Will Your Relationship Fail? 3 Questions To Find Out [Video]

are you struggling with the decision of

whether to stay

or

go

in your love life right now maybe you’re

worried about whether you should

continue dating someone who’s already

shown you some things you’re not quite

sure about or maybe you’re at the end of

a relationship and wondering whether to

leave or stay in it you could even be

after a relationship where you’ve had a

breakup and you’re wondering whether you

should go back or continue forward and

meet someone new this video goes deep

on three very specific questions you can

ask yourself to determine whether the

right decision is to stay the course or

to leave and find somebody else all

right let’s get into it i had someone

come to me recently and say something

interesting

slightly painful

and something that well was slightly

painful because it also reflected a fear

i have this person was a fan big fan of

all of my work

but she said i sometimes think if i had

followed all of the advice

i

may never have

said yes to giving things a go with my

partner

i have felt like that at times

that the danger

is that it’s very easy the easiest

position in the world to take when

dispensing advice is

leave if a woman

goes to her friend and says a guy

did this and her friend says ugh

leave

don’t go on another date with him or a

guy says oh she did that

ditcher

we imagine that friend to be someone

who’s wounded don’t we we imagine that

friend themselves to be someone who’s

either bitter or defensive or

all too willing to write people off

quickly and i sometimes worry that in my

advice over the years i’ve

i’ve made too many people

write people off too quickly

based on

some perceived red flag and the truth is

we love hearing about red flags

there’s a reason that red flag videos do

so well on youtube it’s because there’s

something gratifying about it isn’t

there there’s something about dating

someone and seeing something that’s a

bad sign seeing something that’s a red

flag and then immediately getting to

write them off in a righteous way

you did this ugh move aside i’m gonna

keep looking the danger of course and i

i think part of the allure of looking

for red flags in other people

is that it’s also a distraction from our

own red flags god help us if everyone

ditches us at the first sign of a red

flag because we all have them the

question of course becomes which red

flags are

too dangerous to ignore and which ones

are worth

negotiating with i

have come to believe that

relationships are incredibly complex

that

we should have compassion

when we look at other people’s

situations from the outside

it’s a particularly easy thing to do

when single to

judge someone else’s relationship from

the outside because we don’t have our

own complexity to compare it to so it’s

very easy to say i can’t believe he or

she puts up with that i can’t believe

they’ve put themselves in that situation

i can’t believe that they’re okay with

that because

we’re we have the righteousness of

someone who has no complexity in their

lives in that sense it’s far harder to

judge somebody else’s relationship

and not have compassion

when we ourselves have negotiated

complexities when we ourselves have

overcome

some mess to be where we are right now

when we ourselves have had to

invest and figure out a way through and

in some ways it’s hard to judge other

people’s relationships

if we just

love people

or like people

if we happen to like people then we

don’t so quickly write people off all

the time because of a way that they’re

different from us or because of some

trauma or demon that’s coming out right

now because we love people and we’re

able to see behind those things whether

or not that makes them a good choice for

us in our life is a different story but

we’re able to

have a capacious enough heart for the

differences between people the things

that they’ve gone through that have led

them to be the way they are today

and also perhaps the acknowledgement

that

people might be doing their best and

probably are doing their best even if

their best isn’t great in this moment

and that people would all change if it

were easy to change if there were a

change light switch that they could just

flick and be better they would

but

it’s not easy and of course the

acknowledgement that some people

are able to heal i don’t i don’t like

the idea that people can change because

that seems dangerously close to dating

someone in the hope that they’re going

to be someone different a year from now

and

that’s precarious to say the least and

everyone’s had bad experiences with that

but

people can heal there are three

questions

i want you to ask yourself

to help determine

whether you should stay

or go

in the situation you’re in and you might

be in a situation where that means

should i keep dating someone it’s in the

early phases and i don’t know whether to

continue

knowing what i know about this person

and their behavior or

you might be in the position of finding

it very difficult to let someone go and

fully make a break from someone that

you’ve been in a relationship with and

you’re trying to use this video to

decide whether to go back or not number

one

is their big flaw

offset

by

a truly redeemable

quality

something negative we may bring to the

table can be offset by a beautiful

quality or trait so for example

there are some universal redeemable

traits humility is a really important

one if someone has self-awareness

then they are aware

of the thing that needs to be worked on

if someone has real empathy then they’re

able to see how this part of them

affects you negatively and feel that and

use that as inspiration and motivation

to change if someone values teamwork

then they have the desire to be a great

partner to you

and see healing themselves as part of

being a great partner if they’re

growth-minded

it means they have the fuel the impetus

to actually do the work that’s necessary

