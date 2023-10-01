Why You’re Addicted to Emotionally Unavailable People (And How to Break the Habit)

.

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Serious About Finding Love?

When you say that you want to find love, how serious are you? I recently had someone come to me about a guy she had met. This woman is in her 30s, and she is very serious about finding love, having a family, and building a life with someone. It’s something she wants the most in her life right now. But here’s the catch: the guy she described, whom she met on a night out with her friends, is hot, charming, and they have chemistry. Did I mention his age? He’s 21.

When she asked me for advice about this guy, the first thing I reminded her of was her goals. She wants marriage and kids, but he hadn’t thought about it, which is understandable at 21. However, that didn’t stop him from aggressively pursuing her and demanding her time and energy. She was willing to give all that because, did I mention his charm?

Now, we all have goals in life, and if we’re serious about them, we must evaluate whether our actions align with those goals. This woman isn’t behaving like someone serious about her goal. Dating a 21-year-old, regardless of his maturity, is unlikely to yield the result she desires. We all have our versions of dating a dead end, whether it’s someone who lives too far away or is already committed. The psychology behind it is fascinating.

Why Do We Do This?

There’s a psychology behind why we pursue things that clearly don’t align with our goals. In her case, the young and attractive person made her feel validated and added some excitement to her love life. When we’re desperate for something to happen, any attention can be appealing. It’s the fear of standing still that drives us to entertain the wrong options.

But there’s more to it. Some people fear missing out and have a scarcity mindset. They worry that a better opportunity might not come along. It’s about redefining what progress means in our lives and learning to say “no” to the wrong things.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Saying “No” to the Wrong Thing

Saying “no” to something that doesn’t serve our long-term goals isn’t just deprivation; it’s a way of saying “yes” to our priorities. It requires courage and emotional resilience. We must get comfortable with the discomfort of leaving space open for the right opportunity, even when there’s nothing better in sight.

This act of saying “no” builds confidence and reinforces the importance of our goals. It’s a vital aspect of integrity, showing that we honor our promises to ourselves. When we make the hard choices and prioritize what truly matters, we create space for the right things to enter our lives.

Creating Momentum in Early Dating

Before you go, if you’re looking to move things forward in your early dating experiences, check out my program called the Momentum Texts. It offers 67 specific ways to have conversations that create momentum with someone you’re dating. It’s designed for those who want to avoid getting stuck in casual flings and want to move toward a committed relationship.

The program is available at momentumtexts.com for just seven dollars. Give it a try, and I’m sure you’ll find it valuable. Thanks for listening, and I’ll see you next time.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Blog → https://www.howtogettheguy.com/blog/ Facebook → https://facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/thematthewh… Twitter → https://twitter.com/matthewhussey ▼ Connect with Stephen ▼ Youtube → https://bit.ly/StephenHusseyYoutube Instagram → http://bit.ly/StephenHusseyIG

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock