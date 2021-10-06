Why Would I Ever Want to Wax My Nose?

No one should see the inside of their nose. It is a cavernous place filled with beasts that need to remain in the shadows. And yet, sometimes, we have to confront those beasts.

“You need to get your nose hair waxed,” my wife said. Her words cut to my heart. As a bald man, it is against my religion to deprive myself of any hair. The ones left, those brave follicles that still remain, are the memories of better days.

“No, wench!” my soul screamed.

“Seriously. This is happening. You can’t go onto national TV with ropes sticking out of your nose.”

“It tis those ropes woman that make a man a man! Stylish, yet rugged!” I said. But deep down in my soul, between the false bravado, the true reason remained unsaid. The beasts. I fear the beasts.

My wife glared at me and that was the end of the conversation. Two tension-filled weeks later, full of dread, my appointment came.

I tried to be brave, but bravery is for those that don’t know the beasts. They sap all of your courage into a ball of snot and blow it out. I stepped out of the car with my wife. I held her hand. I walked towards the door.

“We’re here for our appointment,” my wife said, ignorant of what lay in a man’s nose. She is dainty and smells of rainbows. Her nose is cute. Mine is bulbous. It’s a journey to the center of the Earth where the monsters lie in wait.

“Sure, it will just be a minute,” the receptionist said. My wife, noticing my discomfort, recommended that I take a shot of whiskey.

“It’s 8 am!” I said. It dawned on me that perhaps I shouldn’t trust my wife.

Eventually, I was led back to the stylist’s chair and strapped in. I joked. I talked. I said things in my nervousness that could be taken poorly. But unable to move with the gown cinched tightly around my neck, I remained helpless.

“We’re going to start with your ears,” said the wax demon lady. Sure, she looked innocent enough in her cute little Bob Dylan hat and bright smile. Behind that smile though, she was about to unlock a door that should stay locked.

“Wait, my ear? What kind of outrage is this!” I said.

“Your ear hair is about as bad as your nose hair,” my drunkard wife said. “It’s gotta go.”

“Why? Doesn’t it give me an aura of wisdom? Like Einstein?” I asked.

“Not in 4K high definition,” said my wife. She smiled. It’s the same smile that usually I would look forward to at the end of a long day. Now it seemed sinister as if payback for years of waxing eyebrows and bikini areas was on the cusp of her grasp. And now I would hurt. Now I would be in pain. And the only thing I thought was Forgive her for she knows not what she does.

A goop as black as the demons of Hell came out on a popsicle stick. My cannels were invaded. The world became muted with the silent screams of brethren ear hair that would hear no more. Hot, steamy, with just a touch of lavender.

“Do you want to count down?” the waxer said. My wife’s smile got wider.

“Yes,” I replied hoping that confidence was still in my voice when I know it was not.

“1,2,3,” she said, and I swear she cackled when she ripped the hair out of my ears. Maybe she didn’t. Maybe I was distracted by the screams of my orphaned ear hair.

“Now, that didn’t hurt, did it?” my wife asked. I didn’t answer because I was taught not to lie. The same massacre took place in my other ear.

“Ok, let’s do the nose,” one of them said. I was dizzy and was no longer sure who was talking.

The waxer gave me a popsicle stick, and I thought I need to bite down. However, that is considered poor form. Instead, I placed it over my mustache to protect those hairs. Again, the black wax came out, and into my nose it went.

The beasts awoke. They were aware. Their lair was invaded. Fluids began to flow to put out the flames that now were stuck up my nose. The scent of burnt hair filled my head. The world began to swim. The waxer placed her hand on my forehead and a foot on the chair. She arched her back. She said a satanic prayer.

“Ready?”

Again, I did not answer.

“I, 2, 3,” she said and pulled. A thousand suns burned through my brain. Tears came from an unknown well to mine eyes. Existence stuttered to a stop, and everything froze. Then the wave came. The wave of the beasts unleashed.

“Ew. Do you want to see?” the waxer said as she held out the popsicle stick.

“Yes!” my wife said.

No. I don’t want to see. Who the hell wants to see the grossness that comes out of their nose? NO! I DO NOT WANT TO SEE! TAKE IT AWAY! PLEASE, I’M BEGGING YOU! TAKE IT AWAY!

But the beasts called, and I looked.

Oh, brothers and sisters, I carry the scar of the beasts when I saw. The horror displayed on cold wax. Long, white-tipped, and sentient. I stared into the face of the beast and it stared back. It was super gross.

“Now you’ll look good on TV!” my wife said. “See, I always take care of you.” I imagine the witch said the same thing to Hansel and Gretel.

They released me from the chair, and I staggered towards the door. Someone paid. Someone laughed. And someone got my wife a drink.

And as I made my way to the car, I heard the beasts. Those left behind. Those too small and infantile to go with the longer ones. “We’ll be back,” they said. “We’ll grow and we’ll be back.” And in my heart, I wept.

