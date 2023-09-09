Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / With Women at the Crossroads, We Must Fight the Climate Crisis to Solve Gender Inequality

With Women at the Crossroads, We Must Fight the Climate Crisis to Solve Gender Inequality

As with any disaster, the rich and powerful find ways to shield themselves, leaving women, the Black and Brown, the young, the poor, and the elderly to suffer disproportionately.

by

 

By Analilia Mejia

This summer we’ve seen floods in the Northeast, record-breaking heat throughout the Southwest, wildfires that turned the skies red in the Northeast and Midwest, a wildfire in Maui whose rising death toll already has made it one of the five deadliest wildfires in U.S. history. And most recently, a tropical storm hit California, an event that hasn’t happened since 1939.

If people weren’t convinced before, they must be now. By merely trusting our senses it becomes clear: the climate crisis is here and it’s going to impact us all. But it won’t affect us all equally.

As is the case with any disaster, the rich and powerful will find ways to shield themselves from the crisis they have caused, leaving the Black and Brown, the young, the poor, and the elderly to disproportionately suffer the results of their recklessness.

At the intersection of those most impacted groups are women — who will find themselves yet again, at the crossroads of policies that threaten to leave them behind at every point, be it as working mothers, service workers, caregivers for the elderly and more.

As the climate turns our world upside down, women won’t have to wait long to feel the disastrous effects.

Sadly, I speak from experience. In June, as the skies over the Northeast turned a dystopian and frightening red, I, like many parents and caregivers, had to quickly determine how to best protect an asthmatic child and frail parents.

From one day to the other, summer camp, outdoor walks, open windows and even the air indoors became a hazard to navigate without support.

I was not alone. I feel lucky I could navigate the situation, but for far too many women, caregiving responsibilities, combined with inadequate safety net policies or even the simple privilege to remain at home without losing a day’s pay, made this summer an impossible choice between a paycheck and ensuring their loved ones were safe from the toxic air.

When the South and Southwest were engulfed in record heat, my mother-in-law had to navigate similarly as she cared for her elderly parents. For many, the choice between a functioning air conditioner and monthly groceries resulted sadly in death.

When hurricanes, fires, or any disaster hits, those at the frontline of care are left to navigate their safety along with the safety of those they hold dear. Throughout the world, women are disproportionately the ones responsible for securing water, food and essential goods.

As these climate disasters continue to manifest, more and more women will face choices that aren’t choices at all. The climate crisis will continue to increase our vulnerability, and yet again — short-sighted policies will fail us.

This Women’s Equality Day, if our nation truly wishes to close the gap that hinders our ability to fully thrive, we must take immediate and real action on climate change.

This problem is not gender-neutral: It is the most intersectional problem we face and the most dire. It is already amplifying inequality and will continue to do so unless we act.

Previously Published on inequality.org with Creative Commons License

Photo credit: iStock

About Inequality

Inequality.org has been tracking inequality-related news and views for nearly two decades. A project of the Institute for Policy Studies since 2011, our site aims to provide information and insights for readers ranging from educators and journalists to activists and policy makers.

Our Inequality.org contributors come from the United States and around the world. Our focus throughout: What can we do to narrow the staggering economic inequality that so afflicts us in almost every aspect of our lives?

If you would like to support and help expand our work, please consider making a donation. Thank you!

