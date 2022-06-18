William Evans – The Boys Ran Past and the Flowers Never Grew Back [Video]

By Button Poetry

Get William’s book, STILL CAN’T DO MY DAUGHTER’S HAIR: http://bit.ly/evansdaughter

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember

William Evans, performing at The AMP Room in San Antonio, TX.

Volunteers needed! Help choose videos for Button: https://bit.ly/ButtonCurator

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

– The boys ran past and the flowers never grew back.

0:05

Say a prayer for my father

0:07

who aren’t not in heaven yet.

0:10

Who wore an Afro like a life vest in the service

0:12

of the Akron flood.

0:14

He’d claim a family every summer.

0:15

Every day in North Ohio,

0:17

be a coming of age story.

0:18

Be the beginning of a blood oath

0:19

to redeem in another part of the lower 48.

0:21

Praise the zero year.

0:23

Praise the artist that gets your baby hair

0:25

just right on the cover.

0:26

Every black boy gets a grand exit.

0:28

We don’t all get origin stories unless

0:29

you count the first time you were called a nigger.

0:33

First time, your name was split over the molars of a man

0:35

in uniform and spit out like church wine.

0:37

We Hitchcock.

0:39

We shoot our love scenes like murders.

0:41

And who among us ain’t dreamt of their body

0:42

draped in lights and making a beautiful exit wound

0:45

to a paying crowd.

0:46

They say all the brothers around my way

0:48

are great story tellers.

0:49

No, we just remember every color of the thing

0:52

that tried to kill us.

0:53

You wanna hear a joke?

0:55

Nobody I know lost their virginity on Lovers Lane,

0:57

but the Cripps used to set up shop there until

0:59

someone decorated the street with Kevin’s body

1:01

left him in the weeds

1:03

until the rose fermented around his head.

1:05

That’s not funny.

1:06

Maybe I gotta work on my timing.

1:08

Give me death or give me death where my momma

1:10

doesn’t have to appear on CNN.

1:12

We just boys in snap backs.

1:14

We got just enough Spanish in our throat to flirt

1:16

with Rosa up the block,

1:17

or tell Rosa’s brother how a security guard

1:18

at the mall groped her when they said she stole something.

1:22

Maybe a body without a puncture is too big of an ask.

1:25

Maybe we start smaller.

1:26

Maybe we just want to see someone to see us

1:29

without imagining a future without us.

1:31

Yes, our love scenes stay murder.

1:32

Rosa told a boy he was fine like Denzel,

1:35

and she never came back from the party.

1:37

I guess the flood can claim anyone.

1:39

Guess I still ain’t funny.

1:41

I’m still alive though.

1:43

I’m still working on my timing.

1:45

(audience applause)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock