Why You Can Ignore Most of the Commands in the Bible

Whenever I hear a person say, “I follow the Bible,” or “I live by the Word of God (aka The Bible),” I cannot help but think to myself, “I sure hope you’re not serious!”

Why?

Because if you want to try to live by the laws in the Bible, you’re going to need to circumcize your sons and stone a few people to death. While you’re at it, you can kiss pork chops goodbye, and I hope you’re not planning on doing any kind of work on Saturdays.

And if you managed to keep those few laws somehow, there would be plenty of others for you to stumble on — hundreds, in fact.

Don’t believe me?

Author and researcher AJ Jacobs set out to do an interesting social experience called “My Year of Living Biblically” where he spent a year trying to follow all of the rules in the Bible to the letter. If you’re interested, here is his fascinating TED Talk about the whole experience.

Anyway, the first thing that AJ Jacobs did was buy a stack of Bibles and spend months scouring them from cover to cover, writing down every single law and precept that he could find. He came up with a list of over 700 rules set down in the Bible.

They range from the very famous ones like the Ten Commandments — don’t steal, don’t murder, do not commit adultery, honor and obey your parents, etcetera — down to the lesser-known, more obscure laws like the ones in Leviticus: “You cannot shave the corners of your beard,” (Leviticus 19:27) and “You cannot wear clothes made of mixed fibers” (Leviticus 19:19) and “Don’t sit on a chair that a menstruating woman has used,” (Leviticus 15:19–21), and my personal favorite “When two men are in a fight and the wife of the one man, trying to rescue her husband, grabs the genitals of the man hitting him, you are to cut off her hand. Show no pity.” Check it out for yourself in Deuteronomy 25:11–12!

So AJ Jacobs resolved to try his absolute best to spend a whole year keeping the laws in the Bible — all of them! He wasn’t sure where the corners of his beard were, so he simply didn’t shave. All of his clothes were mixed poly-cotton, so he had to get a special single-fiber cloak made up that was only made of one kind of thread.

It wasn’t long before AJ Jacobs started to look like a Moses impersonator. He even managed to keep the law of Deuteronomy 25:11–12 — the one about grabbing genitals — by not getting into a fight with another man while that man’s wife was nearby. And to avoid sitting on any chairs that menstruating women had used, he simply carried around his own folding chair with him wherever he went.

He completely dedicated himself to keeping all 700-odd laws set down in the Bible and living Biblically for one whole year! And believe it or not, he actually stuck at it.

The problem with trying to keep the Biblical laws

After a year of doing this, the sum total of this experiment was that it is impossible to do the right thing for longer than a couple of minutes at a time! AJ Jacobs concluded that “In trying to avoid one sin, I ended up committing another.” And even though he is not a Christian, he arrived at the same conclusion as the Apostle Paul in Romans 7: 17: “For if I know the law but still can’t keep it.”

To solve this problem, some Christians have resorted to picking and choosing the laws in the Bible that they wish to observe. For example, many Christians are quick to latch on, say, Leviticus 18:22, which describes homosexuality as an “abomination.”

The thing is, according to Leviticus, it’s also an abomination to eat pork, mix different types of fabric, or have sex with a menstruating woman. But we don’t put those verses on signs and protest outside the courthouse. Why do so many Christians get worked up about homosexuality instead of all the other “abominations?”

It couldn’t have anything to do with their own prejudices and fears, could it?

What is clear is that Christians — in fact, many people — seem to disregard large swathes of the Bible while elevating other parts to near-God-like status. However, this approach creates a logical dilemma: Either you embrace all the laws of the Bible, or you embrace none, but you can’t pick and choose the ones you like.

That is unless there is another way of understanding Biblical law.

A different way to approach the Bible

Fortunately, there is a different way to approach Scripture. And, it’s not the old “Jesus-came-and-died-so-now-I-can-ignore-the-Old-Testament-laws-I-don’t-like” approach that Christians seem to love. Rather, it’s a very simple but profound way of understanding Biblical law, popularized by theologian Thomas Aquinas way back in the 13th Century.

