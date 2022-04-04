Why Your Effort in Relationships Isn’t Leading To Your Happy Ever After

I’ve always been a strong partner, but I can admit that I haven’t always been a healthy one. My love and loyalty were powerful, but I had years of unhealed trauma that made me feel untrusting, unworthy, and hypervigilant. With every relationship I’ve had, I went all-in, doing everything in my power to love and support the partners I chose. Yet, the relationships ended, and I find myself, once again, single.

There’s a reason that effort in relationships doesn’t automatically equal happy ever after. It doesn’t matter how well we love someone or how hard we try if they don’t feel the same. We cannot love anyone enough to make us right for them even if they feel right for us. It’s a fit we can’t force, and we aren’t doing ourselves any favors by crafting a fairy tale instead of looking at the cold, hard facts.

I used to prefer the fairy tale. A relationship would end, and I would tell myself a story. It was bad timing. They were the one that got away. They would come back when they worked on their baggage, and we could try again. If I could go back and be better, they wouldn’t leave. It was just the circumstances. There were so many ways I could spin it, and the most common one of all is that the other person was a bad person who made a bad choice.

Don’t get me wrong. I did have relationships where I was treated in horrible ways. I was the target of verbal abuse, love bombing, gaslighting, neglect, and ghosting. I’m not handing out free passes for poor choices. But underneath the sense of blame and shame and discomfort, the truth was that not one of these partners were a good match for me. It’s not because they were all horrible or because I am inherently flawed beyond redemption. It’s simply because we can’t pretend away a bad fit because it felt good for a little while. It might have even felt perfect. We can’t dismiss someone else’s discomfort just because it doesn’t fit in with our own narrative.

We can be accountable for our own behavior, hold other people accountable for theirs, and still accept that someone who doesn’t choose us isn’t for us. That doesn’t mean we won’t feel grief in all its stages. It just means that we choose the truth over the story that makes us feel good in the short-term but gets in the way of our long-term healing.

It’s Not About Our Best

Our best is always good enough, but that doesn’t mean that who we are is who someone else needs. We want to think that if we try our best in relationships, it should be enough, but that’s far too simplistic a point of view. If someone isn’t right for us, no amount of effort is going to change that fact. The reverse also holds true. The idea of enough, as far as romantic relationships are concerned, must be equal and balanced to create satisfying, healthy relationships.

We think if we love someone well and try our best, they’ll stay. We tell ourselves that we did the best we could. But no amount of our best will ever overcome a poor fit.

It’s a stark truth, but oddly, it brings me peace. The old stories I used to tell kept me locked in a daydream. I could believe that things might have been different if only … but it was just something I told myself because it was so hard to believe that a relationship could feel right for me and wrong for them.

What We Want Isn’t Always What We Need

What’s strange about heartbreak is that we will want so intensely what is wrong for us. We will pine away for someone who doesn’t choose us back. We will carve out space in our hearts to miss them, make time to think of them, and convince ourselves that we would be happier if things were different. All that energy that could be used for healing and moving forward is used to look backward, longing for someone who isn’t longing for us.

There’s no shame in it. It’s a natural part of the grieving process. We spend time in denial. We move through it. We bargain. We shift from anger into sadness and sometimes back again. Hopefully, we make our way slowly to acceptance, but it doesn’t have to be bitter or resigned. It might even be hopeful.

Heartbreak often glosses over the reality of our relationships. Did I want to be with someone who took so much effort? Did I want to spend all my time trying instead of enjoying the connection? I had chosen, time and again, partners who took a lot and gave a little, and I can look back and recognize that they may have given the best they could at the time, but that doesn’t mean that it was what I needed. And I wasn’t what they needed either.

The Only Way Out Is Through, Not Back

They say the only way out is through, not back. We just have to move through it, trusting the process. It’s gritty and dark, fraught with setbacks, but on the other side, there is healing. There are relationships that will feel like home, ones where our effort and energy will be met and reciprocated, where the fit will be right, and we will be chosen — even on the days where we are far from our best.

Effort alone isn’t enough. We can tell ourselves how good we were to them, or we can accept that it doesn’t matter. Shouldn’t we be that loving to everyone we partner? It doesn’t mean we’re owed their love or allegiance.

I look back and feel a sense of peace at how much love I’ve felt and given. I know that nothing I could go back and change would truly change the ending. I’ve learned from each relationship, but I move forward with sure steps, no longer looking longingly behind me. Life is happening now. This moment might be uncertain, but it’s all mine. I take a deep breath and do the next right thing.

