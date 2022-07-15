Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Will Your Relationship Fail? 3 Questions To Find Out [Video]

Will Your Relationship Fail? 3 Questions To Find Out [Video]

"Are you struggling with the decision of whether to stay or go in your love life right now"

by Leave a Comment

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
are you struggling with the decision of
0:01
whether to stay
0:03
or
0:04
go
0:05
in your love life right now maybe you’re
0:07
worried about whether you should
0:08
continue dating someone who’s already
0:10
shown you some things you’re not quite
0:12
sure about or maybe you’re at the end of
0:14
a relationship and wondering whether to
0:16
leave or stay in it you could even be
0:19
after a relationship where you’ve had a
0:21
breakup and you’re wondering whether you
0:22
should go back or continue forward and
0:24
meet someone new this video goes deep
0:28
on three very specific questions you can
0:31
ask yourself to determine whether the
0:34
right decision is to stay the course or
0:37
to leave and find somebody else all
0:39
right let’s get into it i had someone
0:42
come to me recently and say something
0:45
interesting
0:47
slightly painful
0:48
and something that well was slightly
0:51
painful because it also reflected a fear
0:54
i have this person was a fan big fan of
0:58
all of my work
0:59
but she said i sometimes think if i had
1:02
followed all of the advice
1:04
i
1:05
may never have
1:07
said yes to giving things a go with my
1:09
partner
1:11
i have felt like that at times
1:14
that the danger
1:16
is that it’s very easy the easiest
1:18
position in the world to take when
1:21
dispensing advice is
1:24
leave if a woman
1:27
goes to her friend and says a guy
1:29
did this and her friend says ugh
1:32
leave
1:33
don’t go on another date with him or a
1:35
guy says oh she did that
1:38
ditcher
1:40
we imagine that friend to be someone
1:42
who’s wounded don’t we we imagine that
1:45
friend themselves to be someone who’s
1:47
either bitter or defensive or
1:50
all too willing to write people off
1:52
quickly and i sometimes worry that in my
1:56
advice over the years i’ve
1:59
i’ve made too many people
2:02
write people off too quickly
2:05
based on
2:06
some perceived red flag and the truth is
2:09
we love hearing about red flags
2:11
there’s a reason that red flag videos do
2:14
so well on youtube it’s because there’s
2:17
something gratifying about it isn’t
2:19
there there’s something about dating
2:21
someone and seeing something that’s a
2:24
bad sign seeing something that’s a red
2:26
flag and then immediately getting to
2:28
write them off in a righteous way
2:30
you did this ugh move aside i’m gonna
2:33
keep looking the danger of course and i
2:36
i think part of the allure of looking
2:38
for red flags in other people
2:40
is that it’s also a distraction from our
2:43
own red flags god help us if everyone
2:46
ditches us at the first sign of a red
2:48
flag because we all have them the
2:50
question of course becomes which red
2:52
flags are
2:54
too dangerous to ignore and which ones
2:57
are worth
2:59
negotiating with i
3:02
have come to believe that
3:05
relationships are incredibly complex
3:09
that
3:10
we should have compassion
3:12
when we look at other people’s
3:13
situations from the outside
3:16
it’s a particularly easy thing to do
3:18
when single to
3:20
judge someone else’s relationship from
3:22
the outside because we don’t have our
3:24
own complexity to compare it to so it’s
3:26
very easy to say i can’t believe he or
3:29
she puts up with that i can’t believe
3:31
they’ve put themselves in that situation
3:32
i can’t believe that they’re okay with
3:34
that because
3:36
we’re we have the righteousness of
3:38
someone who has no complexity in their
3:40
lives in that sense it’s far harder to
3:44
judge somebody else’s relationship
3:46
and not have compassion
3:49
when we ourselves have negotiated
3:52
complexities when we ourselves have
3:54
overcome
3:56
some mess to be where we are right now
3:59
when we ourselves have had to
4:01
invest and figure out a way through and
4:04
in some ways it’s hard to judge other
4:06
people’s relationships
4:08
if we just
4:09
love people
4:10
or like people
4:12
if we happen to like people then we
4:15
don’t so quickly write people off all
4:17
the time because of a way that they’re
4:19
different from us or because of some
4:22
trauma or demon that’s coming out right
4:25
now because we love people and we’re
4:27
able to see behind those things whether
