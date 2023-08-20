Women Are Most Likely to Experience “Impostor Syndrome” in Technology Companies

By The Bewilderment

According to a recent study by the BBC, in fields such as engineering and technology, this phenomenon can be explained by the demand to meet certain standards in areas that for years have been more “masculine”.

By: Horacio Gutierrez Areyte

The world of technology continues to grow and although many things are automated, thanks to the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence, the need for specialists in the area of ​​technology continues to rise. Despite this, currently in Latin America, there is still an abysmal gap between men and women entering this field of work.

According to studies by UN Women, 81.4% of companies in Chile report having less than 40% women in the technology area.

“Usually, the global average is still close to 30%, which is extremely low and concerning, due to what the sector loses by having this important part of our society outside”, says Ana Villagrán, digital Technology Lead at Tactech.

The executive, who is in charge of the entire technology area of ​​the company and who leads more than 30 developers, technical leaders, devops, QAs, among other specialties, explains that, “for various reasons, it is women who suffer the most from the ‘impostor syndrome’, especially at high management levels, which tends to influence their ability to accept leadership positions or even to express their technical opinion more decisively”.