to heal this part of themselves and

there are more of course kindness

compassion these are traits that can do

an awful lot to offset the negative

effects

of that flaw if somebody doesn’t have

the

neutralizing

counterbalance

to that negative

quality or that demon let’s call it it

becomes what i think of or call a dark

pairing if you’ve followed my work for a

long time you know i use the phrase a

lot unique pairings in a positive sense

unique pairings are

the pairings of qualities in a person

that

make them irresistible that make them

someone we never want to let go of you

know so it could be that someone is both

funny and sexy that’s a unique pairing

dark pairing is when you have

two qualities

that together

make for a very dangerous

cocktail so for example if someone is

anxious

if they’re an anxious person but they

are also defensive

that

makes for a difficult

pairing because now when you get anxious

you’re unlikely to own it

to take responsibility

for the fact that your anxiety is taking

over here so you’re gonna now defend

yourself and

make it my fault you may even go on the

attack especially if your anxiety is

paired with a tendency towards

aggression if you feel afraid if you

feel threatened you might say something

really spiteful you might try to make me

insecure in order to put me on the back

foot so that you can feel good again

because you’ll feel safe if you can

knock me down a peg but if someone is

anxious but you combine that with

a true kindness

a self-awareness a humility then someone

is able to acknowledge their own anxiety

and say to you i

i know i need to work on this i’m

feeling scared right now and

i don’t want to feel this way but

something that just happened

it it flared me up and i want to work on

it but i could use some love right now

now you have a great antidote to anxiety

it doesn’t make this anxiety

an easy quality to deal with all of the

time

but it does

counterbalance that quality in a way

that helps to neutralize it and this is

an important point i don’t mean do they

have an awesome quality at the same time

as having this really difficult quality

that’s a very different thing if you

said to me

they are

incredibly selfish

but they’re also really charismatic

so

you know

difficult quality great quality i’d say

yeah but the great quality does nothing

to neutralize this difficult quality all

you’re saying is i’m using their

charisma as an excuse to ignore their

selfishness for those of you that are

struggling with whether to go back to

someone that you had a relationship with

maybe that person keeps reaching out and

you’re struggling to let go there are

these moments where you feel weak and

you want to go back

one of the common things we do is we

look at the negative quality they had

that drove us away and we go well they

they yes they were like that but they

also had all of these amazing qualities

and you miss the amazing qualities of

course and then even with the negative

quality you look at it and you go and

you know what yeah they could be selfish

sometimes but i’m selfish sometimes and

am i really going to be that judgmental

about that and you start

justifying and rationalizing over that

quality but the truth is

we rarely

end it with someone based on just one

thing

it’s normally a cocktail of negative

traits these dark pairings

that make

something so difficult so toxic such an

erosion to our confidence or our

identity a situation where we truly lose

ourselves that we can no longer

stay in it anymore and have any

self-respect or stay sane or be happy

and we forget

that there’s a cocktail of things going

on by the way while you’re here

i’m really curious about this because i

think this would be if nothing else a

really interesting exercise what is a

dark pairing that you experienced

in a previous relationship or maybe even

right now with the person you’re seeing

or or in a relationship with that

made life really really difficult what

two qualities together

made for a really dangerous dark pairing

you know i’ll give you another one if

someone is highly ambitious hyper

ambitious and they are not present

you’re away from them a lot

which means that when you’re with them

what you need is really concentrated

quality time

but they’re not even there when they’re

with you it would be easy to say that

ambition was the problem but the bigger

problem is not even feeling like they’re

there

when they’re there another one insecure

and victimized

meaning this person feels incredibly

insecure about themselves

but doesn’t see that they need to grow

they need to improve their mindset

everything’s wrong with everybody else

everyone else is to blame you’re to

blame the world is to blame they are the

victim let me know in the comments what

is a dark pairing you have encountered

in the past or maybe even a dark pairing

that you have had to get over in

yourself because there were two

dangerous qualities combining question

number two in this should i stay or

should i go debate is it getting easier

i have heard from many different people

that if a relationship is right it

should be easy now i understand the

sentiment of that what concerns me about

the nature of that phrase is that it

seems very broad

in other words

if you have two people who have done an

incredible amount of work on themselves

and come to each other

having done a lot of healing and growth

then

it may well be smooth sailing from the

beginning in their relationship but

that’s often not the case we meet each

other at different stages of development

we still have healing to do not everyone

who

meets and gets married is fully formed

as a human being to an extent none of us

are we’re all a work in progress and if

we’re a work in progress there will be

times in a relationship or in dating

that are

hard and of course there are versions of

heart that we have to be careful of

right i’m not talking about abuse here

i’m not talking about something that is

