Willpower Is Overrated, What You Lack Is a Better Reason to Change

You can only force yourself to take action to a certain extent.

Willpower is limited and in short supply.

If you want to make a significant change in your life, you need a permanent solution, not an occasional force.

Willpower is not the key to change.

Willpower can only work to a certain extent — in the end, without a practical plan to get what you want in life, you will continue to procrastinate.

Willpower has never worked for me. I tried forcing myself to get up at 5 am to read, meditate or exercise and failed.

Most people rely on two broken approaches to change their lives:

Motivation: desiring or wanting to take action. Willpower: forcing yourself to do something.

The bad news is, the desire to change doesn’t always work in our favour. And forcing yourself to exercise or meditate won’t produce the results you want.

What you lack is a better reason to change, improve or do your best work. And a sustainable system that allows you to make progress every day without motivation or willpower.

Willpower is not the key to a better life

“Willpower is for people who are still uncertain about what they want to do.” — Helia

Willpower depletes over time. And it’s not a reliable way to accumulate wins.

The good news is, you can find a better reason to take action. And build systems and habits that work in your favour without relying on inconsistent internal motivation.

That way, whether you feel “motivated” or not, you can still do your best work every day or make progress.

Systems work — and they won’t fail you if you design better habits around them. I’ve built a morning writing habit that allows me to write every day whether I “feel” like writing or not.

A system is a set of habits or actions that define how you work or get things done — a way of work unique to you.

Better still, a system is a set of repeatable behaviours that help you achieve your long-term goals. Use this guide to build a system for your goals.

For example, if you want to invest, don’t do it when you feel like it — invest a percentage of your income every month, and make it automatic. In a few years, you will leverage compound growth to earn better interest.

“Drawing one cartoon a day is a system; so is resolving to take some kind of exercise daily — rather than setting a goal, like being able to run a marathon in four hours,” writes Oliver Burkman of The Guardian.

To make the writing habit stick, I had to answer a few critical questions: Why do I want to write every day? How will writing change my life? Will it help me build the life I want for my future self? Is it one of the keys to learning better?

Answers to these questions helped me find a strong reason or bigger purpose to make writing a daily practice.

Bill Walsh was right, “If your why is strong enough you will figure out how!”

For the last two years, my writing system has accelerated my life and career growth. Through writing, I’ve built passive income streams and designed sustainable income sources.

I’ve also connected with intelligent people, learned many topics and embraced lifelong learning. Today, I read every day, and I sincerely enjoy it.

Willpower or motivation is not the reason for my growth. Systems and better reasons to do what I do changed my approach to getting things done.

Instead of focusing on desire or feelings to change your life, find a better reason to take action and when you do, build a productive system that makes it easy to practice or make progress every day.

Forcing yourself to achieve a bigger goal is counterproductive. “ Relying on willpower is a recipe for failure,” says Brian Resnick of Vox. “Psychologists increasingly think effortful restraint is not the key to the good life,” he wrote.

Motivation can get you excited about a goal or an idea, but a better reason to pursue the goal and a workable system can help you take action even when you don’t feel like doing the real work.

Motivation or willpower will always fail you.

If you want to succeed, dig deeper into yourself, find a bigger why that warrants your total commitment and aim to accumulate small wins daily.

