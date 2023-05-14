With Great Delusions Come Great Responsibility…to Leave Others Alone

1. I’ve been writing all morning, and rather than get up to make myself a healthy lunch, I keep eating these mini candy canes on my desk that were leftovers from Christmas. I’ve eaten so many of them that my fingers are shaking from the sugar rush I’m currently experiencing, and I greatly fear the coming crash. The entire left side of my head is numb from the headache that has popped up from consuming such high quantities of processed sugar.

2. My Nephew, Jack, wrote and performed his first official speech for a public speaking event at his 4-H club. It killed me that I couldn’t be there to cheer him on. Whenever I get the guts to do public speaking, I love every second of it. For me, the nervousness and anticipation leading up to the event keep me from delving further into the world of public speaking.

I live a fair distance away from my nephew, so wasn’t able to watch him perform, but I did email him the night before his speech to give him a few pointers.

Being a storyteller, I reminded him that what really mattered was the story. Sell the story you’re telling, and you’ll have that audience eating out of the palm of your hands! I told him.

In my pre-children life, I always imagined myself as the cool aunty. The one who would roll up in her camper van and have tons of candy in her glove compartment/medicine cabinet to dole out to her adoring admirers.

I thought I would serenade my brother’s children with tales of adventure, and I’d sneak them beer when they turned 14.

But life never truly turns out the way you think it will, and instead, I ended up having children first and promptly fell into the harried housewife and mother role — making me unable to fulfill my dreams of being the cool aunty.

Minutes after I sent Jack the email, I received a reply. Being nine, Jack didn’t feel the need to elaborate his thanks but instead used brevity to explain himself perfectly in the way of all brilliant children.

“Thank you so much for the support, Aunty! You’ve always been my favourite aunty. Love you sooooooooooooooo much!”

LRB’s heart grew three sizes that day.

3. A UPS driver just rang my doorbell, and when I answered, the driver looked winded and a little frantic.

“Cathy Rose?” he shouted at me.

“Um, pardon me?”

He shoved the package in my face, and it took me a couple of seconds to locate the name on the parcel.

“Oh no, this isn’t me,” I said regretfully because who doesn’t want to get a mysterious package in the mail? “This is 14th street. You’re looking for 15th street,” I said, pointing to the address on the postage stamp.

Then the middle-aged man looked at me with the saddest eyes imaginable. I thought he might start crying, so I told him not to worry about it, as it was an easy mistake to make.

He then ran down the driveway, jumped in his UPS truck and peeled off.

4. Yesterday at the Walmart, I noticed a pregnant woman trying to pull apart two shopping carts from one another. She was in the little vestibule area where the carts are held.

In most cases, I would have glanced her way, seen the struggle and ignored it. Because, as a general rule, I am an unhelpful, selfish person.

Except I’m growing and shit, thanks to my stupid mental health journey, and now I feel compelled to help my fellow human. Which is inconvenient.

I walked over to the woman and said, “Here, let me try.”

With my right hand on the handle farthest away from me and my left hand clutching the cart handle right in front of my body, I began to try to force them apart.

The only flaw in my plan?

I am incredibly weak.

Now, however, my wish to be a helpful human and my quickly faltering delusions of grandeur were at odds which only made me pull harder.

There I was in a He-Man stance, attempting to collect as much strength from my hefty legs as possible while moaning the kind of guttural sound that only dying animals and soon-to-be mothers going through back labour tend to emit.

The pregnant woman looked on in horror, and I realized I may have gone too far with this thing.

“Yeah, they’re pretty stuck,” I said, prying my sweating hands from the cart handles. “Pretty stuck indeed.”

Then I walked away, figuring I can show off my impeccable new humaning skills in other, less terrifying, ways.

This post was previously published on it’s just foam.

