Why You Should Become Your Own Best Friend (If You Want To Love Yourself)

“Sometimes your soulmate is yourself. Sometimes you have to be the love of your life until you discover that type of love in someone else.” ~ R.H. Sin.

The smartest people are the ones who spend time on their own because they see the world in a different way than those who sleep while still alive.

The only one who will be on your side is yourself. People are likely to come and go in your life, while a few stay with you for the rest of your life.

The important thing is, you should be your own best friend first and foremost. You should enjoy your own company.

Enjoy Your Own Company.

Being in your solitude allows you to have complete control over what you want to do. You choose whatever you want to do. You can watch any movie you want without compromising.

I’m not trying to be pessimistic, but I’ve noticed most people are only able to offer drama and unnecessary stress to your life.

Being your own best friend means you’ll have less drama and stress in your life. You’re far away from everyone’s useless drama.

Being your own best friend may feel lonely at first because you’re aren’t used to being on your own.

As time goes by, you’ll never feel truly alone as you used to be, and you like being in your own company and solitude.

When it comes to struggles, no one can help you move on over a heartbreak or overcome your addiction but yourself.

You Can Help Yourself, No One Else.

People can offer you help and support, but you have to take the first step to break your old habits. You’re the one who can change your life for the better.

It’s truly a blessing to have a few supportive people in your life who motivate you to overcome your struggles. If you have those people, you’re richer than you think.

You have to feel comfortable being alone and enjoying your solitude. Many people in this world have trouble being alone.

It’s uncomfortable for some people to be alone because they aren’t used to it. They have never learned to be alone.

I can handle being alone, and it’s normal for me because I’ve been used to it for many years. I enjoy my own little company for myself.

Being your own best friend means you have time to get to know yourself better. You’ll find out what makes you happy and unhappy. You’ll find out who is good for your heart and poisonous for your heart.

You will learn about yourself by spending time with yourself. You will learn to have high standards as well. You don’t allow any people into your life, and you become more true to yourself.

“If you make friends with yourself you will never be alone.”

~ Maxwell Maltz.

Ask yourself, “Who is there for me when I cry at night?” — It’s you.

Ask yourself, “Who knows me better than myself?” — It’s you.

Treat Yourself With Respect.

Start to treat yourself the way you want to be treated and become your own best friend. Good people will come to you naturally, wanting to be your friend because they can sense your friendliness.

Be your own buddy. Be your own cheerleader. Be decent. Be humble.

It’s better to avoid pleasing other people. It’s a way of betraying yourself. Stay true to who you are, and stay loyal to yourself because you aren’t trying to be someone else just to please people.

Don’t aim to please people if they aren’t treating you with decent respect. Know your damn worth.

I’m aware that many teachers tell you to make yourself happy because your family, friends, and partner won’t make you happy first. You have to take the first step.

Set boundaries because some people will betray you and make you miserable in life.

“Learn to enjoy spending time with yourself. That way, you’ll never truly be alone.” ~ Anonymous.

Accept Yourself For Who You Are.

Only you dare to accept yourself fully as you are. You have the strength to chase after your dreams.

You’re the only one who can remind yourself to be strong when you see the opposite of what you want.

You understand yourself better than anyone else. Add more humor to your life. When you make mistakes, gently laugh at yourself.

Be kind to yourself.

Important Reminders For You.

Know that you’re worthy of love and everything you desire. Compliment yourself when you do something great.

Be easy on yourself and not hard on yourself. You’re a human who is still learning. This is love.

Be your own friend first. Hold your own hand. Fight for who you are. Enjoy your own company.

Encourage yourself with positive words.

Spend time having fun with yourself. Dance to your favorite songs and watch comedy shows. Make your day fun and spoil yourself.

Takeaways.

Embrace your solitude and own company. You’re your own best friend, overall. Apply self-care every day. Find a hobby that makes you happy.

Forgive yourself. Accept yourself for who you are. Find something to love about yourself every day and write them down as a reminder when you break down.

Comfort yourself during painful times and speak lovely words to yourself. Laugh at your jokes, and don’t be harsh on yourself. Be kind to yourself.

Encourage yourself to try again after failures. Hold your hand, stand up for yourself, and believe in yourself a little bit more every day.

