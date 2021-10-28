Wolters Kluwer Targets Health Equity With Best Care Everywhere

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced the launch of Best Care Everywhere, a mission-driven movement to build and strengthen health equity globally. Wolters Kluwer is committed to the belief that all people—everywhere—should receive the best care possible.

“Delivering more equity and access to healthcare is very difficult, but it must be done,” said Stacey Caywood, Chief Executive Officer, Wolters Kluwer, Health. “Fortunately, we see new opportunities to bring together innovative thinking and digital health solutions as levers to advance the best care everywhere, with more equitable and inclusive approaches to achieve better outcomes for all.”

Wolters Kluwer is tackling challenges head-on in an array of healthcare settings to help reduce inequities in learning, research, decision support and care. For example, Wolters Kluwer is donating technologies, solutions, and journals to resource-limited communities and areas affected by disasters and crises, as well as driving changes that reduce systemic data silos and biases. By transforming the language of care across product content and introducing a diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) terminology style guide, Wolters Kluwer is helping to reduce unconscious bias and cultivating sensitivity for students, clinicians and researchers who are the forefront of advancing healthcare equity.

Four Key Health Equity Tenets

Wolters Kluwer is focusing on four tenets necessary to make the best care everywhere available to everyone, and at any time:

Decision-making using the best evidence: Consistent and trusted evidence must be available across the care continuum, from research and discovery, to clinical training, to those valuable minutes during an encounter as a clinician or a patient.

Consistent and trusted evidence must be available across the care continuum, from research and discovery, to clinical training, to those valuable minutes during an encounter as a clinician or a patient. Make care more accessible: People should be able to access quality healthcare—as well as their health data—no matter where they live, the different health systems involved or the data exchanges necessary. This means overcoming barriers to receiving in-person care or across separate healthcare organizations. Telemedicine will play a major role in making care more accessible, particularly to resource-limited areas.

People should be able to access quality healthcare—as well as their health data—no matter where they live, the different health systems involved or the data exchanges necessary. This means overcoming barriers to receiving in-person care or across separate healthcare organizations. Telemedicine will play a major role in making care more accessible, particularly to resource-limited areas. Fair & equitable health opportunities: Eliminate institutional barriers standing in the way of equitable care by building bias-free standards in research as well as medical and nursing education. For future clinicians, artificial intelligence (AI), adaptive learning and visual learning help overcome testing-related barriers to entry. To secure rapid, effective impacts in care, sophisticated health data analytics using social determinants of health (SDOH) help payers identify communities most in need.

Eliminate institutional barriers standing in the way of equitable care by building bias-free standards in research as well as medical and nursing education. For future clinicians, artificial intelligence (AI), adaptive learning and visual learning help overcome testing-related barriers to entry. To secure rapid, effective impacts in care, sophisticated health data analytics using social determinants of health (SDOH) help payers identify communities most in need. Tailor care to individual needs: Whole person care must be considered to optimize outcomes for more diverse communities. Care models must be designed for inclusion and leverage smarter tech to help personalize outreach for more individualized patient care. Clinical education can start training tomorrow’s clinicians for more inclusive approaches to care today.

From healthcare technology that uses a common language, to building a future workforce with training to support diversity, equity and inclusion, Wolters Kluwer is committed to making a deep impact in health outcomes across the continuum of care.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

