Woman With Social Anxiety Makes Plans Just to Cancel Them at the Last Minute

Sarah Kotchburg, a 31-year-old woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota, breathed a sigh of relief after she cancelled plans to meet her friends for dinner and drinks, which came 15 minutes after making plans with them.

Kotchburg, who has social anxiety, explains that one of her favorite social activities is to make plans with her friends and then cancel them.

“It gives me a sense of euphoria,” she says. “I love making plans or arrangements to be somewhere, and then cancelling them.”

Recently, Kotchburg texted her group of friends on WhatsApp. “Hey ladies. Dinner tonight, maybe? Drinks, maybe? Let’s try to do something tonight — maybe.”

Her friends reacted positively, but they knew that their outing was not to be.

“Sounds good,” responded one friend, who then proceeded to order in a pizza on Uber Eats.

“Count me in,” texted back another friend, who simply continued watching Wednesday on Netflix.

Five minutes later, their WhatsApp group chat pinged with another notification from Kotchburg.

“Sorry all, next time.”

Sources close to Kotchburg said that they are aware of Kotchburg’s motives whenever she reaches out to make plans.

“It’s our thing,” explains Rachael Winters, the friend who proceeded to order in a pizza after saying she was up for going out. “I do it too sometimes. I’m in my 30s. I have anxiety and I work all the time. There’s no better feeling than saying you’re going to go out and then, um, not.”

