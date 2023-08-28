Women Are Leading the Next Sexual Revolution

The last recognized sexual revolution was during the period of “free love” in the 60’s and 70’s, marked by the “Summer of Love” in 1967 and the Woodstock music festival in 1969. Now we’re in the midst of another sexual revolution–but this time, it’s being led almost exclusively by women.

Women’s sexual pleasure has long been an afterthought of a man’s needs. While women are used regularly for sex and to sell things, they don’t often have the freedom of sexual expression that should come with it.

They still often face criticism when they embrace their true sexuality–but that is starting to change, and quickly.

Women are becoming more comfortable expressing their sexuality in all forms. This could mean posting more flattering photos on social media (don’t tell Jonah Hill), exploring their own bodies more, and inviting more pleasure from other people — especially other women.

It’s no surprise that as they become more self-sufficient, more women than ever are coming out as lesbian, bisexual, or pansexual. In fact, younger generations including Gen Z are identifying as bisexual than ever. Almost 20% of Gen Z’s surveyed identify as LGBT.

2SLGBTQIA+ labels that would once get a woman banished to the dark corners of society are now earning her respect, setting the stage for other women to take more control of their sexuality.

The 1960’s and 70’s saw the roots of polyamory among men and women growing, but mostly behind closed doors (or in communes.)

In recent years, more women are more openly choosing to have multiple romantic partners— as they reject patriarchal gender norms that older generations largely adhere to. Particularly, women aged 18–29 are seeking more gratification outside committed relationships than men in the same age bracket, at least according to this survey.

Women are making decisions that benefit their own sexual pleasure for a change. They are no longer servants to the needs of one man, who probably doesn’t appreciate them all that much anyway.

Despite the progress, women in many parts of the world (including in the U.S.) are still told to wait for marriage for sex (and even that masturbation is bad) rather than acknowledging their sexual needs, which are a big part of staying healthy.

A woman’s sexuality is a beast that has just started to awaken from centuries of patriarchal suppression. Women are rejecting societal norms, and men are freaking out about it.

Changing the narrative of sex in mainstream culture

Women’s sexual appeal has long been used much more liberally in the media to entice buyers. However, despite this, women have largely been without the freedom to express themselves freely like a man does.

Sex symbols like Madonna have helped to change the narrative in recent times. She is not shy at all about her love of sex. Not surprisingly, Madonna has been chastised by men (and women) for being too sexual.

She was accused of using her sexuality to sell albums (and coffee table books.) She definitely wasn’t the first among musicians to flaunt sex to grab attention, but being a woman, she has taken more heat for it.

Other women in the music industry have also been scolded for daring to show off their sexuality. That includes Miley Cyrus, as well as Britney Spears, the latter who shared a sensual kiss with Madonna.

The point is that when women (including famous ones) embrace their sexuality, they are often labeled as promiscuous (among other words) in an attempt to make more money. However, while women are objectified in media videos way more than men — because it’s still what sells — they are also villainized for it.

As more women take more control of their sexuality–especially those who have influence in pop culture–outward female sexuality will become less taboo.

In time, women will be celebrated for their sexual prowess just as men are, instead of being belittled for it.

Proof in nature

We often think of men as having sex with women and discarding them. However, if we look at the animal kingdom as a whole, it’s the females that have held the most power throughout time.

As examples, both the praying mantis and the Black Widow spider will eat their mates once they’re done with sexy time. Male birds perform crazy mating rituals to get the attention of the yawning females. The females mostly sit around watching them with amusement until they feel sorry for one of the males and do the dirty — sort of like at dance clubs.

It’s often the males that have to prove their worth to the females, not vice versa. This can be seen in all of nature, especially among humans as of late.

A woman’s natural sexuality is deeper than they’ve been given credit for. If a man’s sexuality is like a stick of dynamite, then a woman’s is like a Fourth of July fireworks show. Males usually strive for the big bang (pardon the pun), while women sit back, blissfully enjoying the pyrotechnics.

While men’s desire can be explosive (again, pardon the pun), a woman’s is less about proving something, and more about the exchange of pleasure. It’s about going deeper… way deeper (okay, last time.)

More women are discovering their capacity to have multiple orgasms during one session, an ability that most men do not possess. Many times, it’s other women that understand and unlock this ability.

Women still love traditional sex with men, don’t get me wrong. But they’re having it on their own terms now: they are exploring their sexuality like never before, and figuring out what actually gets them off in the bedroom.

Men are already having to adjust their behaviour to catch the sexual attention of a woman. As women become more independent, men need to bring a lot more to the table than a penis and a paycheque.

They will need to tap into the desires of a woman, and see her as an equal in the bedroom — and that could require more patience and understanding than many men currently have.

Women’s sexual liberation is good for everyone

I’m not trying to minimize male sexuality (I’m a heterosexual man, after all)–only to put it in better perspective.

It’s perfectly okay for men to acknowledge and express their own sexual desires, but in a more thoughtful way than they might’ve been taught to.

Women aren’t going to be as impressed with chest-beating and other “manly” acts the way they used to. In fact, aggressive behaviour may now be seen as a red flag for a physically or emotionally abusive relationship.

Women want a man with all the masculine parts, but with a brain that is more in tune with theirs. They want men to realize the full value of a woman, instead of minimizing her thoughts and wants.

They also want a man that shares the labour at home (in fact, not only is this fairer, it can also help men get more sex.)

Men — don’t see this any of this as a threat, but rather an opportunity to grow. If you treat women with more genuine respect, they may return the favour (in the bedroom.)

At the same time, hopefully toxic relationships will decline as men realize aggression and gaslighting isn’t working — at least when it comes to finding a partner for more than one night.

More men will hopefully learn what women have known for centuries: that sex is more than an expression of male virility and dominance. It can be tender, nuanced, and it can last for hours.

This is good news for everyone who enjoys sex. Giving can be as pleasurable as getting, and it will only enhance experiences in the bedroom. Once men drop the patriarchal traditions, they will learn to enjoy not only receiving pleasure, but also giving it freely and intuitively.

And that, my friends, will be a win-win for all of humanity.

—

