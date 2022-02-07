Why You’ve Got This Even If You Feel Like You Don’t

I make a determined effort to be in the present moment and to be thankful for positive things in my present moment. But it is just human nature that sometimes one thing reminds you of another thing that reminds you of another thing that pushes that button of a memory you don’t want to replay. I felt like I was never going to get out of a very long and relentlessly terrible circumstance and now sometimes I still feel like I am stuck in it and whatever good is happening to me right now is just a dream. At some point, I will wake up and be back in the hellhole I did not think I would ever be free from.

And while circumstances may be different, a number of people I care about also feel the weight of overcoming past challenges that are still very present in their hearts. They have developed so much strength but they fail to really see how far they have come when they get stuck in that past moment.

Well, forget that! We are kicking butt.

“Hardship often prepares an ordinary person for an extraordinary destiny.” -C.S. Lewis

First, it is pretty great that you give a care about what kind of a person you are. You want to be enough, you want to bring something special to your relationships with your loved ones, you want excellence, you want the best, and you have most likely achieved far more best than you give yourself credit for.

Second, you are probably harder on yourself than anyone else is. You see everything that you are not enough at, but people who love you value you exactly the way you are so much. You most likely have no idea how treasured you are for the gift that you already are. Sometimes you may never know just how much life your actions poured into a person, but that person’s heart certainly knows and will always be better for it.

Sometimes people are indeed vicious towards you, saying things that you’ve taken grief for in the past but now they took that wound and poured a whole new world of hurt into it. You have to know that you did not earn that. You have outstanding qualities that defied the compartment that person wanted you to sit still and hush up in. When someone wants to control you and they find out you are not submitting, you are going to be punished for that. Being controlled or being punished were the only outcomes they allowed you to have with them. This is not a person who ever intended to know you. You are building a life of many good days ahead of you and the best thing you can do is detach from their whirlwind and continue building your own peace.

“Men often hate each other because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they can not communicate; they can not communicate because they are separated.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Third, every once in a long while you might be wrong about something. Maybe you don’t think you’ve got this, but in many cases there are people who will get to know you and wholly admire how incredibly far beyond “got this” you are. You see yourself in the context of so many past hardships and you remember how crushed you felt, but new people in your life see you only as you are now and have the opportunity to be more sensitive than you are to the incredible person you have become.

Listen to high character people and try to open up to the good news about yourself. I so treasure the profound kindnesses shown to me from individuals I respect and admire. It may take some time for you to let it sink in, you may not be able to express your gratitude the way you expect of yourself, you may have a lot of naysaying going on in your memories, but you have to try to accept good things. Maybe you are the only one around right now to recognize great things about yourself. Do it! Accept how amazing you are. It will be a gift to yourself and to those you cross paths with. When you know your strengths, you will see more and more opportunities to use them to benefit your closest relationships and beyond.

“You don’t need anybody to tell you who you are or what you are. You are what you are!” – John Lennon

You are so close to making it home. Don’t give up now. Things have been difficult, but better things are near. You’ve got this!

