Will Your Relationship Fail? 3 Questions To Find Out [Video]

are you struggling with the decision of
whether to stay
or
go
in your love life right now maybe you’re
worried about whether you should
continue dating someone who’s already
shown you some things you’re not quite
sure about or maybe you’re at the end of
a relationship and wondering whether to
leave or stay in it you could even be
after a relationship where you’ve had a
breakup and you’re wondering whether you
should go back or continue forward and
meet someone new this video goes deep
on three very specific questions you can
ask yourself to determine whether the
right decision is to stay the course or
to leave and find somebody else all
right let’s get into it i had someone
come to me recently and say something
interesting
slightly painful
and something that well was slightly
painful because it also reflected a fear
i have this person was a fan big fan of
all of my work
but she said i sometimes think if i had
followed all of the advice
i
may never have
said yes to giving things a go with my
partner
i have felt like that at times
that the danger
is that it’s very easy the easiest
position in the world to take when
dispensing advice is
leave if a woman
goes to her friend and says a guy
did this and her friend says ugh
leave
don’t go on another date with him or a
guy says oh she did that
ditcher
we imagine that friend to be someone
who’s wounded don’t we we imagine that
friend themselves to be someone who’s
either bitter or defensive or
all too willing to write people off
quickly and i sometimes worry that in my
advice over the years i’ve
i’ve made too many people
write people off too quickly
based on
some perceived red flag and the truth is
we love hearing about red flags
there’s a reason that red flag videos do
so well on youtube it’s because there’s
something gratifying about it isn’t
there there’s something about dating
someone and seeing something that’s a
bad sign seeing something that’s a red
flag and then immediately getting to
write them off in a righteous way
you did this ugh move aside i’m gonna
keep looking the danger of course and i
i think part of the allure of looking
for red flags in other people
is that it’s also a distraction from our
own red flags god help us if everyone
ditches us at the first sign of a red
flag because we all have them the
question of course becomes which red
flags are
too dangerous to ignore and which ones
are worth
negotiating with i
have come to believe that
relationships are incredibly complex
that
we should have compassion
when we look at other people’s
situations from the outside
it’s a particularly easy thing to do
when single to
judge someone else’s relationship from
the outside because we don’t have our
own complexity to compare it to so it’s
very easy to say i can’t believe he or
she puts up with that i can’t believe
they’ve put themselves in that situation
i can’t believe that they’re okay with
that because
we’re we have the righteousness of
someone who has no complexity in their
lives in that sense it’s far harder to
judge somebody else’s relationship
and not have compassion
when we ourselves have negotiated
complexities when we ourselves have
overcome
some mess to be where we are right now
when we ourselves have had to
invest and figure out a way through and
in some ways it’s hard to judge other
people’s relationships
if we just
love people
or like people
if we happen to like people then we
don’t so quickly write people off all
the time because of a way that they’re
different from us or because of some
trauma or demon that’s coming out right
now because we love people and we’re
able to see behind those things whether
or not that makes them a good choice for
us in our life is a different story but
we’re able to
have a capacious enough heart for the
differences between people the things
that they’ve gone through that have led
them to be the way they are today
and also perhaps the acknowledgement
that
people might be doing their best and
probably are doing their best even if
their best isn’t great in this moment
and that people would all change if it
were easy to change if there were a
change light switch that they could just
flick and be better they would
but
it’s not easy and of course the
acknowledgement that some people
are able to heal i don’t i don’t like
the idea that people can change because
that seems dangerously close to dating
someone in the hope that they’re going
to be someone different a year from now
and
that’s precarious to say the least and
everyone’s had bad experiences with that
but
people can heal there are three
questions
i want you to ask yourself
to help determine
whether you should stay
or go
in the situation you’re in and you might
be in a situation where that means
should i keep dating someone it’s in the
early phases and i don’t know whether to
continue
knowing what i know about this person
