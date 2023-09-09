With Women at the Crossroads, We Must Fight the Climate Crisis to Solve Gender Inequality

By Analilia Mejia

This summer we’ve seen floods in the Northeast, record-breaking heat throughout the Southwest, wildfires that turned the skies red in the Northeast and Midwest, a wildfire in Maui whose rising death toll already has made it one of the five deadliest wildfires in U.S. history. And most recently, a tropical storm hit California, an event that hasn’t happened since 1939.

If people weren’t convinced before, they must be now. By merely trusting our senses it becomes clear: the climate crisis is here and it’s going to impact us all. But it won’t affect us all equally.

As is the case with any disaster, the rich and powerful will find ways to shield themselves from the crisis they have caused, leaving the Black and Brown, the young, the poor, and the elderly to disproportionately suffer the results of their recklessness.

At the intersection of those most impacted groups are women — who will find themselves yet again, at the crossroads of policies that threaten to leave them behind at every point, be it as working mothers, service workers, caregivers for the elderly and more.

As the climate turns our world upside down, women won’t have to wait long to feel the disastrous effects.

Sadly, I speak from experience. In June, as the skies over the Northeast turned a dystopian and frightening red, I, like many parents and caregivers, had to quickly determine how to best protect an asthmatic child and frail parents.

From one day to the other, summer camp, outdoor walks, open windows and even the air indoors became a hazard to navigate without support.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I was not alone. I feel lucky I could navigate the situation, but for far too many women, caregiving responsibilities, combined with inadequate safety net policies or even the simple privilege to remain at home without losing a day’s pay, made this summer an impossible choice between a paycheck and ensuring their loved ones were safe from the toxic air.

When the South and Southwest were engulfed in record heat, my mother-in-law had to navigate similarly as she cared for her elderly parents. For many, the choice between a functioning air conditioner and monthly groceries resulted sadly in death.

When hurricanes, fires, or any disaster hits, those at the frontline of care are left to navigate their safety along with the safety of those they hold dear. Throughout the world, women are disproportionately the ones responsible for securing water, food and essential goods.

As these climate disasters continue to manifest, more and more women will face choices that aren’t choices at all. The climate crisis will continue to increase our vulnerability, and yet again — short-sighted policies will fail us.

This Women’s Equality Day, if our nation truly wishes to close the gap that hinders our ability to fully thrive, we must take immediate and real action on climate change.

This problem is not gender-neutral: It is the most intersectional problem we face and the most dire. It is already amplifying inequality and will continue to do so unless we act.

—

Previously Published on inequality.org with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock