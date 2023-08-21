Why You Should Let Go of Regret. It’s Designed to Keep You Stuck in the Past

It certainly was not how I hoped life would turn out. My conviction was “together forever”. I had seen a lot of relationships go sour—some mouldy, some rotten. I wanted none of that, and I was determined that mine was definitely going to be different. I chose to give it whatever was required to keep it healthy.

There was no doubt that it would not be a walk in the park. I acknowledged that marriage had challenges, but I would stick through whatever came our way to live happily together forever.

The price of peace

Things seemed to carry on well initially, and for a significant period of time too. Some friends even expressed wishes for a relationship like mine based on what they perceived.

Of course, rottenness is not visible until healthy substance is eroded. My determination failed! It seemed easier to give in to having peace; after all, peace is needed for a home to be happy. The price for peace kept increasing, and the point came when happy and together could not be together if happiness was to last forever. Healthy reasoning indicated separation, and peace drifted in when we parted ways.

Peace at last!

So I called it quits. My life had to stop seeping away. Phew! No more distress at the thought of going to the house. I couldn’t call it home till peace found its way in. Finally, it was truly home. Fresh air is much more appreciated when you have been in a polluted zone. No material benefit could compare to the restored sanity! I understand so well when people decide to give up material wealth for mental health. How much would you pay for physical or mental health?

Gratitude And Regret Are Two Ends Of A Spectrum

Embrace gratitude

I am so grateful for the relief from toxic stress. I am grateful to have the peace I need to thrive. I have had moments of wondering if there was more I could have done. Those moments have been short-lived and drowned by the joy of pain relief and reminders of the nonsense I sustained. The relief is an immense blessing, for which I am eternally grateful. There was no need to focus on regret.

Holding on to regret is a waste of energy

What was I grateful for? I was no longer walking on eggshells. There had been no physical violence, but the relentless mental assault was not sustainable. The rationale given for condescending verbal abuse and threats of character defamation had no foundation. My not responding to the unfounded threats resulted in more threats and abuse, even after the marriage legally ended.

I was grateful for “fresh air” in my ears, unrelenting irrational financial demands till funds were eroded, freedom to rest after a hard day’s work, and not dreading having no respite before the next day. I am deeply grateful for peace—free peace.

Embracing gratitude displaces regret

Regret is heavy!

Regret is heavy. Holding on to it will not help you lift your head to see the way forward. A significant factor that has put a sprint in my steps towards a healthier future is embracing gratitude and letting go of mental weight, including regret and false guilt. There’s too much goodness to move towards, and being weighed down unduly will not help. If you are free from abuse in any form, looking back regretfully may be sapping your mental and physical energy unduly.

Keeping your thoughts on the painful past gives it power over the future.

Keeping your thoughts on the painful past gives it power over the future. Harness the lessons from the past so unhealthy history is prevented from being repeated. You can’t deny what happened. You can’t deny the pain or wasted time. The energy and life you have now are better spent on a more positive future. The past is gone; acknowledge it, but don’t let it keep you stuck.

Regret is heavy. Holding on to it will not help lift your head to see the way forward.

Don’t keep yourself stuck

The initial years after breaking up were weird, but my heart was light and no longer clouded with confusion. I needed to adjust to a season of life I had not anticipated. I learned not to respond to messages that were meant to belittle, irritate, or enrage. Leslie Vernick’s blogs and resources were helpful, validating my decision not to respond to abusive messages; I didn’t have the mental space or energy anyway. Gratitude became my song of freedom, and it still is.

You may never know why people behave the way they do but you can choose your response and how it affects you.

Your environment matters

Unsolicited advice and opinions were offered, some quite authoritarian. It was evident that none of the opinions paid the bills. Some were curious, some were shocked and wanted to find out more for ear-tickling reasons, and a few wanted to help as best they could. Calls from my siblings, just to check if I was emotionally okay, were priceless.

No one’s opinion pays any bill

Interestingly, it later emerged that some were stuck, and the offered opinions were to gain insight on the boldness to walk away from abuse. Everyone’s threshold is different, and a point comes when the pain of staying exceeds any real or imagined benefits.

Your environment may make you tolerate abuse, like unwholesome religious doctrine and unhealthy cultural values. It was necessary to set boundaries to ensure a healthy mental environment. I noted I needed to have enough margin with my boundaries; otherwise, healthy relationships would also be shut out.

You are responsible for you — your thoughts, choices , decisions, and your behaviour

A new beginning

I needed to learn my life’s alphabets, starting with A—awareness. Awareness of oneself and various emotions, awareness of others, and alertness to signs of abuse A was also acknowledging the emotions, whether painful or peaceful, and acknowledging they come up for a reason—to alert you to respond appropriately to a situation.

What I no longer had did not matter. It was like starting from scratch in many ways—financially, emotionally, and mentally. Awareness that life was not as simple as I had thought made it feel like starting the school of life again. A fresh start with nothing was healthier than trying to swim ahead in thick mud.

Every step matters

Steps needed to be taken. Not moving forward may be by default regressing, for life is like a slippery slope, and effort must be infused into steps for progress to be made. Gratitude helped! It made the pain of the past pale in comparison to the joys that lay ahead.

Every step forward is significant, no matter how small

There were joys in packages that needed to be unwrapped, so it was important to move forward to the package stores. Every thought triggers an emotion that fuels what direction you move—forwards or backwards, upwards or downwards. Guess who makes the choice?

Guard your heart above all else,

for it determines the course of your life — Proverbs 4:23

Guard your thoughts

Preoccupation with regret will not help; let it go. You may not know what thought will land in your nest, but you can choose which thought you’ll incubate and develop. Keep in mind that you will live with whatever the thought hatches, so please guard what you process and how you process the thoughts.

Are you indeed free?

Is regret holding you back from enjoying your freedom? Freedom from pain helps us focus on a better future. Letting go of regret helps your heart move on to healthier living. What are you grateful for? It helps to stop and make a list of things that are going well and for which you are thankful. Breathing freely is one great reason for gratitude.

Embracing gratitude releases your hold on regret

I am thankful to be free from toxic stress, the stress that was drowning potential fruitfulness in the contaminating suppression of control. You may be physically free, but mentally, you are still focusing your thoughts on the past. You may be assaulting your mind with false guilt, blaming yourself for another person’s unhealthy behaviours.

Please remember that you should not hold on to regret.

YOUR LIFE MATTERS

—

***

—–

