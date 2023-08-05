Women Don’t Cheat Because They Want Sex

—

Cheating in relationships has always been present, and in the past, women who were unfaithful were sometimes severely punished. Even in some parts of the world today, women can still face harsh consequences if they commit infidelity.

In our country, there’s a prevailing notion that cheating is more acceptable for men, while women who stray are heavily criticized and shamed. However, we rarely take the time to understand why a woman might end up cheating on her partner.

Experts suggest that women don’t cheat simply because they want sex. The real reason is often more complex:

When a woman decides to cheat, it’s usually after going through a deep existential crisis within her current relationship. She may have experienced disappointment, a lack of presence from her partner, and numerous misunderstandings.

Being present with a woman isn’t just about living under the same roof, eating at the same table, or sharing the same bed. It’s about being there for her during difficult times and understanding her feelings.

For women, it’s not just about physical pleasure when they have sex with another man. It’s more about finding emotional connection and affection that they might be missing in their current relationship, like after cuddles and tender moments.

To prevent infidelity, communication is key in a relationship. When seeking attention from someone else, a woman may be looking for qualities in him that she feels her current partner lacks, such as attention, love, security, and dependability.

Working late to provide financially isn’t enough if a man doesn’t appreciate the efforts his partner makes to look good for him or the sacrifices she makes for the sake of love. He should be emotionally supportive, show love, and protect their bond. In other words, he should understand her needs and fulfill them to enjoy a healthy relationship with her.

Women need an emotional connection before engaging in sex. Unlike men, sex is more emotionally driven for women. If they don’t feel that connection, they won’t pursue it. When a woman ends up in another man’s bed, it’s because she genuinely wanted to be there and that man managed to capture her heart.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Ending an existing relationship isn’t easy for them until they find a new partner they can commit to. It’s similar to the struggles of someone addicted to something who can’t quit until they find a better alternative.

Instead of blaming a woman who seeks happiness in the arms of another man, let’s try to understand her reasons without judging her. This doesn’t justify infidelity, but it helps us recognize that there are often underlying reasons for people’s actions.

In conclusion, women cheat for various complex reasons, and it’s essential to have open communication and emotional connection in a relationship to prevent such situations. Understanding and empathy can go a long way in maintaining a healthy and faithful partnership.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: JEFFERSON GOMES on Unsplash