4:30
or not that makes them a good choice for
4:32
us in our life is a different story but
4:35
we’re able to
4:37
have a capacious enough heart for the
4:40
differences between people the things
4:42
that they’ve gone through that have led
4:44
them to be the way they are today
4:46
and also perhaps the acknowledgement
4:50
that
4:51
people might be doing their best and
4:53
probably are doing their best even if
4:56
their best isn’t great in this moment
4:59
and that people would all change if it
5:02
were easy to change if there were a
5:04
change light switch that they could just
5:06
flick and be better they would
5:09
but
5:10
it’s not easy and of course the
5:12
acknowledgement that some people
5:16
are able to heal i don’t i don’t like
5:18
the idea that people can change because
5:20
that seems dangerously close to dating
5:23
someone in the hope that they’re going
5:24
to be someone different a year from now
5:26
and
5:27
that’s precarious to say the least and
5:30
everyone’s had bad experiences with that
5:32
but
5:33
people can heal there are three
5:35
questions
5:37
i want you to ask yourself
5:40
to help determine
5:42
whether you should stay
5:44
or go
5:46
in the situation you’re in and you might
5:48
be in a situation where that means
5:51
should i keep dating someone it’s in the
5:54
early phases and i don’t know whether to
5:56
continue
5:57
knowing what i know about this person
5:59
and their behavior or
6:01
you might be in the position of finding
6:03
it very difficult to let someone go and
6:06
fully make a break from someone that
6:08
you’ve been in a relationship with and
6:10
you’re trying to use this video to
6:12
decide whether to go back or not number
6:15
one
6:16
is their big flaw
6:19
offset
6:21
by
6:21
a truly redeemable
6:24
quality
6:25
something negative we may bring to the
6:27
table can be offset by a beautiful
6:31
quality or trait so for example
6:34
there are some universal redeemable
6:36
traits humility is a really important
6:39
one if someone has self-awareness
6:42
then they are aware
6:44
of the thing that needs to be worked on
6:46
if someone has real empathy then they’re
6:49
able to see how this part of them
6:52
affects you negatively and feel that and
6:55
use that as inspiration and motivation
6:57
to change if someone values teamwork
7:01
then they have the desire to be a great
7:04
partner to you
7:05
and see healing themselves as part of
7:09
being a great partner if they’re
7:11
growth-minded
7:12
it means they have the fuel the impetus
7:16
to actually do the work that’s necessary
7:19
to heal this part of themselves and
7:21
there are more of course kindness
7:24
compassion these are traits that can do
7:28
an awful lot to offset the negative
7:32
effects
7:33
of that flaw if somebody doesn’t have
7:36
the
7:37
neutralizing
7:38
counterbalance
7:40
to that negative
7:42
quality or that demon let’s call it it
7:45
becomes what i think of or call a dark
7:49
pairing if you’ve followed my work for a
7:50
long time you know i use the phrase a
7:52
lot unique pairings in a positive sense
7:55
unique pairings are
7:56
the pairings of qualities in a person
7:58
that
7:59
make them irresistible that make them
8:01
someone we never want to let go of you
8:03
know so it could be that someone is both
8:05
funny and sexy that’s a unique pairing
8:09
dark pairing is when you have
8:11
two qualities
8:13
that together
8:15
make for a very dangerous
8:17
cocktail so for example if someone is
8:21
anxious
8:23
if they’re an anxious person but they
8:26
are also defensive
8:30
that
8:31
makes for a difficult
8:33
pairing because now when you get anxious
8:36
you’re unlikely to own it
8:39
to take responsibility
8:42
for the fact that your anxiety is taking
8:44
over here so you’re gonna now defend
8:47
yourself and
8:48
make it my fault you may even go on the
8:51
attack especially if your anxiety is
8:54
paired with a tendency towards
8:56
aggression if you feel afraid if you
8:58
feel threatened you might say something
9:00
really spiteful you might try to make me
9:03
insecure in order to put me on the back
9:05
foot so that you can feel good again
9:08
because you’ll feel safe if you can
9:10
knock me down a peg but if someone is
9:12
anxious but you combine that with
9:15
a true kindness
9:17
a self-awareness a humility then someone
9:19
is able to acknowledge their own anxiety
9:23
and say to you i
9:25
i know i need to work on this i’m
9:26
feeling scared right now and
9:30
i don’t want to feel this way but
9:31
something that just happened
9:33
it it flared me up and i want to work on
9:37
