Why You Suddenly Feel Compelled to Clean Your Closets

Ah, cleaning the closet. Don’tcha just love it? But it’s not one of those jobs that you can love if you’re planning on doing it. I mean, who ever gets up in the morning and is thrilled about saying, “Today I’m gonna clean the closet! Yippee!”??

In my experience, it’s one of those jobs you can only love when it happens spontaneously. You know, like you just went in there for one thing. Maybe you didn’t find it right away, so you started moving things around a bit, where the heck did I put that anyway, and you’re digging through the piles of stuff on the shelves or in boxes or baskets on the floor.

Suddenly, there are you, raking out the closet, clothes are flying everywhere, a pile to give away, a pile that needs mending or washing.

And then there’s the stuff to try on because you’re a different size now, one way or the other so what do you bring out next? Your piles of fat clothes or skinny clothes or your in-between clothes, because you’re in the midst of moving up or down the scale.

Of course, there’s all the other stuff that’s in there. Stored things, books and papers, a huge pile of stuff to chuck in the bin.

And then there are all those odd bits of weird stuff that you know you might need or want someday but they just never found homes. You know, those things you frown at, carry around the house for a while, hunting for places for them to live, muttering, “What the heck am I supposed to do with this?” before discovering that you’ve still not got an answer for that, and you put it back in the closet, “for now.”

And oh, it feels so great to get rid of all those unwanted items. Every single one of them holds energy, and if it’s something you no longer need or want, that energy is negative. It builds up in your house, which then adversely affects you even if you aren’t particularly aware of it.

Some of us feel it more than others. Being a psychic and medium, I am extremely sensitive to the energy in my environment and a lot of “dead energy” that comes with unused or unwanted items can really weigh me down and make me feel unwell.

Okay, maybe not quite that unwell.

So there you are cleaning and sorting and you’re really in the zone! You’ve tackled that closet and got rid of the energy associated with old, unwanted belongings and you feel so much better already, you move on to the rest of the room, or perhaps other closets, drawers, shelves and storage spaces.

Doesn’t it feel fantastic? Yessss!

Maybe you’ve cranked up some tunes. Amazing, isn’t it? You were dragging your sorry backside all over the house an hour ago, and suddenly you’re wired for sound and have no idea where all this energy came from!

But who cares? It feels great and you’re making progress so whatever else you were doing when you got sidetracked with closet-cleaning will just have to wait.

After all, you’ve been meaning to do this for…how long?

When you get these sudden bursts of energy that have you tearing apart your house, de-cluttering and reorganising, they’re usually brought about by a de-cluttering and reorganising inside yourself. Our environments reflect what’s going on inside us.

If there is chaos and disorganisation on the outside, you can bet it’s the same on the inside, just as a sterile, uncomfortably neat and tidy home reflects a need for order and control that stems from fear and anxiety.

Every once in a while, we need a good de-cluttering in our homes, and certainly inside ourselves, too. Every once in a while, it’s good to go through what we need, what we don’t, what’s important to us, what should stay, what must go — whether we’re talking about the stuff in our houses, or the beliefs, desires, and what we want — or don’t — in ourselves.

A little personal re-evaluation from time to time is a great thing to experience and when we find ourselves in the throes of it, whether by circumstance or by choice, we will often find ourselves suddenly compelled to go through the closets and cupboards as we make our homes reflect the energy shift in our inner selves.

Sometimes, de-cluttering the closets is the signal that we’re ready to clean house on the inside, too, or that changes have been going on somewhere in there, whether we’ve been particularly aware of them or not.

I absolutely love cleaning out the cupboards and raking out all kinds of stuff I no longer need or want — whether in my home or in myself. I love getting rid of negative energy, cleansing my home and my aura regularly by being sure I’m not holding onto anything I don’t want or need.

I like to take stock of what I have and what I need — who I am and who I’m not. What to change and what to keep, whether in my house, or in myself. It’s the only way I can keep my world (both inner and outer) functioning at maximum capacity.

Hmmmm….I don’t know about you, but I feel a cleaning spree coming on… Better haul out the bin bags!

—

Previously Published on Liberty Forrest’s blog

iStock image