and their behavior or
you might be in the position of finding
it very difficult to let someone go and
fully make a break from someone that
you’ve been in a relationship with and
you’re trying to use this video to
decide whether to go back or not number
one
is their big flaw
offset
by
a truly redeemable
quality
something negative we may bring to the
table can be offset by a beautiful
quality or trait so for example
there are some universal redeemable
traits humility is a really important
one if someone has self-awareness
then they are aware
of the thing that needs to be worked on
if someone has real empathy then they’re
able to see how this part of them
affects you negatively and feel that and
use that as inspiration and motivation
to change if someone values teamwork
then they have the desire to be a great
partner to you
and see healing themselves as part of
being a great partner if they’re
growth-minded
it means they have the fuel the impetus
to actually do the work that’s necessary
to heal this part of themselves and
there are more of course kindness
compassion these are traits that can do
an awful lot to offset the negative
effects
of that flaw if somebody doesn’t have
the
neutralizing
counterbalance
to that negative
quality or that demon let’s call it it
becomes what i think of or call a dark
pairing if you’ve followed my work for a
long time you know i use the phrase a
lot unique pairings in a positive sense
unique pairings are
the pairings of qualities in a person
that
make them irresistible that make them
someone we never want to let go of you
know so it could be that someone is both
funny and sexy that’s a unique pairing
dark pairing is when you have
two qualities
that together
make for a very dangerous
cocktail so for example if someone is
anxious
if they’re an anxious person but they
are also defensive
that
makes for a difficult
pairing because now when you get anxious
you’re unlikely to own it
to take responsibility
for the fact that your anxiety is taking
over here so you’re gonna now defend
yourself and
make it my fault you may even go on the
attack especially if your anxiety is
paired with a tendency towards
aggression if you feel afraid if you
feel threatened you might say something
really spiteful you might try to make me
insecure in order to put me on the back
foot so that you can feel good again
because you’ll feel safe if you can
knock me down a peg but if someone is
anxious but you combine that with
a true kindness
a self-awareness a humility then someone
is able to acknowledge their own anxiety
and say to you i
i know i need to work on this i’m
feeling scared right now and
i don’t want to feel this way but
something that just happened
it it flared me up and i want to work on
it but i could use some love right now
now you have a great antidote to anxiety
it doesn’t make this anxiety
an easy quality to deal with all of the
time
but it does
counterbalance that quality in a way
that helps to neutralize it and this is
an important point i don’t mean do they
have an awesome quality at the same time
as having this really difficult quality
that’s a very different thing if you
said to me
they are
incredibly selfish
but they’re also really charismatic
so
you know
difficult quality great quality i’d say
yeah but the great quality does nothing
to neutralize this difficult quality all
you’re saying is i’m using their
charisma as an excuse to ignore their
selfishness for those of you that are
struggling with whether to go back to
someone that you had a relationship with
maybe that person keeps reaching out and
you’re struggling to let go there are
these moments where you feel weak and
you want to go back
one of the common things we do is we
look at the negative quality they had
that drove us away and we go well they
they yes they were like that but they
also had all of these amazing qualities
and you miss the amazing qualities of
course and then even with the negative
quality you look at it and you go and
you know what yeah they could be selfish
sometimes but i’m selfish sometimes and
am i really going to be that judgmental
about that and you start
justifying and rationalizing over that
quality but the truth is
we rarely
end it with someone based on just one
thing
it’s normally a cocktail of negative
traits these dark pairings
that make
something so difficult so toxic such an
erosion to our confidence or our
identity a situation where we truly lose
ourselves that we can no longer
stay in it anymore and have any
self-respect or stay sane or be happy
and we forget
that there’s a cocktail of things going
on by the way while you’re here
i’m really curious about this because i
think this would be if nothing else a
really interesting exercise what is a
dark pairing that you experienced
in a previous relationship or maybe even
right now with the person you’re seeing
or or in a relationship with that
made life really really difficult what
