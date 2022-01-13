Winning the Hearts and Minds of Trolls, Anti-feminists, and Oppressors

How to conquer your heart and mind

For thousands of years, it has been routine, expected, even to treat resources, and Earth herself, as something to be conquered. Tamed. Used, abused, when necessary.

Changing the ethic, and addressing that failing value system is now of urgent importance.

Whatever you may think of being “woke” being attune to the new vibe in the air that suggests getting along, having allies, and protecting the very idea of justice, equality, and fairness, being alert and informed, is a strong idea.

It is perhaps the most revolutionary idea of all time.

It is an idea that will never go away — although historically there is plenty of evidence of backsliding.

No one likes tyranny, at least for very long. Although populists and authoritarians win power through oppression and bullying, they seldom keep it for very long.

People who bully minorities and women are playing the new game with the old rules.

Even when it works for a while, people who sense infringement of their rights inevitably rise up against the bullies.

Obviously, we need strong and vocal people to step up for marginalized others. But we also have to remember that the oppressors are human beings, too. They are typically not monsters, but collective froth whipped up into self-righteous frenzy because they see the “others” are getting out of control.

On Earth, there are no others.

There is just us.

This physical reality is very powerful and informative.

Yes, we can get very unruly, and very violent, especially a minority of the more hormonal, younger, males who did not get the memo about expressing feelings safely, and honestly.

Those men (and not too few women) are in a real sense, victims. Perhaps not the victims they profess to be, victimized by feminism, or political correctness, or modernity — or any host of so called “threats” to “our way of life.”

In the most simplified sense, when these victims of change allege “women are evil, or trans rights go too far, or we are under attack,” what they really mean is they feel misunderstood, and challenged.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How can it be normal and right for thousands of years to use the resources of people and planet to “better civilization,” and then, the whole script is flipped?

Your own family under threat

Many of us were born into a world where a man was more “manly” by supporting his family. A woman was “womanly” by accepting no pay, raising the kids, cooking, and cleaning. All of these actions are not always by choice. All modern people are saying is that men and women should have free choice, liberty, autonomy to choose.

The right to choose comes up in every single life decision, including faith. When we tell the trolls that they must protect their rights to choose, they then understand choice is not a scarce commodity, but a human rights necessity.

Religious faith, for example, cannot be forced on others, but must be chosen. And any precepts of that faith can only be followed by individual liberty, not coercion.

Autonomy and choice are human, yet, even so, we must bow to nature because control of all things is an illusion that tricks us into self-importance.

Change becomes you

Another definition of a world is change. Change is inevitable. It is often uncomfortable. Seeing others as equal and worthy is challenging when the “west was won” (clue, many don’t know it wasn’t won, but stolen) by what once was admired as bold action, and spreading “civilization.”

Adaptation is strength.

Women are strong in different ways than men. Generally, not wholly, many people have varying strengths due to gender, sex, color, faith, and much more. The wealth/class disparity, for example, is a huge determinant of housing and health status.

Seeing the ability to generate housing and health for all requires that we understand it is not a “thing” that can be given, or taken away, but a process we create through mutual cooperation and collaboration.

To win the hearts and minds of those who object to what is being lost, requires that like love, the more we create, the more common good there is to go around.

It’s not easy to love your troll. It’s not easy, or comfortable to even say, “I get where you are coming from, bro,” In truth, we usually can’t understand the fears and threats of those things that divide us, unless we really open up, talk, exchange, and get honest about fear.

Earth always has more than two cents

But the Earth offers answers.

When we see the costs of despoiling Earth, we see the true costs of domination hierarchy. We must pay close attention to the costs, as they are getting fire-sale, and flood damage, high.

Polarization, exclusion, is a huge threat.

Earth’s resilience displays the strength we need. She has limits, but they are objective, fair, non-judgmental, and inspiring.

The cruelest rape-threatening man on the internet most likely has beings he loves, and landscapes, places, he values. There are foods, water, soil and air, he prefers to keep clean.

We need to tap into this shared value.

When we see we need one another and all that supports life, we can begin to see how this a fact of reality, not internal narrative.

It makes all the difference in creating the world from before, to creating a new world for everyone.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com

***

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com