it but i could use some love right now
9:39
now you have a great antidote to anxiety
9:42
it doesn’t make this anxiety
9:45
an easy quality to deal with all of the
9:47
time
9:49
but it does
9:50
counterbalance that quality in a way
9:52
that helps to neutralize it and this is
9:55
an important point i don’t mean do they
9:57
have an awesome quality at the same time
9:59
as having this really difficult quality
10:01
that’s a very different thing if you
10:03
said to me
10:05
they are
10:06
incredibly selfish
10:09
but they’re also really charismatic
10:12
so
10:13
you know
10:15
difficult quality great quality i’d say
10:17
yeah but the great quality does nothing
10:19
to neutralize this difficult quality all
10:22
you’re saying is i’m using their
10:23
charisma as an excuse to ignore their
10:26
selfishness for those of you that are
10:28
struggling with whether to go back to
10:30
someone that you had a relationship with
10:32
maybe that person keeps reaching out and
10:34
you’re struggling to let go there are
10:37
these moments where you feel weak and
10:39
you want to go back
10:40
one of the common things we do is we
10:43
look at the negative quality they had
10:45
that drove us away and we go well they
10:49
they yes they were like that but they
10:50
also had all of these amazing qualities
10:53
and you miss the amazing qualities of
10:54
course and then even with the negative
10:56
quality you look at it and you go and
10:58
you know what yeah they could be selfish
11:01
sometimes but i’m selfish sometimes and
11:04
am i really going to be that judgmental
11:06
about that and you start
11:08
justifying and rationalizing over that
11:10
quality but the truth is
11:12
we rarely
11:14
end it with someone based on just one
11:18
thing
11:20
it’s normally a cocktail of negative
11:23
traits these dark pairings
11:26
that make
11:27
something so difficult so toxic such an
11:30
erosion to our confidence or our
11:32
identity a situation where we truly lose
11:35
ourselves that we can no longer
11:38
stay in it anymore and have any
11:40
self-respect or stay sane or be happy
11:43
and we forget
11:45
that there’s a cocktail of things going
11:47
on by the way while you’re here
11:50
i’m really curious about this because i
11:51
think this would be if nothing else a
11:53
really interesting exercise what is a
11:56
dark pairing that you experienced
11:59
in a previous relationship or maybe even
12:02
right now with the person you’re seeing
12:04
or or in a relationship with that
12:07
made life really really difficult what
12:10
two qualities together
12:13
made for a really dangerous dark pairing
12:16
you know i’ll give you another one if
12:18
someone is highly ambitious hyper
12:20
ambitious and they are not present
12:24
you’re away from them a lot
12:27
which means that when you’re with them
12:28
what you need is really concentrated
12:30
quality time
12:32
but they’re not even there when they’re
12:34
with you it would be easy to say that
12:36
ambition was the problem but the bigger
12:38
problem is not even feeling like they’re
12:40
there
12:41
when they’re there another one insecure
12:44
and victimized
12:46
meaning this person feels incredibly
12:49
insecure about themselves
12:51
but doesn’t see that they need to grow
12:54
they need to improve their mindset
12:56
everything’s wrong with everybody else
12:58
everyone else is to blame you’re to
13:01
blame the world is to blame they are the
13:04
victim let me know in the comments what
13:06
is a dark pairing you have encountered
13:08
in the past or maybe even a dark pairing
13:11
that you have had to get over in
13:13
yourself because there were two
13:15
dangerous qualities combining question
13:17
number two in this should i stay or
13:20
should i go debate is it getting easier
13:23
i have heard from many different people
13:25
that if a relationship is right it
13:27
should be easy now i understand the
13:30
sentiment of that what concerns me about
13:33
the nature of that phrase is that it
13:35
seems very broad
13:37
in other words
13:38
if you have two people who have done an
13:40
incredible amount of work on themselves
13:42
and come to each other
13:44
having done a lot of healing and growth
13:46
then
13:47
it may well be smooth sailing from the
13:49
beginning in their relationship but
13:51
that’s often not the case we meet each
13:53
other at different stages of development
13:55
we still have healing to do not everyone
13:58
who
13:59
meets and gets married is fully formed
14:03
as a human being to an extent none of us
14:06
are we’re all a work in progress and if
14:09
we’re a work in progress there will be
