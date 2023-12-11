Will and Jada Smith’s ‘Sloppy Experiment’ Sparks a Conversation on the Essence of Marriage

Who would have imagined that in late 2023, the world would be buzzing about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s recently released book, “Worthy?”

The book is many things — a look into Jada’s life, her struggles, overcoming generational trauma, her triumphs — but what has really set tongues wagging is her revelation about her marriage to Will Smith.

“…sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.” — Will Smith

Despite the façade of unity, the couple has been living separate lives since 2016. What’s more, Will Smith’s response has been nothing short of thought-provoking. He referred to their marriage as a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.”

This revelation has ignited a firestorm of debates, opinions, and, most notably, deep-seated beliefs about what marriage should be. The Smiths, a high-profile couple whose relationship many have either aspired to emulate or scrutinized, have unintentionally held a mirror to society, asking us all:

— What is marriage, and how do we define love?