Women Cheat to Leave; Men Cheat to Stay

What is the truth?

Do women cheat to leave? Do men cheat to stay?

It’s not so simple.

The assumption is that women are more “emotionally driven” and won’t step out unless they find husband 2.0. And men won’t find risk the financial destruction to leave, and choose to stay married.

What did confessed adulterers say in response to this statement?

“I didn’t cheat to leave, but it is helping me to realize why I should.”

Some of us get the emotional and sexual components in an affair after being long neglected at home. The dead bedroomer’s. I’m part of this sad contingent. We are seeing joy for the first time in decades with cheating. We are on the fence. Stay or go?

“I cheat to fill in the gaps in my marriage. I look for affair partners that have the same mind set. I’m not looking to leave my husband.”

This is what some search for. Not looking to line up a replacement spouse. They may need a certain kink or sexual prediliction satisfied. Or being desired in a novel way. They have no intentions on leaving.

“I cheated because I loved my affair partner. He made me feel like I wasn’t dead inside anymore after living 22 years with a covert narcissist. The leaving was an inevitable result of starting to come to life again and realizing I was no longer willing to live that way.”

She fits the “cheating to leave” scenario. She was miserable and found love. That’s the happy ending we are all looking for.

“I cheated to fill a void that wasn’t being met. Then, I became addicted to being needed and wanted again. I didn’t want to leave my husband and still haven’t.”

Status quo is rationalized. Leaving isn’t in the cards for some of us.

“It was definitely an exit affair for me.”

Going and not looking back. An affair is a means to an end. A way to “start” again.

“I cheat to stay and look for others who are in the same dead bedroom scenario

The cliche that “women cheat to leave” can ring true for some. Women are usually more security driven and rarely leave relationships without having another man waiting in the wings.

Women are usually the ones who file for divorce.

In a 2015 study published in the American Sociological Association, researcher Michael J. Rosenfeld discovered nearly 70% of divorces were initiated by women.

Could affairs be the impetus?

Possibly.

Yet, women don’t need men as much anymore. They have their own satisfying careers and want independence. They won’t make the heartbreaking compromises to “keep the peace” they way they used to.

Or “men cheat to stay” because they have financial handcuffs in place. Cheating is a better alternative than losing half, paying alimony, losing precious time with their kids, and seeing their net worth plummet.

Men don’t always want the “no strings attached” sex and women don’t always crave love and affection. It can go both ways.

Not every woman has the same mindset. Nor every man.

Generalizations can hold a glimmer of truth. How much can be broken down along gender lines is debatable. Are men more able to separate their sex lives from their emotional lives? With women the two are often inseparable.

Or, do both sexes struggle with the best and worst part of an affair?

Realizing that your lover is someone you could go legit with.

The truth is variable.

Men might cheat to leave. Women may cheat to stay.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***