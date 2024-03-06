Why You Are Frustrated in Your Relationship

The person you fall in love with is an illusion that you have concocted at some level!

Yes, I just said that.

It’s what is meant by the statement that we have rose tinted glasses on at the start of the relationship.

We start in a state of limerence, then we move into reality, and if we are lucky, we learn to love from here.

However, until those days of reconning, we often set a tone with expectations, hopes, desires and false views onto our partner and into the relationship itself. From this illusionary state we start to learn how we need to act to gain the reaction and results that we desire to keep us feeling loved and safe.

And that is what we do, we get into character and act our part. Our partner does the same.

So, we find ourselves relating from a persona that is not authentically who we are and as time goes on, our acting slip’s here and there and our truth pops out. Plus, at time goes on, our partners may have life challenges happen that prevents them from giving us the desired results that we need to feel safe and loved and they fall short in living up to the expectations that have been put upon them or the relationship.

Making one feel fearful often and frustrated that the relationship and their partner do not feel or act the way they want. Thus, the reality kicks in that we have zero control over our partner, and we don’t like it one bit.

So, we fight.

We argue and play the blame game or the guilt game.

But why? Let’s look a bit differently and deeply at it…

Consider the intricate dance of relationships, where two souls come together in a delicate interplay of love, trust, and mutual understanding. At the heart of this union lies a fundamental belief — a belief so ingrained in our collective consciousness that we often fail to question its validity: the belief that we can control our partners.

From the moment we embark on a romantic journey, we’re subtly taught to believe that we have the power to shape and mold our partners according to our desires. We enter into relationships with a set of expectations, consciously or subconsciously, about how our partners should behave, think, and feel. We believe that by exerting influence or employing certain strategies, we can steer the course of our relationships in the direction we desire.

But what if this belief is nothing more than an illusion — a comforting facade that masks the true nature of human connection?

The truth is, no matter how much we may wish otherwise, we cannot control another person. Each individual is a unique, autonomous being with their own thoughts, feelings, and desires. Attempting to impose our will upon our partners only serves to breed resentment, frustration, and ultimately, distance in the relationship.

Yet, the allure of control is undeniable. In a world filled with uncertainty and chaos, the idea of exerting control over our surroundings offers a sense of security and stability. We cling to the illusion of control in our relationships as a means of navigating the unpredictable waters of love and intimacy.

But what if, instead of seeking to control our partners, we chose to embrace them fully, with all their flaws, quirks, and imperfections? What if we relinquished the need for control and instead focused on fostering acceptance, understanding, and unconditional love?

In doing so, we open ourselves up to a profound sense of freedom and liberation. We release ourselves from the burden of trying to mold our partners into something they’re not and instead embrace them for who they truly are. We recognize that true love lies not in seeking to change another person, but in accepting them wholeheartedly, exactly as they are.

Now, I know that many people will share a reason or argument that this has never been them in relationship. Or that this dynamic of control only happens in unsuccessful or unenlightened relationships. Or….that if you are going to act like this and feel this way that you just should not get into relationship to start.

And to some degree ya’ll are correct.

You don’t believe that it’s happened in your relationships because you have been blind to this fact and perhaps event to your responsibility to self and the dynamic of the relationship and this musing hits a tender spot for you, so you say it’s never been such.

You believe it’s only present in unsuccessful relationships or unenlightened relationships because if you said differently you might have to acknowledge it happens in your relationship and that uncomfortable as hell. After all, you got it all figured out!

And then the belief that people should simply not get into relationship until they are “healed enough” or “grown up enough” or “self-responsible enough” — well this one is just silly because its completely unrealistic. Humans will never be fully any of these things until the day we die and anyone who believes they are all of these things, most likely is most in need to some self- awareness. Plus, we learn so much from being in relationship. Intimate relationship brings to the surface things we could never access alone. It challenges us in ways that we would never be challenged, and those challenges create growth opportunities.

So yeah, I call BS on all those sentiments.

The person who truly wants a healthy, forward moving relationship with their partner that is growth and healing focused, that is based in love, authenticity and integrity will hear these words written here and say “yeah, I am guilty of wanting my partner to …… so that I feel….. and I see my responsibility and expectations and am willing to work on me for our greatest good.”

All others will blab some commentary that is unhelpful and judgmental.

Sorry not sorry if that pisses anyone off…

Back to my point for today.

So let us challenge the belief that we can control our partners and instead embrace the beauty of genuine connection — the kind of connection that flourishes in the fertile soil of acceptance, understanding, and unwavering love. For in letting go of the illusion of control, we open ourselves up to a deeper, more authentic experience of love — one that transcends the limitations of our own expectations and desires.

And BTW, our relationship and understanding of this and other dynamics that we have with our intimate partners is a mirror reflection to our relationship with the God, our dream life and goals, the quantum world and what manifests or not. Think about that for a second.

As always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

—

