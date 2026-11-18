As families across the nation adjust to the time change, gaining an extra hour of sleep but losing nearly an hour of daylight, child behavior specialists at ProCare Therapy share how the shift can have a bigger impact than most parents realize.

“As the days grow shorter, we naturally spend more time indoors, and for children, that often means more screens and less movement,” says Carrie Serr, former RBT and Director of Educational Resources at ProCare Therapy.

“But extended screen time during darker months can quietly influence mood, motivation, and even sleep patterns.”

According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), children ages 8-18 already spend 7.5 hours a day on average watching or using screens. But between shorter days, parental fatigue, and limited outdoor options, families are turning to screens earlier and staying on them longer during the winter.

Four Therapist-Approved Alternatives to Screen Time This Winter

ProCare Therapy’s team of school therapy experts shares small, practical ways parents can help kids stay active, connected, and mentally balanced during the darker months:

1. Make Indoor Movement Non-Negotiable

When it’s too dark or cold to play outside, bring the energy indoors. Turn household chores and daily transitions into spontaneous bursts of movement—like a quick round of jumping jacks while waiting for the shower to warm up or a family dance battle. Even five minutes of playful activity helps kids release pent-up energy, improve focus, and boost endorphins. “Movement is medicine for the brain,” explains Serr. “It resets attention and mood in ways screens can’t.”

2. Use Light Strategically

Sunlight is nature’s original mood booster. Start mornings by opening every curtain in the house and positioning breakfast near a window or use a daylight lamp to mimic the sun’s brightness on gray days. Just 20 minutes of bright-light exposure helps regulate circadian rhythms, improve concentration, and elevate mood, especially for children prone to sluggish winter mornings.

3. Create a “Boredom Basket”

Give kids a fun alternative to reaching for a device by creating a “boredom basket,” a box filled with crafts, puzzles, Legos, and sensory play items. Make it feel like a treasure chest they can dig through whenever they say, “I’m bored.” To keep interest high, rotate the contents weekly or tie activities to seasonal themes (like snowflake crafts or indoor scavenger hunts). The key is to make curiosity, not screen time, the default option.

4. Reclaim the Family Evening

Choose one night each week to go screen-free as a family. Cook dinner together, play board games, or read together. Families who share regular, device-free time not only report lower stress but also stronger emotional bonds and better communication.

“When the sun sets early, evenings can stretch endlessly. But that’s an opportunity for connection, not just consumption,” Serr explains.

The Takeaway: It’s About Balance, Not Bans

“Parents don’t need to eliminate screens entirely,” says Serr. “Instead, think of winter as a chance to model healthy digital boundaries. When adults unplug and engage, kids follow suit.”

Therapists emphasize that creating small, repeatable habits—like morning light routines or nightly connection rituals—can help children regulate mood and energy, even when the days are short and the weather is gray.

“Screens can’t replace sunlight, touch, or laughter,” adds Serr. “But with intention, families can make the darker months some of their most connected.”

For additional resources on supporting children’s emotional health during winter, parents and educators can visit https://www.procaretherapy. com/blog/.