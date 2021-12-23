Why You Should Invest in Your Relationship With an Emotional Bank Account

Have you ever felt trapped in the paycheck to paycheck cycle? You feel like you can never get ahead with your finances. When your direct deposit hits, money immediately disappears towards the bills piling up over your head. When it gets closer to zero, we feel stressed, anxiously waiting for payday to approach.

What if your relationship felt the same too? If you’re constantly navigating fights with your partner and walking on eggshells, your emotional bank account isn’t in a healthy place.

An emotional bank account is similar to a regular checking account, except a nightmare to track. However, it’s essential to the health of your relationship. When deposits (positive interactions) outweigh the withdrawals (negative interactions), your relationship feels secure. When the opposite occurs, your relationship is on the rocks.

My significant other stumbled upon the perfect analogy for a relationship our first year of dating. My boyfriend compared our relationship to a bank. We make deposits to improve our relationship. But if the trust isn’t there, there’s nothing to withdraw. No currency in our emotional bank account meant a closing chapter to our relationship.

I chuckled when I read Stephen Covey on other researchers’ studies on emotional bank accounts years later. The same logic resonated with me from my earlier conversations with my boyfriend. While our emotional bank accounts now have a positive cash flow, it took years to build up.

Here’s why you should prioritize investing in an emotional bank account for your relationship.

An emotional bank account = currency for trust

“An emotional bank account is a metaphor that describes the amount of trust that’s been built up in a relationship. It’s the feeling of safeness you have with another human being. When the trust account is high, communication is easy, instant, and effective.” — Stephen Covey, 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

Stephen Covey defines an emotional bank account as the level of closeness and trust in a relationship. Your relationship contains a large balance in the emotional bank account because of consistent, positive deposits. Actions from both parties that build upon trust and closeness lead to a prosperous relationship. On the other hand, negative interactions result in withdrawals from your emotional currency. A relationship plagued with too many withdrawals will only suffer even more.

In my first year of dating, my partner and I navigated new relationship woes. Typical bouts of jealousy that didn’t deserve any merit consumed our lives. At 19, we barely experienced any adulting responsibilities or friendships outside of our hometown friends. Considering another person’s intimate thoughts and feelings automatically meant a difficult learning curve.

Positive actions that we took included:

Didn’t lie . It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Don’t give any reason for your partner to question your intentions. We followed through on what we said.

. It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Don’t give any reason for your partner to question your intentions. We followed through on what we said. Practiced transparency with finances . We never lied to each other about what we bought or for how much. We approach splitting the bills with fairness, not bitterness. Our incomes fluctuated throughout our relationship. When we have shared expenses, the higher earner pays a higher percentage.

. We never lied to each other about what we bought or for how much. We approach splitting the bills with fairness, not bitterness. Our incomes fluctuated throughout our relationship. When we have shared expenses, the higher earner pays a higher percentage. Took accountability. We hate being wrong. But we’ve both learned to admit our mistakes rather than making excuses or rationalizing where we went wrong. For example, I took responsibility when I called in for an unnecessary service call for our HVAC system, costing $200 hundred dollars. Likewise, he admitted his mistake when cleaning our kitchen and accidentally breaking our stove after the vent dropped on it.

We moved through life with transparency. Additionally, we started to admit our mistakes, apologize, and move on. And the balance went up, up, up.

A positive emotional bank account = security

We all panic the closer our bank account’s balance approaches zero. That’s why we try to cut down our expenses with a vengeance or hustle to find multiple streams of income. However, an excellent number in our bank accounts provides a nice cushion from emergencies and a fortress to protect our peace of mind.

When you have an emergency fund, you’re less stressed when unexpected chaos storms through your life. Did your car break down? Or a hospital visit you didn’t foresee? Those repairs and bills are no longer an emergency — only a simple inconvenience.

Likewise, when you’ve saved up enough deposits into your relationship’s bank account, your relationship implements its security blanket. Each negative interaction won’t break your relationship. You’ve already done the work as a couple to keep your balance high.

I still laugh at the time when my cousin asked my boyfriend where we went when we got mad at each other. She’s used to going to a friend’s house for any blowout fights. It’s because a lot of her interactions with her partner caused her emotional bank account to go in the red. It’s a work in progress but highly volatile.

We stared in disbelief. We go to sleep. That’s it. We’ll deal with it tomorrow because we understand this disagreement will be a blip on our relationship timeline.

It’s not that we think going to sleep will solve all our problems. But we have built up such a strong portfolio within our relationship. So all the strong memories, good times, etc., outweigh all the bad times.

A healthy emotional bank account = a happy future

The Gottman Love Lab is the world’s original couples laboratory, first opened in 1986 at the University of Washington by Dr. John Gottman.

Dr. Gottman simplifies his research with the Emotional Bank Account. When you turn towards your partner’s bids for connection, you deposit in your partner’s Emotional Bank Account.

Gottman calls bids the “fundamental unit of emotional connection.” They are the gestures between a couple that signals a need for attention. Bids can be verbal or nonverbal and include asking a question to a helping hand. The responses to a bid are impactful to your relationship.

The three types of responses to a bid include:

Turning towards (acknowledging the bid). If your partner asks you to check the weather, you look it up on your phone and quickly respond. Turning away (ignoring or missing the bid). If your partner asks you for your opinion on their outfit, you ignore their request. Turning against (rejecting the bid in an argumentative way). If your partner asks you to prepare dinner, you yell at them and respond you don’t have enough time.

Turning towards your partner’s bids for connection is equivalent to depositing in your Emotional Bank Account.

However, it’s a withdrawal when you turn away from your partner.

Just like a checking account, being in the green gives you security. Your relationship has a security blanket where you approach conflict and life with a positive lens. But when the withdrawals put your emotional bank account in the red, loneliness and disagreements consume your relationship.

In a six-year follow-up study of newlywed couples, couples who remained married turned toward their partner’s bids for emotional connection 86% of the time in the lab. On the other hand, couples who ended up divorcing averaged turning towards their partner’s bids only 33% of the time. The difference between happy and unhappy couples is how they manage their Emotional Bank Account.

Ultimately, turning towards your partner most of the time will help you retain a happy relationship. Your eyes light up because you feel seen and heard. Indifference is a silent killer to a relationship. And argumentative behavior is simply a ticking time bomb.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, you don’t want your relationship’s emotional bank account to drop down to zero. Or even in the negatives, it makes crawling back up into the green ten times harder.

Compliment your partner. Give your significant other undivided attention, actively showing you care about their opinions. Show your appreciation for their actions.

Instead, you want to make consistent deposits over time and let compound interest do its thing. Then, you can retire (emotionally) in style.