two qualities together
made for a really dangerous dark pairing
you know i’ll give you another one if
someone is highly ambitious hyper
ambitious and they are not present
you’re away from them a lot
which means that when you’re with them
what you need is really concentrated
quality time
but they’re not even there when they’re
with you it would be easy to say that
ambition was the problem but the bigger
problem is not even feeling like they’re
there
when they’re there another one insecure
and victimized
meaning this person feels incredibly
insecure about themselves
but doesn’t see that they need to grow
they need to improve their mindset
everything’s wrong with everybody else
everyone else is to blame you’re to
blame the world is to blame they are the
victim let me know in the comments what
is a dark pairing you have encountered
in the past or maybe even a dark pairing
that you have had to get over in
yourself because there were two
dangerous qualities combining question
number two in this should i stay or
should i go debate is it getting easier
i have heard from many different people
that if a relationship is right it
should be easy now i understand the
sentiment of that what concerns me about
the nature of that phrase is that it
seems very broad
in other words
if you have two people who have done an
incredible amount of work on themselves
and come to each other
having done a lot of healing and growth
then
it may well be smooth sailing from the
beginning in their relationship but
that’s often not the case we meet each
other at different stages of development
we still have healing to do not everyone
who
meets and gets married is fully formed
as a human being to an extent none of us
are we’re all a work in progress and if
we’re a work in progress there will be
times in a relationship or in dating
that are
hard and of course there are versions of
heart that we have to be careful of
right i’m not talking about abuse here
i’m not talking about something that is
so radically in the wrong direction from
the beginning that why would you bother
trying to
fix it or fix this person i’m not
talking about that i’m talking about
there will be people that come to you
who are
awesome but they have things they need
to work on
as do you and in those situations we
have to say to ourselves okay i am
comfortable
being with this person while they work
on this
which means communicating to this person
that it’s something that you want to
work on with them that that you expect
to
try to heal together but the question
always is
is there progress if the relationship
remains just as difficult if it gets
worse
that’s a problem so i think that there’s
a pairing we have to have which is
compassion for the way that someone is
but
a standard that says
if something’s not optimal about our
relationship and it’s something that
genuinely affects my happiness
then this needs to get better i need to
see progress with this i’m
compassionate towards this part of you
and i’m here to provide space for this
to improve but it has to improve so this
is compassion allied with a standard
which is a
is a beautiful unique pairing actually
it becomes a dark pairing if our
compassion is allied with a lack of
standards around what we will accept
compassion without standards
is a recipe for masochism so number one
are there red flags offset by a
redeeming quality number two is it
getting easier and number three what
decision do i feel drawn to in my wisest
moments now i don’t want this to sound
too lofty like you need to have this
enlightened moment where everything
makes sense to you but there are moments
where
things just make more sense when i say
wise i mean the part of you that’s
really connected
to what’s important in life to
the right things as i think of them i
believe that our life gets easier
when we drive towards the right things
our life gets predictably worse when we
seek the wrong things the wrong things
can be someone making us feel better
about ourselves because they’re super
attractive and we want to get them for
that reason so that we can prove
something to ourself and other people
the wrong things can be
driving after a relationship that has
giddy highs and terrible lows because
we’re addicted to the emotional
rollercoaster of it and we’re constantly
chasing that high we can spend our lives
chasing the wrong things
and it will never make us happy there is
i believe a wise part of us that is
grounded that is connected that in
certain moments
finds
a moment of quiet and is able to go
this isn’t right this isn’t
this isn’t what i should be looking for
in life a part of you that connects to
the values that are really important to
you
the culture
that you want to create in your
relationship the things that you expect
from someone that you can build that
kind of culture with what they need to
value not just what you value notice i’m
not using the word
strongest