Thomas Aquinas explained that there are three different kinds of laws in the Bible. What is more, two of those three kinds of laws are no longer required to be observed by Christians. Much of the Biblical law is now obsolete — including many of those ones about stoning people to death that you find so offensive. Let me explain the three different kinds of laws in the Bible

1. Cultural Laws

The first type of law you’ll find in the Bible are those that were specifically given for the culture of the Israelites back in ancient Palestine. This would include everything from laws about murder, to compensation payable to a man gored by an ox, to the responsibility of the man who dug a pit to rescue his neighbor’s trapped donkey, and — of course — all kinds of offenses that warranted capital punishment.

These laws dictated Israel’s daily living and were highly relevant and sensible to them, but modern society is so radically different that you wouldn’t be able to follow many of these guidelines, even if you wanted to. I mean, you couldn’t stone a witch to death in this day and age, could you?

In the same way, if you wrote all of our modern civil laws down and somehow expected people two thousand years from now to keep those laws, let alone understand the reasons for their existence, you would be kidding yourself. Gosh, people in the future might look at our laws and conclude that we were a primitive and barbaric people!

Since we live in a modern 21st-century world, we are no longer bound by the cultural laws of ancient Israel. That means you can eat pork, wear poly-fabric clothing, sit wherever you like, and, well… dare I say it, affirm same-sex couples. Yes, if we are no longer stoning women for not being virgins when they get married, then why are we still hating on the LGBTIQ community?

2. Ceremonial Laws

The second type of laws you’ll find in the Bible are those that relate to the ancient Jewish worship of Yahweh. These laws dealt with the orderly and proper practice of the Jewish faith and included things like ritual cleansing, dietary restrictions, circumcision, hygiene practices, specific dress for worship, and of course, animal and grain sacrifices and the many Jewish festivals.

Oh, and it would include tithing as well (apologies to all those pastors who rely on this practice to feed their families).

However, Christians are not bound by ceremonial law as described in the Bible. In fact, the Christian maintains that Jesus Christ ushered in a new era of worship, fulfilling and freeing us from the obligations of the ceremonial laws in the Bible. We don’t sacrifice animals anymore. In fact, it would probably be sinful to do so. We’ve given circumcision the chop as well. And best of all, the temple of the Lord is not found exclusively in a geographic location but rather wherever there are people who love God.

3. Moral Laws

The third type of law you’ll find in the Bible are the laws that apply to all people throughout all time — laws of morality — what God desires us to do and not to do.

These laws never change.

However, it makes complete sense that they wouldn’t change since there are certain statutes that constitute loving your fellow man that transcend time and culture. You’ll find them in both the Old Testament and the New Testament.

Thou shalt not steal; It’s as relevant today as the day it was penned. It makes perfect sense in their culture and in ours. So do most of the Ten Commandments, come to think of it. Don’t murder. Don’t lie. Don’t commit adultery. Best of all, so many of these kinds of laws fall under the broader heading: Common decency.

In fact, if you were to boil it all down, what is required of us is to love God and love others. In fact, if you want to really live Biblically, ask yourself in your day-to-day decisions and interactions with others, “What does love call for in this situation?”

Chances are, you’ll live a life that’s pleasing to God, compelling to others, and probably a heck of a lot less boring than the person who tries to follow all the laws in the Bible.

So, feel free to ignore most of the Bible’s commands

Hey, it might be interesting to look back on all these Biblical laws from the point of view of one who is observing how a certain group of people in a certain time in history related to their God and to each other — about as interesting as it is stupid to try to apply them all verbatim to our modern society.

In fact, whenever we find a Biblical law that causes us to say, “What the heck?!” there is a distinct possibility that it is either a cultural law or a ceremonial law intended for a different time, culture, and context to our own.

Face it.

There are certain indisputable truths in the Bible that never change. And then there is a whole lot more that was never meant to be followed word for word, forever.

What is the point of following a bunch of ancient laws, anyway? What good does that do you, since the Christian supposedly maintains that we are not accepted by God on the basis of our adherence to any laws but simply because he loves us, independent of our law-keeping ability?

That love is expressed to us through Jesus Christ. And it was Jesus who said that the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this command: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind” and “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matt. 22:37–40).

That’s law enough for me.

—