14:11
times in a relationship or in dating
14:13
that are
14:14
hard and of course there are versions of
14:17
heart that we have to be careful of
14:19
right i’m not talking about abuse here
14:22
i’m not talking about something that is
14:24
so radically in the wrong direction from
14:26
the beginning that why would you bother
14:29
trying to
14:30
fix it or fix this person i’m not
14:33
talking about that i’m talking about
14:35
there will be people that come to you
14:38
who are
14:39
awesome but they have things they need
14:41
to work on
14:43
as do you and in those situations we
14:46
have to say to ourselves okay i am
14:49
comfortable
14:50
being with this person while they work
14:53
on this
14:54
which means communicating to this person
14:56
that it’s something that you want to
14:58
work on with them that that you expect
15:00
to
15:01
try to heal together but the question
15:05
always is
15:06
is there progress if the relationship
15:09
remains just as difficult if it gets
15:12
worse
15:14
that’s a problem so i think that there’s
15:16
a pairing we have to have which is
15:19
compassion for the way that someone is
15:22
but
15:23
a standard that says
15:26
if something’s not optimal about our
15:28
relationship and it’s something that
15:30
genuinely affects my happiness
15:33
then this needs to get better i need to
15:36
see progress with this i’m
15:38
compassionate towards this part of you
15:43
and i’m here to provide space for this
15:45
to improve but it has to improve so this
15:48
is compassion allied with a standard
15:50
which is a
15:51
is a beautiful unique pairing actually
15:54
it becomes a dark pairing if our
15:56
compassion is allied with a lack of
16:00
standards around what we will accept
16:03
compassion without standards
16:06
is a recipe for masochism so number one
16:08
are there red flags offset by a
16:10
redeeming quality number two is it
16:13
getting easier and number three what
16:16
decision do i feel drawn to in my wisest
16:20
moments now i don’t want this to sound
16:22
too lofty like you need to have this
16:25
enlightened moment where everything
16:27
makes sense to you but there are moments
16:31
where
16:33
things just make more sense when i say
16:35
wise i mean the part of you that’s
16:37
really connected
16:39
to what’s important in life to
16:42
the right things as i think of them i
16:45
believe that our life gets easier
16:48
when we drive towards the right things
16:51
our life gets predictably worse when we
16:54
seek the wrong things the wrong things
16:57
can be someone making us feel better
16:59
about ourselves because they’re super
17:01
attractive and we want to get them for
17:02
that reason so that we can prove
17:04
something to ourself and other people
17:05
the wrong things can be
17:07
driving after a relationship that has
17:09
giddy highs and terrible lows because
17:12
we’re addicted to the emotional
17:13
rollercoaster of it and we’re constantly
17:16
chasing that high we can spend our lives
17:18
chasing the wrong things
17:20
and it will never make us happy there is
17:22
i believe a wise part of us that is
17:25
grounded that is connected that in
17:27
certain moments
17:29
finds
17:30
a moment of quiet and is able to go
17:35
this isn’t right this isn’t
17:38
this isn’t what i should be looking for
17:39
in life a part of you that connects to
17:42
the values that are really important to
17:44
you
17:45
the culture
17:47
that you want to create in your
17:49
relationship the things that you expect
17:52
from someone that you can build that
17:53
kind of culture with what they need to
17:56
value not just what you value notice i’m
17:59
not using the word
18:01
strongest
18:03
moment
18:04
because strongest can easily lead us
18:06
down the path of the moments we feel the
18:08
cockiest the moments we feel so
18:10
self-assured like i should be getting
18:13
someone like that i shouldn’t be putting
18:15
up with this that’s ego and notice i
18:17
also didn’t say
18:18
the most compassionate moment you have
18:21
because if you’re not careful focusing
18:23
just on your compassionate moments might
18:25
have you martyring yourself in service
18:27
of making somebody else happy when i say
18:29
wisest i mean why is this because it’s
18:32
the part of you that is really connected
18:34
to
18:36
what energy you want to create in your
18:38
life both for somebody else and for
18:42
yourself notice i also didn’t say the
18:45
most in love part of you because if you
18:47
trust the most in love part of you then
18:50
you’re just trusting the part of you
18:52
that
18:52
