Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Named by Forbes as One of America’s Top Ten Employers for Diversity

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the top ten companies on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2023. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has been featured on the list every year since Forbes began publishing the rankings six years ago, and this year’s top-ten ranking distinguishes the company as the highest-ranking home-furnishings retailer on the list.

“Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is honored to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion”

“Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is honored to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams- Sonoma, Inc. “We will continue our efforts to create diverse teams, foster an inclusive culture, and work toward an equitable community, both inside and outside our company.”

The recognition by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity acknowledges Williams-Sonoma, Inc. as a company that embraces and celebrates diversity. Companies included on the 2023 list were selected based on survey data from approximately 45,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on three different criteria: direct recommendations, employee evaluations of other companies in the industry, and evaluations on how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best practices. Participants were asked to anonymously rate their organizations based on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQ+ equality, as well as general diversity.

Respondents belonging to underrepresented groups were also asked to recommend businesses other than their own. In addition, each company’s diversity-related best practices—such as the presence of employee resource groups, the publication of diversity data, and the percentage of women in board and executive roles—were reviewed and incorporated into the rankings. The top 500 companies made the final list.

To view the complete list published by Forbes of America’s Best Companies for Diversity 2023, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-diversity/

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

