Say less about your credentials.

Let them ask.

If they don’t, that’s information too.

Ask one more question than you answer.

Be curious about them, not as a tactic, but because the person in front of you is interesting.

Let a pause stand.

You don’t need to fill every silence with value.

Receive something.

Let them pick the restaurant. Let them pay. Let them take care of something.

Receiving is part of ease.

Notice your body.

Are your shoulders up? Is your jaw tight? Are you watching their face?

Ease is a physical thing.

When it’s there, you’ll feel it.

And if you can’t help it, give yourself sixty seconds.

Where is the need to prove sitting?

What does it want you to hear?

Often it wants to know it’s enough.

That’s an old question, and it doesn’t belong to this dinner.

* * *

You were never too much.

You were never not enough.

You were carrying a receipt. Take it off the box. Give what you can give freely, and let the rest go. Be in the room, not on trial. Let them be in the room, too. Attraction grows in ease, and ease is what happens when nobody’s being scored. The list you made on the way home was never the thing that mattered. The evening was. And an evening is only really available to someone who isn’t busy proving they deserved it.

* * *

If you keep leading with proof:

Field & Frequency — The Complete Guide to Energy, Attraction, and Why Connection Works the Way It Does

The map. Why proving brings debt, evaluation and need into the room, what attraction actually responds to, and how to build the steadiness that lets you give without keeping score. The longer the pattern runs, the more it selects for people who like the show. The book shows you the mechanism and what takes the receipt off.

— — —

Work with me directly — book a free session

The receipt test is general. Where you tend to prove, what the proving is protecting you from, and what giving freely would look like in your own life are specific. One honest conversation about where the receipts are and how to start taking them off.

Book a free session here.

— — —

Join the inner circle

The ongoing practice. Weekly writing on giving without keeping score, letting a pause stand, and building the ease that makes attraction possible. For people who want to be in the room, not on trial.

Download my free guides here to join.

About the Author:

For over thirteen years, Tomas has conducted deep research in nervous system science, chakras, field mechanics, relational dynamics, human attachment/imprint and remote connection.

He specializes in helping individuals move past the exhausting performance of healing and step into genuine internal sovereignty by getting brutally honest about reality.

He also works with individuals stuck in limbo relationships to understand what’s actually happening beneath the surface — and how to break free.

Through his writing and coaching/guidance, he helps people distinguish authentic remote connection from psychological fantasy.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Vitaly Gariev On Unsplash