is at its giddiest and saying what does
18:55
this part of me want to do well that
18:57
part of you is always going to go
18:59
be with this person forever even though
19:02
that has terrible lows with it
19:04
potentially and it’s a kind of drunken
19:07
state when you’re
19:08
centered and when you feel really
19:11
connected to what’s important in your
19:12
life
19:14
what does that person want and
19:17
what does that person want to be driving
19:19
towards in the long term and the
19:22
conclusion of that by the way might mean
19:24
short-term pain but the answer is
19:26
incredibly significant because it comes
19:29
from a place of groundedness it comes
19:31
from a place of connection now accessing
19:34
that voice
19:35
is not always easy in fact a lot of
19:38
people find it incredibly difficult
19:40
because it’s always uh
19:43
lost in the fog of
19:46
fear not knowing what i would do if i’d
19:48
lose if i lost this person being afraid
19:51
of never meeting anyone else again
19:53
feeling like i’m not good enough or i’m
19:55
not worthy of those really important
19:59
right things you speak of or it can just
20:02
be that it’s lost in the fog of
20:03
addiction being addicted to somebody
20:06
being addicted to the highs of this
20:08
situation that i’m in being addicted to
20:10
the lovey feeling
20:12
that i get when i’m around this person
20:15
even though i’m deeply unsatisfied in
20:18
this relationship if i’m honest with
20:19
myself my needs aren’t being met it can
20:22
be very very difficult to access that
20:24
voice
20:25
but
20:26
i believe
20:27
in my bones
20:30
a peaceful
20:32
and in and and happy life i don’t mean a
20:35
pleasurable life pleasure comes and goes
20:38
um to a certain extent happiness comes
20:40
and goes uh
20:42
peace
20:44
is a
20:46
a truly profound
20:48
and i think underrated emotion when it
20:51
comes to our lives
20:52
jamison there was this really good quote
20:55
um
20:56
i think eckhart tolle said
21:00
joy is vibrantly alive peace which
21:04
is so different from
21:07
the pleasure that we seek by trying to
21:10
get someone and trying to feel love all
21:11
the time vibrantly
21:14
alive peace isn’t that what we all want
21:17
well that’s something that is my hidden
21:19
mission
21:20
to help you get to by tapping into that
21:24
voice in you that knows what the right
21:27
things are and then has the strength to
21:29
drive after them instead of
21:32
continuing to feel this
21:34
gravitational pull
21:36
towards things that
21:38
may feel known to you but make you
21:41
deeply unhappy and dissatisfied and rob
21:44
you of your peace i would love
21:47
to invite you to be part of a process
21:50
that does this many of you have heard of
21:53
this it’s my retreat program i will say
21:56
it to you until you get there because i
21:59
know what it does for people and we have
22:02
one more retreat this year and that’s it
22:06
it’s a virtual retreat so you can do it
22:08
from wherever you are in the world we’ve
22:10
had people everywhere from australia to
22:12
japan canada europe all corners of the
22:16
world do this from their home but it’s
22:18
live and i spend three days with you
22:21
immersed in your world
22:24
and helping you to
22:27
build that sense of a confidence
22:30
and be
22:32
that real sense that
22:34
definitive idea of what the right things
22:38
are to you so that you do not get
22:40
distracted by the wrong things and of
22:43
course having the tools to stay on that
22:45
path because i promise you your life is
22:49
not a sprint it is a marathon and your
22:51
long-term happiness
22:53
relies
22:54
on you consistently staying in line with
22:57
the right things on that marathon
22:59
instead of sprinting out of fear towards
23:01
the wrong things or because you’re
23:03
panicked or because you think you’re
23:04
running out of time or because
23:05
everyone else is getting ahead of you
23:08
this is the cycle we have to get out of
23:10
and if you come to the retreat we’ll do
23:12
it together there is an early bird
23:14
ticket
23:15
that offer is almost over the early bird
23:18
ticket means that the retreat is far
23:20
cheaper than it is at any other time
23:22
this year but that offer is about to
23:24
close it also comes with some fun
23:26
bonuses as well you i can show you those
23:28
on the page but if you go to
23:30
mhvirtualretreat.com
23:32
you’ll find out all about it i’ll see
23:34
you over there mhvirtualretreat.com
23:37
thank you so much for watching this
23:38
video i’ll see you soon
23:42
[Music]
23:58
you

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x