Why You Can’t Truly Get Over Someone You Met Online but Haven’t in Real Life

Most people in my life know my long-distance relationship story.

But what they don’t know is during the first year we talked online, there was so much uncertainty, and believe me, when I said we tried to move on from each other but couldn’t.

Getting over someone you haven’t met in real life but talked to every single day is not only hard but mentally crushing.

So when a reader sent me an email saying she can’t get over this guy she’s been talking to for the past 3 months, girl — I totally felt that.

Online interaction can get more intense compared to those real relationships even. We can’t say it’s “just” talking over the phone because it’s way more than that. People around you might think you’re crazy, but you don’t care.

You liked this person enough to keep it going for days, months, or even years.

When the honeymoon phase is finally over, you both start to realize this online relationship doesn’t have a future. Reasons might be different from one couple to another, but one thing is for sure, you can’t keep going like this.

An online relationship can be real only when both parties are keen to meet in real life and make it work. There’s no other way around it. And when that doesn’t happen, bidding your goodbye is the only option.

Why do we let it go?

Saying goodbye to your online relationship is probably the hardest thing you can do. Imagine having this one person who gets you, and you talk to them every day.

Not a moment left unshared between you two. You’ve felt this strong chemistry you don’t feel with anyone before.

And you damn sure you’ll marry them when they’re in the same place with you right now.

But they are thousands of miles away, and you both have different lives. If you’re still in college, that’s even worse. I hate to say this, but a relationship like this needs a hella of money.

If you don’t see each other in person, then it’s never going to be a real one.

That’s why sometimes bidding your goodbye can be a blessing on its own. You certainly want to be with each other, but the situation won’t let you, so letting it go of what you have in store.

Because holding into it will only bring more misery to your life. You can’t forever live in the idea that someday it works out.

You’re tired of someday.

Dealing with the what-ifs scenarios endlessly

Getting over a failed online relationship is hard because you romanticize the idea of being in a real relationship with them — that’s the only thing that kept you going.

Every feeling you develop for them comes from the phone you’re holding. Every interaction adds up, and it makes your mind think that you already have a life with them.

While in reality — you’re just thinking about the idea of it. You haven’t done anything. Video calls and endless texting don’t really count because a real relationship is so much different than that.

That’s why when it’s finally over and you both stop talking for good, life becomes so freaking hard and confusing at the same time.

As you’ve planned everything in your future with them, not having them in your presence makes you feel sick. Because what would you do now, right?

Nothing is harder than trying to rewrite your whole life on a blank paper.

And those what-ifs — ugh, they’re painful.

During the separation, I couldn’t stop thinking about all the different ‘better’ scenarios in my head if we were in the same country.

I knew I’d do anything to make it work with him, but the distance was the one that held us back.

And sometimes, you have to let the distance win. Sometimes you need to admit that it’s never going to work out — at least for a short time until you figure things out in your life.

The closure is something you truly need but will never get

The sickening part about this failed online relationship is that you might never get the closure you truly need.

It’s easier to move on when they’re toxic or abusive, but if it’s the distance that separates you both, then it’s going to be a long, long journey until you’re truly over them.

You’ll always feel it’s unfinished.

You can’t call it an official relationship because you haven’t met them in person, but you can say it doesn’t mean anything either. It’s always in between.

But here’s something that hopefully makes you feel slightly better: if they’re meant for you, they’ll always come back.

This doesn’t mean you never open your heart again and keep waiting for them, go out there and live your life to the fullest.

Even better, that experience will teach you so much about what you really want in your love life.

