Why We Should All Take the COVID-19 Vaccine Now

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine should not even be up for debate. It should be mandatory for everyone who can obtain the shot to do so. Yet, it has become such a point of contention.

The COVID-19 Vaccine

Many people are skeptical of the COVID vaccine. Researchers say that those who are rejecting a COVID vaccine are increasing their risk of contracting and transmitting the virus. They could also potentially lengthen the pandemic, leading to spikes in cases and providing the virus more chances to mutate.

There should be exemptions for those that are allergic, pregnant, or have other legitimate reasons. However, everyone else must go out there, get vaccinated, and do their part when their time comes. We have a moral obligation to do so because of the potential threat we pose to other people if we do not get vaccinated. It is our civic duty.

As research continues to reveal, the shots are safe for people and beneficial at preventing them from developing severe cases of COVID-19, namely those that end in hospitalization and eventually death. Furthermore, many who have gotten COVID have continued to suffer from other ailments that persist long after their initial illness.

The longer it takes to achieve herd immunity, the longer it will take to get us out of the pandemic.

My Family’s Experience With the Vaccine

I am now fully vaccinated and experienced side effects with both doses of my vaccine. I had swelling, pain, and redness at the injection site for several days with the first one. I suffered from a low-grade fever, chills, fatigue, and body aches for the first couple of days with the second jab. I took a couple of Tylenol and felt better almost immediately.

My husband had no side effects, and my son only had a mild headache after the second dose. My daughter suffered side effects similar to mine. Women have more robust immune systems, so they seem to suffer more side effects from the vaccine.

All things considered, I would still take the vaccine as (in my opinion) getting COVID would be far worse than all the side effects of both vaccine jabs combined.

There will be a third dose of the vaccine — a so-called booster dose — to fight against the new coronavirus variants that have developed. We will most likely need to get a booster dose annually. When the time comes, I will roll up my sleeve and take those shots also.

Final Thoughts

Experts estimate that herd immunity would require at least 70% of the population to have COVID-19 immunity, either through prior infection or vaccination. The only way we will ever reach herd immunity is if everyone gets vaccinated. The longer it takes to achieve herd immunity, the longer it will take to get us out of the pandemic and return to a way of life we all once knew. As they say, it takes a village. Together, we will get through this.“

