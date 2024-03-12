Why You Should Get Familiar With the Insurrection Act of 1807

Some politicians in Texas have been talking about secession for years. There was some discussion among Republicans in 2016. In late 2023, it was reported they were “more emboldened than ever,” but nobody thought they’d really do it. Now it seems that Texas Governer has taken steps to declare sovereignty over the federal government, ordering the Texas National Guard to prevent federal Border Patrol officers from performing their job and even surveilling the Texas border, which is their responsibility.

Reporting indicates the troops taking over the border are the Texas National Guard, not the Texas State Guard, as there’s a huge difference. The Texas National Guard could be federalized to the point where they no longer report to the governor. That happened in Little Rock, AR, when Gov. Orval Faubus used National Guard Troops to block the Little Rock Nine from integrating Little Rock Central High School. The standoff ended when President Dwight Eisenhower federalized the National Guard, so they no longer reported to Faubus but to the federal government. The National Guard went from blocking the nine students to escorting them. The bottom line is that the Texas National Guard is answerable to the federal government and the Commander-in-Chief. The Texas State Guard is only responsible to Governor Greg Abbott.

The Insurrection Act of 1807

The Insurrection Act of 1807 is a United States federal law that empowers the president of the United States to deploy U.S. military and federalized National Guard troops within the United States in particular circumstances, such as to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, or rebellion.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Act empowers the U.S. president to call into service the U.S. Armed Forces and the National Guard:

when requested by a state’s legislature or governor if the legislature cannot be convened to address an insurrection against that state

to address an insurrection, in any state, which makes it impracticable to enforce the law, or

to address an insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination or conspiracy, in any state, which results in the deprivation of constitutionally secured rights, and where the state is unable, fails, or refuses to protect said rights

It has been used several times, primarily to support governors seeking aid. In 1807, the Act was imagined to help states battle Native Americans. In 1861, it was amended in anticipation of unrest following the upcoming Civil War. In 1871, it was revised as part of the Ku Klux Klan Acts to protect Black citizens. Federal troops remained in the South after the Civil War ended in 1865 to protect Black citizens, to the chagrin of white Southerners.

Posse Comitatus

In 1876, America had a contested presidential election highly reminiscent of 2020, with fake electors and all. The race was undecided going into 1877 until it was resolved by a backroom deal called the Compromise of 1877. Republican Rutherford B. Hayes was declared the winner over Democrat Samuel Tilden, promising that federal troops would be removed from the South. To make sure this agreement wasn’t undone, Hayes passed the Posse Comitatus Act the following year, in 1878, to ensure federal troops would never return for the general purpose of protecting Black people. Removing the troops ended Reconstruction and ushered in Jim Crow laws.

SB4

Texas continued its encroachment into federal government territory by passing a new law, SB4, giving itself the power to stop, arrest, and jail migrants on new, state-level illegal entry charges. It also allows state judges to issue de facto deportation orders against suspected violators of the law, though it’s unclear how this provision could be enforced.

SB4 is set to take effect in March 2024 and is making its way through the courts. It was a filing by the Solicitor General to the Supreme Court that revealed the extraordinary steps taken by Texas to preclude the federal government from doing its job.

President Biden could take the same action as Dwight Eisenhower and federalize the National Guard in a normal universe, ordering them to stand down. What happens if the Texas National Guard refuses to stand down or Abbott replaces them with the Texas State Guard? Maybe Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will send in his Florida Guard that only reports to him and not the federal government; what better way to thump his nose at Joe Biden and win the news cycle for a day? We are on the verge of seeing a standoff between federal troops and some version of Texas troops that wasn’t even seen in Little Rock. Who will bet that Texas or Florida won’t pull the trigger?

Governor Abbott has already discussed the prospect of shooting migrants crossing the border but for fear of being arrested by the federal government.

“The only thing we are not doing is we’re not shooting people who come across the border, because, of course, the Biden administration would charge us with murder,” — Greg Abbott

In 1861, Texas formally seceded from the nation over the objections of Governor Sam Houston. If Texas does secede in 2024, Governor Greg Abbott will lead the way.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com