so radically in the wrong direction from

the beginning that why would you bother

trying to

fix it or fix this person i’m not

talking about that i’m talking about

there will be people that come to you

who are

awesome but they have things they need

to work on

as do you and in those situations we

have to say to ourselves okay i am

comfortable

being with this person while they work

on this

which means communicating to this person

that it’s something that you want to

work on with them that that you expect

to

try to heal together but the question

always is

is there progress if the relationship

remains just as difficult if it gets

worse

that’s a problem so i think that there’s

a pairing we have to have which is

compassion for the way that someone is

but

a standard that says

if something’s not optimal about our

relationship and it’s something that

genuinely affects my happiness

then this needs to get better i need to

see progress with this i’m

compassionate towards this part of you

and i’m here to provide space for this

to improve but it has to improve so this

is compassion allied with a standard

which is a

is a beautiful unique pairing actually

it becomes a dark pairing if our

compassion is allied with a lack of

standards around what we will accept

compassion without standards

is a recipe for masochism so number one

are there red flags offset by a

redeeming quality number two is it

getting easier and number three what

decision do i feel drawn to in my wisest

moments now i don’t want this to sound

too lofty like you need to have this

enlightened moment where everything

makes sense to you but there are moments

where

things just make more sense when i say

wise i mean the part of you that’s

really connected

to what’s important in life to

the right things as i think of them i

believe that our life gets easier

when we drive towards the right things

our life gets predictably worse when we

seek the wrong things the wrong things

can be someone making us feel better

about ourselves because they’re super

attractive and we want to get them for

that reason so that we can prove

something to ourself and other people

the wrong things can be

driving after a relationship that has

giddy highs and terrible lows because

we’re addicted to the emotional

rollercoaster of it and we’re constantly

chasing that high we can spend our lives

chasing the wrong things

and it will never make us happy there is

i believe a wise part of us that is

grounded that is connected that in

certain moments

finds

a moment of quiet and is able to go

this isn’t right this isn’t

this isn’t what i should be looking for

in life a part of you that connects to

the values that are really important to

you

the culture

that you want to create in your

relationship the things that you expect

from someone that you can build that

kind of culture with what they need to

value not just what you value notice i’m

not using the word

strongest

moment

because strongest can easily lead us

down the path of the moments we feel the

cockiest the moments we feel so

self-assured like i should be getting

someone like that i shouldn’t be putting

up with this that’s ego and notice i

also didn’t say

the most compassionate moment you have

because if you’re not careful focusing

just on your compassionate moments might

have you martyring yourself in service

of making somebody else happy when i say

wisest i mean why is this because it’s

the part of you that is really connected

to

what energy you want to create in your

life both for somebody else and for

yourself notice i also didn’t say the

most in love part of you because if you

trust the most in love part of you then

you’re just trusting the part of you

that

is at its giddiest and saying what does

this part of me want to do well that

part of you is always going to go

be with this person forever even though

that has terrible lows with it

potentially and it’s a kind of drunken

state when you’re

centered and when you feel really

connected to what’s important in your

life

what does that person want and

what does that person want to be driving

towards in the long term and the

conclusion of that by the way might mean

short-term pain but the answer is

incredibly significant because it comes

from a place of groundedness it comes

from a place of connection now accessing

that voice

is not always easy in fact a lot of

people find it incredibly difficult

because it’s always uh

lost in the fog of

fear not knowing what i would do if i’d

lose if i lost this person being afraid

of never meeting anyone else again

feeling like i’m not good enough or i’m

not worthy of those really important

right things you speak of or it can just

be that it’s lost in the fog of

addiction being addicted to somebody

being addicted to the highs of this

situation that i’m in being addicted to

the lovey feeling

that i get when i’m around this person

even though i’m deeply unsatisfied in

this relationship if i’m honest with

myself my needs aren’t being met it can

be very very difficult to access that

voice

but

i believe

in my bones

a peaceful

and in and and happy life i don’t mean a

pleasurable life pleasure comes and goes

um to a certain extent happiness comes

and goes uh

peace

is a

a truly profound

and i think underrated emotion when it

comes to our lives

jamison there was this really good quote

um

i think eckhart tolle said

joy is vibrantly alive peace which

is so different from

the pleasure that we seek by trying to

get someone and trying to feel love all

the time vibrantly

alive peace isn’t that what we all want

well that’s something that is my hidden

mission

to help you get to by tapping into that

voice in you that knows what the right

things are and then has the strength to

drive after them instead of

continuing to feel this

gravitational pull

towards things that

may feel known to you but make you

deeply unhappy and dissatisfied and rob

you of your peace i would love

you

