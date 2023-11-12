Why You’re Tired in the Morning: 5 Reasons and Fixes

You wake up to the blaring sound of your alarm.

You grab your phone, check the time — even though you already know it. The day hasn’t kicked off and you feel groggy and dreaming of going back to bed.

Sounds familiar?

Let’s break down why mornings can be tough and how you can turn that tiredness into morning energy with some simple tricks:

The usual suspects

You already know these reasons, so I’ll just keep them on a short list:

You didn’t sleep enough hours

You snoozed your alarm

You are sipping coffee too close to bedtime

Solutions:

Sleep more

Don’t snooze

Avoid caffeine at least six hours before bedtime.

Dark mornings

I’m from Scandinavia.

As I’m writing this, it’s November 9th, and dark mornings are the norm. A full day consists of less than nine hours of daylight!

When it’s dark, the brain thinks it’s time for bed.

Nonetheless, a good night’s sleep starts right when we wake up.

Solution:

Throw your curtains open!

Let the light in.

It kickstarts your brain, letting it know it’s time to rise and shine. If you live in a dark place like me, brighten up your home and gaze up.

Make a routine of soaking in light to help your body create the right hormones for sleep and wakefulness.

Your life feels boring

It’s a rare sight to witness a child snoozing the alarm on Christmas Day.

Are you having a hard time waking up for a vacation?

Getting out of bed can be a real struggle if there’s nothing exciting waiting for you.

Solution:

Inject excitement into your mornings.

Find something you enjoy. Something that gives you purpose. It doesn’t have to be grand. It could be as simple as a hobby or a moment to yourself. I love writing and meditating in the morning — it gives me a reason to jump out of bed.

Make every morning a little holiday for yourself.

Don’t Linger in Bed

It’s cozy under those warm covers.

But waiting to get up makes it harder. If we wait, our body will soon get into sleep mode again.

Solution:

Try the 3… 2… 1 rule. When the alarm rings, count down from three and get up.

It’s stupid how simple it is, but it works, and it works well.

Morning dehydration

Dehydration can zap your energy.

Being dehydrated by as little as 5% of body weight will result in a 30% energy drop.

Solution:

Keep a glass of water by your bedside. Drink up as soon as you’ve counted down from three. Quick and easy — it jumpstarts your body.

To many screens

Screens all day — at work, on the commute, and even before bedtime — can be exhausting.

Our eyes don’t get any rest, and neither will we.

Blue lights make your brain think it’s daytime. As a result, it will not create melatonin. Even if we are fast asleep, it will take time to get into deep sleep.

Solution:

Give your eyes a break.

Step away, take a walk, or read a book. And, before bedtime, ditch the screens for an hour. It helps your brain prepare for sleep.

I sometimes find it hard to put my phone down before bedtime. If you’re in the same boat, try blue-light glasses or goggles — they might make you look snazzy too. At least, they’re a game-changer for a restful night.

Simple changes, big results. Try these out and make your mornings something to look forward to!

Photo credit: Kinga Howard on Unsplash