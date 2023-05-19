Why Tucker Carlson Is More Like David Duke Than You Think

As a general rule, I am reluctant to compare people with David Duke.

Having spent the early years of my career in the campaigns to defeat Duke when he ran for U.S. Senate and Governor of Louisiana, I am well aware of his affinity for Hitlerian race theory and Nazi-like anti-Semitism.

And I am clear that there are degrees of racism, such that suggesting Duke is no different than Reagan, Bush, Trump, or whomever — an argument I’ve heard made many times — amounts to hyperbole of a particularly uninformed variety.

Duke used to throw birthday parties for Adolf Hitler, even buying a cake for the occasion.

So far as I know, he may still.

He said Jews should go into the ashbin of history in a 1986 interview, a portion of which we turned into a radio ad which you can listen to here.

He has called for “Aryan warriors” to take back America from those who have, in his mind, despoiled it — this in his autobiography.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

That makes him categorically different from, say, Ann Coulter or Matt Walsh or any number of boilerplate right-wingers, however ghoulishly racist their views may well be.

But here’s the thing.

Precisely because I’m so familiar with Duke’s ideology, I was especially struck by Tucker Carlson’s recently leaked text message, in which he suggested that when white men deploy violence, we do it honorably — unlike, one supposes, Black folks, who ambush innocent people in gang-like fashion.

As a reminder, here is what Tucker said after witnessing a video of three Trump supporters brutally beating an anti-fascist protester.

It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it.

Not only is the comment historically absurd — white men have long fought and used violence against racial others in precisely the aggressive, dishonorable way Carlson says we don’t — but it is quite literally dripping with intrinsic white supremacy. It suggests that white people have some essential code of honor lacking in others, which renders even our violent actions noble.

It’s a sentiment I’ve heard before, expressed in a frighteningly parallel way by Duke, America’s most infamous Neo-Nazi of the past half-century.

When Carlson’s message was leaked, I immediately went to my bookshelf and pulled down the media resource packet on Duke that we at the Louisiana Coalition Against Racism and Nazism put together back in 1991.

Old and tattered, the spiral-bound collection contains an assortment of Duke’s most bigoted quotes, exposés of his extremist associations, and analyses of his Nazi-like political proposals, including eugenic sterilization programs and forced racial separation.

Though it had largely been gathering dust for the past three decades, I knew there was a quote in there from a Duke interview that I had transcribed during the campaign — a quote that eerily echoed what Carlson had said more recently.

Sure enough, there it was.

Although the quote was an attempt by Duke to contrast whites with Jews — whom he (and all Nazis) consider an Asiatic sub-race — the remark overlaps perfectly with Carlson’s, the latter of which seemed to be contrasting whites with Blacks or certain dark-skinned “others.”

To wit, Duke, from an interview with researcher Evelyn Rich in March 1985:

Our people in Europe were open people. They were honest people. The whole chivalric medieval type of morality, for instance, is a good example of white morality compared to a Jewish type of morality…you’re not necessarily nice, ya know. But if a white person stole something, he’d steal it. He wouldn’t sneak up behind you and play a trick on you. If he wants your wallet, he’s going to take it, ya know. But a lot of them (Jews) wouldn’t even do that. You just don’t cheat somebody…Jews operate by different rules than we operate by. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As with Carlson’s ruminations about the honorable way white men utilize violence, Duke is saying the same about theft. Oh, sure, we might misbehave from time to time. We might assault others or rob them. But at least we do it with dignity!

This is not to say that Carlson is literally the same as Duke. But his views clearly rhyme with those of the former Klan leader and lifelong white supremacist. To believe in some inherent white morality or code of ethics, as Duke and Carlson do, is to believe in racial essentialism — the foundation of white supremacy and racism.

And as articulated by both men, it is to believe that white people are not only different than others but also, in a meaningful sense, superior by nature.

This is the precise definition of what racism is, even in its most limited, traditional, old-school form.

It’s racism in that Mein Kampf kind of way.

And the fact that America’s leading conservative commentator — someone many have speculated could run for (and win) high elected office — is enamored of such thinking ought to scare the hell out of you.

It is just more proof that although we defeated David Duke many years ago, Dukism lived on and has found fertile soil in the politics of Donald Trump and the mind of Tucker Carlson.

Dukism is the problem. It’s time we finish the job.

—

Previously Published on Medium

David Duke, 1970s, while Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, Wikimedia Commons Public Domain