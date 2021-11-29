Why Your Online Personal Brand Matters Even If You Are Not an Influencer

I speak with many men daily that believe building a personal brand online is only for influencers only. That could not be further from the truth. I have made some life-changing money and been given eye-opening opportunities just because of my personal brand online.

Anyone with an open mind and consistency can start reaping the benefits of building a personal brand, even if you are not an influencer.

Online Presence Says A lot About You.

The kind of content you post and share online speaks volumes to the kind of person you are. We’ve all heard not to judge a book by its cover but online; we are judging people based on the content they share.

So if you’re consistently sharing content about living a great life and being a positive influence, people would naturally identify positive living with you. But, on the flip side, if you’re consistently sharing how life is always doing you wrong and harmful content. Sadly people are going to identify you with negativity, which you don’t want ever.

Now I’m not saying you can’t share bad news or something going wrong in your life; however, I am telling you to want to make sure that you always strive to be a solution-focused man, which will make you a more positive man. Just from doing that, people will correlate you and positivity together. So, naturally, people want to gravitate towards you in real life as well.

You Next opportunity could be online

You never know when your big break is going to come. It took me six years to meet my mentor and friend Randall Pich, the CEO, and founder of Live fit. I always showed love in his pictures and videos. I would share his stuff and would share my opinion when appropriate. At the same time, I was still building my own personal brand, clothing line and perfecting my crafts.

At that time, I started to get noticed by him. And six years later, he is one of my friends, and I am a brand ambassador for his mega worldwide lifestyle apparel brand.

From that one relationship, I’ve got a wealth of information and access to things that I can never get on my own. For example, I got access to Randall’s direct knowledge and deep industry insider knowledge about clothing that would have taken me years to get by trial and error.

Your opportunity may not be six years down the road, but it may be the subsequent friend request or follower that completely changes your life. Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.

Personal Brand Online Is For Men Too

We frequently believe that personal brands are for influencers only. But personal brands are for anyone that wants to get ahead in this new digital age. A personal brand can speak for you before people meet you and put you in the right light.

A personal brand can open up massive opportunities that you never thought could happen for you. Stay ready, so you don’t have to get prepared when opportunities come knocking.