moment
because strongest can easily lead us
down the path of the moments we feel the
cockiest the moments we feel so
self-assured like i should be getting
someone like that i shouldn’t be putting
up with this that’s ego and notice i
also didn’t say
the most compassionate moment you have
because if you’re not careful focusing
just on your compassionate moments might
have you martyring yourself in service
of making somebody else happy when i say
wisest i mean why is this because it’s
the part of you that is really connected
to
what energy you want to create in your
life both for somebody else and for
yourself notice i also didn’t say the
most in love part of you because if you
trust the most in love part of you then
you’re just trusting the part of you
that
is at its giddiest and saying what does
this part of me want to do well that
part of you is always going to go
be with this person forever even though
that has terrible lows with it
potentially and it’s a kind of drunken
state when you’re
centered and when you feel really
connected to what’s important in your
life
what does that person want and
what does that person want to be driving
towards in the long term and the
conclusion of that by the way might mean
short-term pain but the answer is
incredibly significant because it comes
from a place of groundedness it comes
from a place of connection now accessing
that voice
is not always easy in fact a lot of
people find it incredibly difficult
because it’s always uh
lost in the fog of
fear not knowing what i would do if i’d
lose if i lost this person being afraid
of never meeting anyone else again
feeling like i’m not good enough or i’m
not worthy of those really important
right things you speak of or it can just
be that it’s lost in the fog of
addiction being addicted to somebody
being addicted to the highs of this
situation that i’m in being addicted to
the lovey feeling
that i get when i’m around this person
even though i’m deeply unsatisfied in
this relationship if i’m honest with
myself my needs aren’t being met it can
be very very difficult to access that
voice
but
i believe
in my bones
a peaceful
and in and and happy life i don’t mean a
pleasurable life pleasure comes and goes
um to a certain extent happiness comes
and goes uh
peace
is a
a truly profound
and i think underrated emotion when it
comes to our lives
jamison there was this really good quote
um
i think eckhart tolle said
joy is vibrantly alive peace which
is so different from
the pleasure that we seek by trying to
get someone and trying to feel love all
the time vibrantly
alive peace isn’t that what we all want
well that’s something that is my hidden
mission
to help you get to by tapping into that
voice in you that knows what the right
things are and then has the strength to
drive after them instead of
continuing to feel this
gravitational pull
towards things that
may feel known to you but make you
deeply unhappy and dissatisfied and rob
you of your peace i would love
21:47
to invite you to be part of a process
21:50
that does this many of you have heard of
21:53
this it’s my retreat program i will say
21:56
it to you until you get there because i
21:59
know what it does for people and we have
22:02
one more retreat this year and that’s it
22:06
it’s a virtual retreat so you can do it
22:08
from wherever you are in the world we’ve
22:10
had people everywhere from australia to
22:12
japan canada europe all corners of the
22:16
world do this from their home but it’s
22:18
live and i spend three days with you
22:21
immersed in your world
22:24
and helping you to
22:27
build that sense of a confidence
22:30
and be
22:32
that real sense that
22:34
definitive idea of what the right things
22:38
are to you so that you do not get
22:40
distracted by the wrong things and of
22:43
course having the tools to stay on that
22:45
path because i promise you your life is
22:49
not a sprint it is a marathon and your
22:51
long-term happiness
22:53
relies
22:54
on you consistently staying in line with
22:57
the right things on that marathon
22:59
instead of sprinting out of fear towards
23:01
the wrong things or because you’re
23:03
panicked or because you think you’re
23:04
running out of time or because
23:05
everyone else is getting ahead of you
23:08
this is the cycle we have to get out of
23:10
and if you come to the retreat we’ll do
23:12
it together there is an early bird
23:14
ticket
23:15
that offer is almost over the early bird
23:18
ticket means that the retreat is far
23:20
cheaper than it is at any other time
23:22
this year but that offer is about to
23:24
close it also comes with some fun
23:26
bonuses as well you i can show you those
23:28
on the page but if you go to
23:30
mhvirtualretreat.com
23:32
you’ll find out all about it i’ll see
23:34
you over there mhvirtualretreat.com
23:37
thank you so much for watching this
23:38
video i’ll see you soon
[Music]
you
